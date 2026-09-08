Grid Metals Corp.: Grid Metals Announces Positive Mineralogical Results at Falcon West, Engages SGS Canada for Ore Sorting Test Work, and Announces Investor Relations Agreements

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) ("Grid" or the "Company") is pleased to report positive mineralogical results from the Lucy South pegmatite at its Falcon West Property (the "Property") in southeastern Manitoba. The results confirm pollucite, the preferred mineral for cesium processing, as the main cesium host mineral at Lucy South. Accordingly, Grid has engaged SGS Canada to complete an initial >300 kg ore sorting test program to determine the potential of producing a marketable cesium-bearing pollucite concentrate. Ore sorting using X-Ray Transmission ("XRT") is the preferred method to recover pollucite from ore and is a well-proven approach in the industry. This ore sorting test work will allow Grid to supply pollucite concentrate to potential end users to test the amenability of the concentrate for cesium chemical production.

Highlights

Pollucite is the dominant cesium-bearing mineral in the Lucy South pegmatite.

Strong liberation performance from the planned ore sorting (XRT) tests are expected based on the mineralogical and grain size data.

A strong positive correlation within the Lucy South pollucite zone exists between Cs2O grade and pollucite content (linear regression correlation coefficient = 0.98) with 30% Cs2O equating to 80% pollucite.

Pollucite is also present in the Lucy North pegmatite.

A metallurgical study applying ore sorting technology will soon commence. The study will help constrain the potential of producing a saleable Cs2O (pollucite) concentrate having a grade in the range of 10-20% Cs2O.

Mineralogical Results

A total of 28 drill core samples from the Artdon and Lucy pegmatites have been analyzed using QEMSCAN and MLAS semi-quantitative analysis. The analyses were performed at two different laboratories over a period of 12 months. Twenty-four samples are from Lucy South. Of these, 15 samples are from the pollucite zone, one from the spodumene zone, one from the lepidolite zone, one from the aplite zone, one from the wall zone, and 5 from the external contact zone where it features intense biotite alteration and enhanced cesium contents. Three samples were analyzed from the Lucy North pegmatite. One sample was analyzed from the Artdon pegmatite. Results are presented in Table 1 below.

Results for the Lucy South pegmatite samples indicate that pollucite is by far the dominant Cs-bearing phase in the pollucite zone. The only other Cs-bearing phases identified within the pollucite zone are muscovite and, to a lesser extent, biotite. Samples from Lucy South from the adjacent spodumene, wall, aplite and lepidolite zones do not carry significant quantities of pollucite. In contrast, some samples from the biotite-rich portions of the contact zones can locally contain pollucite.

TABLE 1. Results from Semi-Quantitative Mineralogical Analyses for the Falcon West project. Abbreviations: POL = pollucite SPOD = spodumene; LEP = lepidolite; tr = trace.

