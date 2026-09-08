

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note on Tuesday morning as markets digest the escalation in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the surge in crude oil prices and the strong bets of a Fed rate hike in the ensuing FOMC. The dollar's weakness limited the losses.



Brent crude oil Futures for November settlement is currently trading at $97.87, gaining 0.90 percent from the previous close. WTI Crude oil for October settlement is currently trading at $92.94, jumping 1.60 percent on an overnight basis.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders shows the likelihood of rate hike by the Fed on September 16 at 58.4 percent. It was 59.4 percent a day ago, 67.2 percent a week ago and 44.4 percent a month ago.



The six-currency Dollar Index which measures the U.S. Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies is currently at 98.81, implying an overnight decline of 0.37 percent.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently at $2.7 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume stood at $72.5 billion.



The aggregate liquidations during the 24-hour period stood at $264 million. Liquidation of short positions amounted to $77 million, far lower than the liquidation of long positions which amounted to $187 million.



At current prices, Bitcoin's dominance of the crypto market is 59 percent. Ethereum accounts for 11.3 percent of the market while other cryptocurrencies including stablecoins account for 29.7 of the overall cryptocurrency market.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is currently trading 0.21 percent lower on an overnight basis at $78,657.40. The leading cryptocurrency has gained 0.1 percent over the course of the past week.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows declining to $175 million on Friday from $731 million on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net inflows of $117 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 12th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is positioned between 11th ranked Saudi Aramco and 13th ranked Meta Platforms.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading 0.79 percent higher at $2,489.17. The leading alternate coin has added 1 percent over the course of the past week.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows falling to $26 million on Friday from $141 million on Thursday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net inflows of $58 million.



Ethereum has improved one notch to the 62nd position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) jumped 2.3 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $751.60.



5th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency surged 2.5 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.42. Weekly gains are around 2.1 percent.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 0.43 percent overnight to $103.70. TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall is currently trading 1.6 percent higher at $0.3391.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) is trading 1.5 percent lower on an overnight basis, at $83.88.



Zcash (ZEC) positioned as 10th rank overall surged 3.1 percent overnight to trade at $1,182.41.



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