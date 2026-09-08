LA POSTE: Appointments within La Poste Groupe

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, September 8, 2026

APPOINTMENTS WITHIN LA POSTE GROUPE

Today, Marie-Ange Debon, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer, announced the appointment of two new members to La Poste Groupe's Executive Committee:

Stéphanie Fougou has been appointed Executive Vice President and General Secretary, with responsibility for Legal Affairs, Internal Audit, Risk Management, Compliance, and the Group's Institutional and Regional Affairs. She will take up her position on October 12, 2026.

Pierre Gosset has been appointed Executive Vice President and Head of Cross-Functional Operations, covering Information Systems, Security, Shared Services and Real Estate. He will take up his position on September 14, 2026.

These areas of responsibility were previously overseen by Philippe Bajou, Executive Vice President, General Secretary of La Poste Groupe and Chairman of La Poste Immobilier, who will leave the Group at the end of September after 47 years dedicated to the Group's development.

Marie-Ange Debon paid warm tribute to Philippe Bajou for his remarkable career:

"Philippe has helped shape a major chapter in our Group's history, notably as one of the key contributors to the creation of La Banque Postale, as Head of its Retail Network, and as the driving force behind the development and subsequent sale of La Poste Mobile. As General Secretary, he has been at the heart of the Group's transformation over the past ten years. On behalf of the Executive Committee, I wish him every success in this new chapter of his life and a future as active and rewarding as his postal career.

I am delighted to welcome Stéphanie Fougou and Pierre Gosset. Their extensive backgrounds and significant experience will strengthen our collective capabilities and contribute to the success of our new strategic plan, Succeed Together - Ambitions 2031."

Biographies

Stéphanie Fougou

A qualified lawyer and member of the Paris Bar, Stéphanie Fougou began her career at Orange Group. She was appointed Head of Legal Affairs for Wanadoo France in 2000, then Head of Legal Affairs for Orange France in 2006, before becoming Deputy Group General Counsel.

In 2011, she joined Club Med as Group General Secretary and, in 2014, was appointed Group General Secretary and Executive Committee member at Vallourec. In 2018, she became Group General Secretary and Executive Committee member at Accor Group before taking on similar responsibilities at Ingenico/Worldline and subsequently Technicolor Group, where she notably oversaw Legal Affairs, Board Secretariat, Compliance, Internal Audit and Public Affairs. She joined HBX Group as Group General Secretary in 2025.

Stéphanie Fougou is also a former Chair of the French Association of Corporate Counsel (AFJE) and has served as President of the European Company Lawyers Association (ECLA) since 2024.

She brings more than 25 years of experience within major international groups, primarily in corporate governance, legal affairs, compliance and risk management, M&A transactions and business transformation.

Pierre Gosset

A graduate of École Centrale de Nantes, Pierre Gosset began his career at RATP.

In 1998, he joined Alstom Transport. After several years within the Signalling Division, he became Key Account Director for French local authorities before being promoted in 2010 to Head of the Tramway Platform and subsequently Vice President Engineering.

In 2015, Pierre Gosset joined SYSTRA as Group Technical Director, leading a global engineering organisation of nearly 3,000 employees.

In 2021, he joined Keolis as Chief Executive Officer of the Industrial Division and member of the Executive Committee. In this capacity, he oversaw all the Group's industrial functions, including information systems, security, occupational health and safety, cybersecurity, the energy transition of a fleet of 24,000 vehicles, engineering, maintenance and procurement.

Throughout his career, Pierre Gosset has developed extensive expertise in leading complex industrial transformations, managing international organisations and driving performance programmes in highly demanding operational and safety environments, while fostering cross-functional collaboration.

Philippe Bajou

A graduate of the École Nationale Supérieure des PTT in 1989 and holder of a degree in electronics, Philippe Bajou began his career at the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications in 1979 and joined La Poste Groupe in 1981. From 1989 to 1990, he served as a special adviser to the Director of Common Affairs at the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications. He then held several positions within La Poste's Finance Department before being appointed Head of Financial Affairs and Equity Investments in 1995.

He led the CCP funds management project launched in November 1998, which resulted in the creation of Efiposte in March 2000, where he became Chief Executive Officer. From the creation of La Banque Postale in January 2006 until the end of 2012, Philippe Bajou served as the second member of its Management Board and as its second designated executive officer.

In December 2012, he was appointed Executive Vice President of

La Poste Groupe and Chief Executive Officer of La Poste Retail Network, a position he held until June 2015. In February 2015, he became Chairman of La Poste Immobilier and Executive Vice President in charge of Transformation. In February 2016, he was appointed General Secretary while retaining responsibility for Transformation, with an expanded remit covering cross-functional functions and regional development.

Between 2020 and 2021, Philippe Bajou also served as interim Chief Executive Officer of La Poste Retail Network. From late June to late October 2025, he was appointed to serve as interim Chief Executive Officer of La Poste Groupe.

About La Poste Groupe

La Poste Groupe is an international multi-business group operating in more than 60 countries across five continents, with its capital held by Caisse des Dépôts and the French State. In 2025, it generated turnover of €34.4 billion, over 45% of which came from international operations. The group employs more than 227,000 people (including more than 177,000 in France). It is structured around two main business lines, logistics and mail and parcel delivery, and bancassurance, and is expanding into diversified activities, particularly in digital and local services. La Poste also fulfils four public service missions: universal postal service, regional development, banking accessibility, and press transport and delivery. The parcel business, operated by the group's subsidiaries in France and internationally (Colissimo, Chronopost, DPD, SEUR, BRT, etc.), accounts for nearly 54% of turnover. In 2025, the group delivered 2.7 billion parcels worldwide. La Banque Postale and its subsidiary CNP Assurances are the 12th-largest bancassurance provider in the eurozone. With 18 million customers and as the leading lender to local authorities and hospitals since 2015, La Banque Postale aims to build a European leader in bancassurance and to consolidate its pioneering role in socially responsible finance. In France, La Poste Groupe relies on the largest local network comprising more than 43,400 service points, including over 17,000 contact points (post offices, local postal agencies, and retail postal outlets). As a key player in national digital sovereignty, La Poste, together with its subsidiary Docaposte, is one of the leaders in digital trust services. As a mission-driven company since 2021, committed to the ecological transition, La Poste is pursuing its goal of achieving 'net zero emissions' by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement. Drawing on its multi-business model, La Poste Groupe aims to be a sustainably profitable and responsible company.

Press contact:

service.presse@laposte.fr

+33 (0)1 55 44 22 37

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