Lab Date Drill Hole Pegmatite Sample Zone Cs2O

(%) POLL

(%) SPOD

(%) SGS May-25 LU-12-01 Lucy South 4504 Pollucite 7.59 24.8 8.05 SGS May-25 LU-12-02 Lucy South 4526 Pollucite 17.2 47.1 6.76 SGS May-25 LU-12-03 Lucy South 4537 Pollucite 2.00 16.0 34.86 SGS May-25 ADL24-09 Lucy South 1299 Pollucite 12.4 24.0 47.23 ACT Apr-26 LU25-21 Lucy South 2559 Pollucite 30.4 77.8 3.28 ACT Apr-26 LU25-51 Lucy South 1279 Pollucite 30.0 81.0 3.22 ACT Apr-26 LU25-09 Lucy South 2202 Pollucite 24.1 76.4 7.78 ACT Apr-26 LU25-08 Lucy South 2172 Pollucite 27.1 77.5 2.91 ACT Apr-26 LU25-18 Lucy South 2481 Pollucite 20.3 52.4 10.2 ACT Apr-26 LU25-01 Lucy South 2011 Pollucite 27.4 75.4 6.16 ACT Jul-26 LU26-02 Lucy South 3019 Pollucite 0.64 1.40 37.64 ACT Jul-26 LU26-03 Lucy South 3035 Pollucite 0.36 0.57 0.78 ACT Jul-26 LU26-11 Lucy South 3195 Pollucite 10.5 31.0 19.8 ACT Jul-26 LU26-33 Lucy South 3658 Pollucite 4.11 12.5 23.9 ACT Jul-26 LU26-55 Lucy South 4141 Pollucite 1.08 1.32 68.7 ACT Jul-26 LU25-12 Lucy South 2296 SPOD 1.58 tr 0.40 ACT Jul-26 LU26-01 Lucy South 3003 LEP 0.70 1.00 0.48 ACT Jul-26 LU25-19 Lucy South 2499 Wall 0.22 0.00 0.05 ACT Jul-26 LU26-41 Lucy South 3872 Aplite 0.42 tr 0.01 ACT Apr-26 LU25-52 Lucy South 1302 Contact 1.81 5.61 0.39 ACT Apr-26 LU25-65 Lucy South 1599 Contact 2.35 0.03 0.83 ACT Jul-26 LU25-29 Lucy South 2805 Contact 1.45 tr 0.17 ACT Jul-26 LU26-05 Lucy South 3082 Contact 0.35 0.00 0.07 ACT Jul-26 LU26-12 Lucy South 3225 Contact 0.49 tr 26.9 SGS May-25 ADL24-01 Lucy North 1076 Contact 1.08 0.03 0.30 SGS May-25 ADL24-02 Lucy North 1115 Pollucite 8.81 27.1 33.96 ACT Jul-26 LU26-48 Lucy North 3972 Contact 0.96 tr 0.81 SGS May-25 ADL24-21 Artdon 1824 Contact 1.08 0.05 0.39

FIGURE 1. Location map of the Lucy South Cesium Zone, Lucy North Target, and Artdon LCT pegmatites overlain on a total field magnetic image. Mineralogical analyses were completed on samples from the drill holes identified in the image.

Ore Sorting Test Work

With its high concentration of cesium (can contain greater than 30% cesium oxide), pollucite is the mineral of choice for extraction of cesium for processing into value-added cesium chemicals.

An initial >300 kg composite sample is being shipped to SGS Canada (Lakefield, Ontario) for grinding, blending and assay. Three size fractions will be produced. These will be shipped to the Tomra ore sorting test facility in Germany in order to determine Cs2O recoveries and concentrate grades for each fraction.

Additional mineral concentration test work is being considered for the fall.

A microprobe study to determine the chemistry and chemical variability of the pollucite in the concentrates is also being considered.

Investor Relations Agreement with Peterson Capital

The Company announces, effective September 8, 2026, that it has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Peterson Agreement") with Grignan Holdings Ltd. dba Peterson Capital ("Peterson Capital") to provide investor relations services in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and other applicable legislation.

Peterson Capital, based in Edmonton, Alberta, is one of Canada's leading capital markets advisory and communications firms. It specializes in connecting high growth companies to its extensive network of retail Investment Advisors in Canada as well as family offices and funds in Europe.

Neither Peterson nor any of its principals currently own, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company, but may purchase securities in the Company from time to time for investment purposes, and Peterson and its principals are at arm's length from the Company.

Under the Peterson Agreement, Peterson Capital will assist the Company with investor outreach and marketing initiatives, including introductions to potential investor groups and participation in Peterson Capital's 2027 Canadian conference event and virtual meetings. Peterson Capital will also assist with the development of corporate presentation and other marketing materials, and disseminate Company-approved information to increase public awareness, in accordance with applicable securities regulations.

