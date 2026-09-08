LA POSTE: Successful EUR 500 million bond issuance by La Poste Groupe

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 8 September 2026

Successful €500 million bond issuance by La Poste Groupe

La Poste successfully launched a €500 million 5-year tranche (maturing in September- 2031), carrying an annual fixed coupon of 3.750%.

2.3 times oversubscribed, the transaction issued on Tuesday, 1 September was a great success with 100 investors participating both in France and internationally.

Germany/Austria/Switzerland accounted for 33% of allocations, France 18%, Asia 17%, UK/Ireland 16%, Middle East 6%, Belgium/the Netherlands/Luxembourg 5%, Southern Europe 3% and Nordic countries 2%.

La Poste thereby diversified its investor base and further strengthened its position in the bond market.

The proceeds raised through this transaction will be used for general corporate purposes.

Summary of the transaction:

Issuer La Poste Rating S&P: A / Fitch: A+ Tranche 5-year Size EUR 500 million Issue date 1 September 2026 Settlement date 8 September 2026 Maturity date 8 September 2031 Price / Yield 99.450% / 3.873% Coupon 3.750% Spread MS+65bps Denominations 100k+100k ISIN FR001401AXXX

The notes will be listed on Euronext Paris.

CA-CIB, Commerzbank, HSBC (B&D), ING, La Banque Postale, and Mizuho acted as Joint Active Bookrunners on the transaction.

All documentation regarding this bond issuance is available on La Poste Groupe's website: Hub Finance La Poste Groupe | Debt & financial rating .

About La Poste Groupe

La Poste Groupe is an international multi-business group operating in more than 60 countries across five continents, with its capital held by Caisse des Dépôts and the French State. In 2025, it generated turnover of €34.4 billion, over 45% of which came from international operations. The Group employs more than 227,000 people (including more than 177,000 in France). It is structured around two main business lines, logistics and mail and parcel delivery, and bancassurance, and is expanding into diversified activities, particularly in digital and local services. La Poste also fulfils four public service missions: universal postal service, regional development, banking accessibility, and press transport and delivery. The parcel business, operated by the Group's subsidiaries in France and internationally (Colissimo, Chronopost, DPD, SEUR, BRT, etc.), accounts for nearly 54% of turnover. In 2025, the Group delivered 2.7 billion parcels worldwide. La Banque Postale and its subsidiary CNP Assurances are the 12th-largest bancassurance provider in the eurozone. With 18 million customers and as the leading lender to local authorities and hospitals since 2015, La Banque Postale aims to build a European leader in bancassurance and to consolidate its pioneering role in socially responsible finance. In France, La Poste Groupe relies on the largest local network comprising more than 43,400 service points, including over 17,000 contact points (post offices, local postal agencies, and retail postal outlets). As a key player in national digital sovereignty, La Poste, together with its subsidiary Docaposte, is one of the leaders in digital trust services. As a mission-driven company since 2021, committed to the ecological transition, La Poste is pursuing its goal of achieving 'net zero emissions' by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement. Drawing on its multi-business model, La Poste Groupe aims to be a sustainably profitable and responsible company.

Investor Relations and Financial Communication

Stéphane Dalla Sartora

Tél: +33 7 87 39 58 80

stephane.dalla-sartora@laposte.fr

Annie Dupeyron

Tél: +33 6 48 00 61 49

annie.dupeyron@laposte.fr



Thelma Tran Dinh

Tél: +33 6 27 87 40 61

thelma.tran-dinh@laposte.fr Press relations

Tél: +33 1 55 44 22 37

service.presse@laposte.fr

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