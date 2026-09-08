LUMIBIRD: Lumibird signs a share purchase agreement for the sale of Lumibird Medical to IPG Photonics Corporation

Lannion, 8 September 2026 - 22:30

LUMIBIRD SIGNS A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE OF LUMIBIRD MEDICAL TO IPG Photonics Corporation

Following the entry into exclusive negotiations on July 16, 2026, and the completion of the information-consultation process with employee representative bodies, the Lumibird Group announces the signing, on September 8, 2026, of a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of Lumibird Medical by IPG Photonics Corporation.

As a reminder, the transaction involves the sale of Lumibird Medical for an enterprise value of €300 million, which may be increased by an earn-out of up to €50 million depending on future performance in 2026 and 2027[1].

The transaction, unanimously approved by the Board of Directors and supported by the majority shareholder, could be completed during the fourth quarter of 2026 and remains subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent (including the confirmation from the AMF that no buyout offer is required pursuant to article 236-6 of the AMF General Regulation).

An ordinary general meeting will be held on October 20, 2026, to vote, on a consultative basis, on the transaction, in accordance with AMF recommendation-position 2015-05.

Should the transaction be completed, Lumibird will allocate €37 million to repaying group debt. A significant portion of the disposal proceeds would be distributed to the shareholders in the form of distributions, the amount of which will depend on the price at completion. As of today, the amount to be returned is estimated at between €232 million and €263 million[2]. The remaining balance would be primarily dedicated to investments in the Photonics Division.

Next publication: H1 results, on 21 September 2026, after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With over 50 years' experience and expertise in solid-state, diode and fibre laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance laser solutions via two divisions: Photonics and Medical. The Photonics Division designs and produces components, lasers and systems for the defence and space, environment, topography and security, industrial and scientific, and medtech markets. The Medical branch designs and produces medical diagnostic and treatment systems for ophthalmology.

The result of the October 2017 merger between the Keopsys and Quantel Groups, LUMIBIRD, with more than 1,000 employees and €225.6m in sales in 2025, is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. FR0000038242 - LBIRD www.lumibird.com

LUMIBIRD has been a member of Euronext Tech Leaders since 2022.

Contacts

LUMIBIRD

Marc Le Flohic

Chairman and CEO

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com LUMIBIRD

Andrew Moysey

Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com ACTUS finance & communication

Mathieu Calleux

Relations investisseurs

Tel. +33(0) 1 53 65 37 91

lumibird@actus.fr

[1] An earn-out of up to an aggregate maximum of €50 million could be added to the enterprise value of €300 million, depending on the Medical Division's performance in 2026 and 2027. The earn-out is structured in two successive brackets: the first (2026) is based on revenue thresholds (from €119m to €132.5m) with an upward or downward adjustment tied to EBITDA; the second (2027) applies to the remaining balance based on separate revenue-only thresholds (from €134.125m to €141m).

[2] The distributions would occur partly in the form of a distribution of reserves and premiums of about €152 million, subject to a vote at the general meeting on October 20, 2026, and which would be paid shortly after completion of the transaction (subject to completion of the transaction), and partly in the form of an interim dividend, the amount of which will depend on the price at completion (as of today, the interim dividend is estimated to be between €80 million and €110 million), to be paid in the weeks following completion of the transaction.

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100147-260908_lumibird_spa_ipg_envdef.pdf