The Peterson Agreement has a term of twelve months, includes consultant fees of CDN$100,000, of which $65,000 will be paid up front and $35,000 after six months from available cash reserves, and is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Investor Relations Agreement with Capital Analytica

The Company announces it has entered into an agreement (the "Capital Analytica Agreement") with Triomphe Holdings Ltd., doing business as Capital Analytica ("Capital Analytica"), an arm's-length service provider, to provide certain marketing and social media services to the Company, in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and applicable securities laws. Based in Nanaimo, B.C., Capital Analytica specializes in marketing, social media and public awareness within the mining and metals sector. Capital Analytica will provide social media services, capital market consultation and social engagement reporting for an initial six-month term for a fee of $150,000 payable from available cash reserves in two tranches, with an option to renew the Capital Analytica Agreement for an additional six months for $75,000 unless terminated earlier in accordance with the terms of the Capital Analytica Agreement. Under the Capital Analytica Agreement, Capital Analytica is entitled to a grant of 200,000 stock options to be granted within two months of the date of entering into the Capital Analytica Agreement on terms to be determined by Grid.

Neither Capital Analytica nor any of its principals currently own, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company, but may purchase securities in the Company from time to time for investment purposes, and Peterson and its principals are at arm's length from the Company.

Pursuant to the terms of the Capital Analytica Agreement, Capital Analytica will provide ongoing capital markets consultation, ongoing social media consultation regarding engagement and enhancement, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, discussion forum monitoring and reporting, corporate video dissemination, and other related investor relations services. The Capital Analytica Agreement remains subject to TSXV approval.

About Falcon West

The focus of the Falcon West joint venture between Grid (85%) and Avenir Minerals Limited (15%) is to establish a producing cesium operation at the Lucy South cesium zone. Cesium is a rare critical metal with a number of forward-facing industrial uses. The scope of the project is to establish a small footprint operation that uses crushing and XRT ore sorting (no water utilized or extensive infrastructure) in the production of a cesium-bearing pollucite concentrate to be sold to downstream cesium chemical producers.

Falcon West consists of 124 unpatented mining claims located 130 km east of Winnipeg and is transected by the Trans Canada Highway. Most of Grid's exploration efforts have focused on the Lucy claims in the northeastern part of the property.

Starting in October 2025, Grid commenced resource delineation drilling for cesium and lithium targeting the core zone of the Lucy South pegmatite located at the eastern end of the ADL trend. This campaign concluded in February 2026.

The Lucy South pegmatite is a ~10 metre-thick, near surface, highly fractionated cesium-lithium-tantalum-enriched pegmatite body containing a discrete pollucite-rich zone (Lucy South cesium zone). Resource drilling has defined this cesium zone over an area of ~120 metres x ~50 metres. The known pollucite mineralization occurs over a true thickness of <1m to 4 metres. The zone remains partially open to the north, east and south.

The pollucite mineralization is interpreted to have formed in the partially crystallized core zone during the last stages of solidification of the host Lucy South pegmatite, post-dating an overlapping and more continuous zone of spodumene mineralization.

Exploration potential in the project area remains high with a number of occurrences of spodumene and pollucite mineralization noted in the immediate project area of >1 km by ~250 metres. Of note is a large gap in historical drilling between the Artdon LCT pegmatite occurrence in the west and the Lucy South and Lucy North pegmatites in the east. This 800-metre-wide gap remains a high priority target for the next phase of drilling at the Property.

About Cesium and the Cesium Market

Cesium is defined as a critical metal by both Canada and the U.S. It is used in a number of important energy and security related applications. There are currently no western controlled cesium producing operations in the world. There is currently believed to be a significant shortage of cesium feedstock globally1. Pollucite has historically been the mineral of choice for cesium extraction given its high cesium content.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The Company's ongoing exploration program at the Falcon West cesium/lithium property is being supervised by Dave Peck, P.Geo. Grid Metals applies best practice quality assurance and quality control ("QAQC") protocols on all of its exploration programs. For the current program, all core was logged and sampled at the Company's core facility located on its Makwa nickel property. Generally, 1.0 metre sample lengths were used. Samples were bagged and tagged and then transported by secure carrier to the Activation Laboratories facility in Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analysis for lithium, cesium, rubidium, tantalum and selected major and trace element abundances using a sodium peroxide fusion total digestion method followed by ICP-OES and ICP-MS analysis. The Company is using two rare metal certified reference materials ("CRMs") and an analytical blank for the program to monitor analytical accuracy and check for cross contamination between samples. The blank and CRM results for the reported intervals were determined to fall within the accepted range of deviation from the certified values. A check assay program using a similar sodium peroxide fusion digestion method has recently been initiated with check samples being analyzed at AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Qualified Person Statement

Dr. Dave Peck, P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this release.Dr. Peck is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101 as he is an officer of Grid.

