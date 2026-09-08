

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Consulting firm Accenture Plc (ACN) and Google Cloud on Tuesday said they have formed the Accenture Gemini Enterprise Business Group to help clients scale outcomes from agentic AI deployments.



The new unit, part of the Accenture Google Business Group, represents a joint investment and combines Accenture's Gemini-certified professionals and industry expertise with Google Cloud's engineering talent. The companies said the group will support clients in realizing measurable business value from AI and data investments.



Accenture said it has nearly 50,000 Google Cloud-skilled professionals and will expand Gemini Enterprise training and certification, establishing a 1,000-person workforce dedicated to full-stack deployments. The group will focus on increasing adoption with proprietary accelerators, building industry-specific solutions, bridging AI experimentation with enterprise-scale transformation, and driving user adoption.



The companies cited YouTube's use of a Gemini Enterprise agent during NFL Sunday Ticket surge demand, which boosted customer sentiment by 11% and cut average handle time by 37%.



On the NYSE, shares of Accenture are currently losing 4.12 percent, changing hands at $179.04.



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