Raleigh, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Ruth Danoff, author of the debut memoir Holy ADHD: A Late Diagnosis, Loud Feelings, and Divine Timing, and founder of notRUTHless and Arctic Undies, has landed her book at #1 Best Seller in Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity and #3 in Anxiety on Amazon, just days after its August 14, 2026 release.

Skipping down the path with a twinkle in the eye and a disco ball overhead



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Danoff knows the weight of a late diagnosis firsthand. At 50, she was diagnosed with ADHD, a moment that forced her to confront a question she'd spent decades avoiding: what if she was never broken, just wired differently? What followed became the foundation of Holy ADHD: a season of grief for the years lost to self-blame, the slow work of unmasking, and the rebuilding of a life guided by self-compassion instead of what she calls her "ruthless armor."

That journey is already the root of her community platform, notRUTHless, and her cooling-apparel brand, Arctic Undies, both born out of the same season of reinvention the book chronicles. Holy ADHD weaves all three threads together, including a reflection titled "Solo, Not Alone" and a chapter of letters written to her younger self.

Danoff says, "Hitting #1 still feels surreal. This story was never just mine; it belongs to every woman who spent years wondering what was wrong with her, only to discover nothing was. You are not broken, you are not alone, and it is never too late to finally understand yourself with compassion instead of criticism."

Danoff's advocacy has already reached a national audience: she has been featured on NPR through her association with The Duke Center for Girls and Women with ADHD (https://psychiatry.duke.edu/duke-center-girls-women-adhd), where she serves on the Community Advisory Council, and in Entreprenista (www.Entreprenista.com) for her work on Arctic Undies. She has also appeared on The Sock Drawer Podcast, Your Life Matters, the ICON Podcast, and Unmute with Priya: Finding Your Voice at Midlife.

Beyond the book, Danoff continues to build both notRUTHless (a home for women navigating midlife, menopause, and late-diagnosed ADHD) and Arctic Undies, cooling underwear designed to bring real comfort to women experiencing hot flashes and night sweats. Both brands, along with the book and her podcast guesting, will soon live together at RuthDanoff.com.

Holy ADHD: A Late Diagnosis, Loud Feelings, and Divine Timing is available now on Amazon: amazon.com/dp/1969888393.

About Ruth Danoff

Ruth Danoff is a 65-year-old late-diagnosed ADHD woman, serial entrepreneur, and passionate advocate for midlife reinvention. She is the founder of notRUTHless, a community for women navigating midlife, menopause, and late-diagnosed ADHD, and the creator of Arctic Undies, cooling underwear designed for hot flash and night sweat relief. She is the author of Holy ADHD: A Late Diagnosis, Loud Feelings, and Divine Timing, and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.

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