About Grid Metals Corp.

The Company is one of the largest mineral rights holders in the Province of Manitoba with over 250,000 hectares of mineral claims and exploration licenses registered to Grid. The current focus of Grid is its Falcon West Property which is an emerging cesium discovery. A summary of Grid's mineral properties in Manitoba include:

The Falcon West Property (Li-Cs) is located 130 km east of Winnipeg along the Trans-Canada highway and contains highly anomalous cesium and lithium values in LCT pegmatite including the Lucy South pegmatite dyke, the focus of Grid's current exploration efforts. The property is subject to a joint venture agreement with Avenir Minerals, which has a 15% interest in the property. The Makwa Property (Ni-Cu-PGM-Co), which is subject to an Option and Joint Venture Agreement with Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"). Teck can earn up to a 70% interest in Makwa by incurring a total of C$17.3 million, comprising project expenditures (C$15.7 million) and cash payments or equity participation (C$1.6 million) with Grid. Makwa is located on the south arm of the Bird River Greenstone Belt and contains an indicated open pit resource of 14.2 million tonnes grading 0.48% nickel, 0.11% copper, and 0.37 g/t palladium2. The Mayville Property (Cu-Ni) is located on the north arm of the Bird River Greenstone Belt. The property is owned subject to a minority interest. The project contains an indicated open pit resource of 32.0 million tonnes grading 0.40% copper, 0.16% nickel, and 0.13 g/t palladium2. The Donner Property (Li-Cs) is adjacent to the Mayville Property, and Grid owns 75% of the project. The project contains an inferred open pit resource of 2.1 million tonnes grading 1.42% Li2O and an inferred underground resource of 4.7 million tonnes grading 1.37% Li2O3. The Thompson East (Cu-Ni-PGM) Property is located east of the city of Thompson in north-central Manitoba and captures a number of high tenor Cu- and PGE-rich magmatic sulphide occurrences that are interpreted to be related to the development of the adjacent Thompson Nickel Belt. The property is subject to an Option and Joint Venture Agreement with Boliden Mineral Canada Ltd. Boliden is currently sole-funding early-stage exploration on the property. The 100%-owned Fox River (Cu-Ni-PGM-Au) Property located in the Gillam region of northeastern Manitoba and covering 90 km of strike of the highly prospective Fox River Belt - a direct analogue to the Raglan nickel district in northern Quebec.

All of the Company's southeastern Manitoba projects are located on the ancestral lands of the Sagkeeng First Nation with whom the Company maintains an Exploration Agreement.

References Cited:

US Geological Survey Mineral Commodity Summaries - Cesium - February 2026. NI 43-101 report by Micon International dated June 14, 2024 and entitled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resources Estimate of the Makwa-Mayville (MM) Project, Manitoba, Canada. NI 43-101 report by SGS Geological Services dated September 1, 2023 and entitled 'Technical Report on a Mineral Resource Estimate for the Donner Lake Lithium Property, Manitoba, Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Grid Metals Corp.

For more information about the Company, please visit our website at www.gridmetalscorp.com or the Company's Curation Connect showcase here or contact:

Robin Dunbar - President, CEO & Director - rd@gridmetalscorp.com, +1 (416) 955-4773

Brandon Smith - Chief Development Officer - bsmith@gridmetalscorp.com

David Black - Investor Relations - info@gridmetalscorp.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

