Grid Metals Corp.: Grid Metals Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) ("Grid" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes from the Company's available cash reserves. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of September 11th, 2026, and is for four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP currently holds no interest in, or right to acquire, directly or indirectly, securities of Grid. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.The engagement of ICP remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Grid Metals Corp.

The Company is one of the largest mineral rights holders in the Province of Manitoba with over 250,000 hectares of mineral claims and exploration licenses registered to Grid. The current focus of Grid is its Falcon West Property which is an emerging cesium discovery. A summary of Grid's mineral properties in Manitoba include:

The Falcon West Property (Li-Cs) is located 130 km east of Winnipeg along the Trans-Canada highway and contains highly anomalous cesium and lithium values in LCT pegmatite including the Lucy South pegmatite dyke, the focus of Grid's current exploration efforts. The property is subject to a joint venture agreement with Avenir Minerals, which has a 15% interest in the property. The Makwa Property (Ni-Cu-PGM-Co), which is subject to an Option and Joint Venture Agreement with Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"). Teck can earn up to a 70% interest in Makwa by incurring a total of C$17.3 million, comprising project expenditures (C$15.7 million) and cash payments or equity participation (C$1.6 million) with Grid. Makwa is located on the south arm of the Bird River Greenstone Belt and contains an open pit indicated mineral resource of 14.2 million tonnes grading 0.48% nickel, 0.11% copper, and 0.37 g/t palladium1. The Mayville Property (Cu-Ni) is located on the north arm of the Bird River Greenstone Belt. The property is owned subject to a minority interest. The project contains an open pit indicated mineral resource of 32.0 million tonnes grading 0.40% copper, 0.16% nickel, and 0.13 g/t palladium1. The Donner Property (Li-Cs) is adjacent to the Mayville Property, and Grid owns 75% of the project. The project contains an open pit inferred mineral resource of 2.1 million tonnes grading 1.42% Li2O and an underground inferred mineral resource of 4.7 million tonnes grading 1.37% Li2O2. The Thompson East (Cu-Ni-PGM) Property is located east of the city of Thompson in north-central Manitoba and captures a number of high tenor Cu- and PGE-rich magmatic sulphide occurrences that are interpreted to be related to the development of the adjacent Thompson Nickel Belt. The property is subject to an Option and Joint Venture Agreement with Boliden Mineral Canada Ltd. Boliden is currently sole-funding early-stage exploration on the property. The 100%-owned Fox River (Cu-Ni-PGM-Au) Property located in the Gillam region of northeastern Manitoba and covering 90 km of strike of the highly prospective Fox River Belt - a direct analogue to the Raglan nickel district in northern Quebec.

All of the Company's southeastern Manitoba projects are located on the ancestral lands of the Sagkeeng First Nation with whom the Company maintains an Exploration Agreement.

References Cited:

NI 43-101 report by Micon International dated June 14, 2024 and entitled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resources Estimate of the Makwa-Mayville (MM) Project, Manitoba, Canada. NI 43-101 report by SGS Geological Services dated September 1, 2023 and entitled 'Technical Report on a Mineral Resource Estimate for the Donner Lake Lithium Property, Manitoba, Canada.

Qualified Person Statement

Dr. Dave Peck, P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this release. Dr. Peck is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101 as he is an officer of Grid.

On Behalf of the Board of Grid Metals Corp.

For more information about the Company, please visit our website at www.gridmetalscorp.com or the Company's Curation Connect showcase here or contact:

Robin Dunbar - President, CEO & Director - rd@gridmetalscorp.com, +1 (416) 955-4773

Brandon Smith - Chief Development Officer - bsmith@gridmetalscorp.com

David Black - Investor Relations - info@gridmetalscorp.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

We seek safe harbour. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including the Securities Act (Ontario) (together, "forward-looking statements") as they relate to the Company and its management. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "should", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct or will come to pass. Forward-looking statements include statements and information regarding the Company's exploration and development plans, in particular the ongoing exploration and metallurgical test work at the Falcon West Property and in particular the Lucy South pegmatite, the Company's focus on the Falcon West Property, the exploration potential in the project area, the potential to establish a producing cesium operation, the Company's ownership and other interests in its mineral properties (including the Mayville Property and the Donner Property), joint venture and other agreements concerning the Falcon West Property, the Makwa Property and the Thompson East Property, and in particular the potential for the counterparty of each to meet its obligations under such agreements and acquire a greater ownership stake in the properties of the Company, the maintenance of the Company's exploration agreement and relationship with the Sagkeeng First Nation, resource estimates, future financing plans, use of proceeds, regulatory approvals, market conditions, and the Company's future business objectives, the future plans for the Company, and other forward-looking information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the availability of capital, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, the grant of pending exploration permit and licence applications, the continuation of favourable market conditions, the accuracy of historical and technical data, the ability and interest of the Company and its joint venture partners to meet their respective obligations under the applicable joint venture agreement, and the Company's ability to execute its exploration and development plans as currently contemplated. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company and its joint venture partners' ability to meet their respective obligations under the applicable joint venture agreement; the results of exploration undertaken and to be undertaken in future; whether either party's interest in any joint venture is diluted such that it is converted to a net smelter return royalty; the parties' ability to fund their respective pro rata share of joint venture costs; risks related to exploration and development activities; commodity price fluctuations, including fluctuations in the price of nickel, cobalt, copper and other metals; global demand for cesium and other critical minerals; the risk that historical estimates cannot be verified or upgraded to current mineral resource estimates; risks that pending exploration permits and licence applications are not granted or are granted on unfavourable terms; risks related to mineral title and tenure; the Company's ability to maintain its Exploration Agreement with the Sagkeeng First Nation and other community relationships; potential political risk; uncertainty of exploration results, production and capital cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; physical risks inherent in mining operations; metallurgical risk; currency fluctuations; completion of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; availability and terms of financing; regulatory approvals; environmental and permitting risks; operational risks; the capital requirements of the Company and its ability to maintain adequate capital resources to carry out its business activities; the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern; dependence on key personnel; the Company's early stage of development; stock market, interest rate and debt market volatility; changing capital market valuations; risks related to potential dilution in the event of future financings; volatility of the market price for the Company's securities; litigation and regulatory risk; jurisdictional and regulatory risk; adverse general economic and market conditions; rising costs related to inflation, and those factors detailed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the most recent financial period and other public documents filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. In addition, although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all or that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: Grid Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/grid-metals-engages-icp-securities-inc.-for-automated-market-making-services-1220088