We seek safe harbour. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including the Securities Act (Ontario) (together, "forward-looking statements") as they relate to the Company and its management. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "should", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct or will come to pass. Forward-looking statements include statements and information regarding the Company's exploration and development plans, in particular the ongoing exploration and metallurgical test work at the Falcon West Property and in particular the Lucy South pegmatite, the Company's focus on the Falcon West Property, the exploration potential in the project area, the planned ore sorting test program, the potential to produce a marketable cesium-bearing pollucite concentrate and to establish a producing cesium operation at the Lucy South occurrence, the joint venture agreements concerning the Falcon West Property, Makwa Property and Thompson East Property, and in particular the potential for the counterparty of each to meet its obligations under such agreements and acquire a greater ownership stake in the properties of the Company, resource estimates, future financing plans, use of proceeds, regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV for the Peterson Agreement, Capital Analytica Agreement and other applicable transactions, the option to renew the Capital Analytica Agreement, market conditions, the Company's future business objectives, the future plans for the Company, and other forward-looking information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the availability of capital, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, the grant of pending exploration permit and licence applications, the continuation of favourable market conditions, the accuracy of historical and technical data, the ability and interest of the Company and its joint venture partners to meet their respective obligations under the applicable joint venture agreement, results of planned ore sorting and metallurgical test work, potential for a marketable cesium-bearing pollucite concentrate, including one having a grade in the range of 10-20% Cs2O, and the Company's ability to execute its exploration and development plans as currently contemplated. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company and its joint venture partners' ability to meet their respective obligations under the applicable joint venture agreement; the results of exploration to be undertaken in future; whether either party's interest in any joint venture is diluted such that it is converted to a net smelter return royalty; the parties' ability to fund their respective pro rata share of joint venture costs; risks related to exploration and development activities; commodity price fluctuations, including fluctuations in the price of nickel, cobalt, copper and other metals; global demand for cesium and other critical minerals; the risk that historical estimates cannot be verified or upgraded to current mineral resource estimates; risks that pending exploration permits and licence applications are not granted or are granted on unfavourable terms; risks related to mineral title and tenure; potential political risk; uncertainty of exploration results, production and capital cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; physical risks inherent in mining operations; metallurgical risk; currency fluctuations; completion of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; availability and terms of financing; regulatory approvals, including any failure to obtain the approval of the TSXV for the Peterson Agreement, Capital Analytica Agreement and other applicable transactions; environmental and permitting risks; operational risks; the capital requirements of the Company and its ability to maintain adequate capital resources to carry out its business activities; the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern; dependence on key personnel; the Company's early stage of development; stock market, interest rate and debt market volatility; changing capital market valuations; risks related to potential dilution in the event of future financings; volatility of the market price for the Company's securities; litigation and regulatory risk; jurisdictional and regulatory risk; adverse general economic and market conditions; rising costs related to inflation; and those factors detailed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the most recent financial period and other public documents filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. In addition, although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all or that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Appendix 1: Drilling results for holes mentioned above used for mineralogical analysis, Lucy South drilling. Collar coordinates are based on the NAD 83 datum and the UTM Zone 15N projection. See Appendix 2 for hole locations. Note the true thickness for each interval reported is estimated to represent between 80% and 100% of the reported interval lengths. NSA = no significant cesium or lithium assays to report.

Hole

ID Sample

# From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Cs2O

(%) Li2O

(%) Rb2O

(%) Ta2O5

(ppm) LU-12-1 NG004504 18.56 19.35 0.79 7.59 0.23 0.37 1 LU-12-2 NG004526 26.80 27.89 1.09 17.18 0.28 0.57 4 LU-12-3 NG004537 17.14 18.10 0.96 2.00 3.06 0.11 11800 ADL24-01 C751076 60.90 61.35 0.45 1.02 0.95 1.02 1 ADL24-02 C751115 30.75 30.95 0.20 8.31 2.00 0.26 33 ADL24-09 C751299 22.40 23.05 0.65 11.66 3.27 0.35 363 ADL24-21 C751824 37.80 38.00 0.20 1.02 0.69 1.41 36 LU25-01 C2032011 27.10 27.52 0.42 27.35 0.59 0.60 3 LU25-08 C2032172 21.76 22.41 0.65 27.14 0.29 0.78 2 LU25-09 C2032202 17.08 18.00 0.92 24.07 1.02 0.94 7 LU25-12 C2032296 62.85 62.95 0.10 1.58 3.77 0.12 82 LU25-18 C2032481 25.50 25.75 0.25 20.25 1.00 0.39 72 LU25-19 C2032499 25.83 26.20 0.37 0.22 0.36 0.14 1 LU25-21 C2032559 19.08 19.61 0.53 30.43 0.34 0.82 2 LU25-29 C2032805 61.40 61.50 0.10 1.45 0.96 1.20 19 LU25-51 C2031279 24.05 25.00 0.95 30.00 0.48 0.96 3 LU25-52 C2031302 23.20 24.00 0.80 1.81 0.08 2.16 102 LU25-65 C2031599 21.65 21.85 0.20 2.35 0.73 1.64 1 LU26-01 C2033003 17.34 18.00 0.66 0.70 1.45 0.88 174 LU26-02 C2033019 25.00 25.82 0.82 0.64 2.61 0.04 198 LU26-03 C2033035 21.17 22.17 1.00 0.36 0.65 1.72 17900 LU26-05 C2033082 40.10 40.95 0.85 0.35 0.76 0.77 261 LU26-11 C2033195 29.50 30.00 0.50 10.51 1.54 0.50 122 LU26-12 C2033225 55.60 56.10 0.50 0.49 0.49 0.27 6 LU26-33 C2033658 22.25 23.00 0.75 4.11 1.45 0.35 81 LU26-41 C2033872 51.12 51.22 0.10 0.42 0.20 0.26 1 LU26-48 C2033972 33.30 33.75 0.45 0.96 1.56 1.56 39 LU26-55 C2034141 24.45 25.15 0.70 1.08 4.46 0.13 336

Appendix 2: Drill hole specifications. Collar coordinates are based on the NAD 83 datum and the UTM Zone 15N projection.

Hole

ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Depth

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) LU-12-1 321629 5502623 331.0 173.5 0.0 -90.0 LU-12-2 321668 5502639 330.9 50.5 0.0 -90.0 LU-12-3 321677 5502689 331.4 46.5 0.0 -90.0 ADL24-01 321690 5502797 328.4 102.0 154.1 -43.6 ADL24-02 321690 5502797 328.4 102.0 155.9 -65.1 ADL24-09 321668 5502666 326.0 51.0 0.0 -90.0 ADL24-21 320806 5502319 327.0 75.0 238.9 -88.9 LU25-01 321671 5502642 329.2 42.0 0.0 -90.0 LU25-08 321676 5502680 327.4 36.0 215.0 -65.0 LU25-09 321676 5502680 327.4 39.0 285.2 -65.0 LU25-12 321648 5502583 334.0 81.0 34.0 -65.0 LU25-18 321630 5502621 335.5 36.0 0.0 -60.0 LU25-19 321628 5502601 334.6 51.0 0.0 -90.0 LU25-21 321633 5502629 334.0 33.0 0.0 -90.0 LU25-29 321645 5502610 334.4 63.0 58.2 -70.0 LU25-51 321684 5502677 328.0 42.0 233.0 -90.0 LU25-52 321684 5502677 328.0 42.0 255.6 -68.0 LU25-65 321633 5502629 334.0 42.0 180.0 -78.0 LU26-01 321683 5502697 327.0 30.0 317.1 -64.2 LU26-02 321694 5502692 327.0 33.0 316.5 -64.8 LU26-03 321687 5502687 327.0 42.0 293.6 -80.1 LU26-05 321707 5502681 327.0 45.0 225.3 -80.3 LU26-11 321709 5502699 327.0 42.0 315.3 -65.3 LU26-12 321719 5502633 330.0 63.0 319.0 -49.2 LU26-33 321633 5502627 335.0 42.0 335.9 -67.0 LU26-41 321677 5502610 332.0 60.0 314.0 -69.8 LU26-48 321714 5502755 327.0 54.0 315.4 -58.9 LU26-55 321661 5502652 329.0 38.7 281.4 -59.9

SOURCE: Grid Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/grid-metals-announces-positive-mineralogical-results-at-falcon-west-engages-sgs-c-1218256