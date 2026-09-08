Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 602224 | ISIN: US44980X1090 | Ticker-Symbol: IPF
Tradegate
08.09.26 | 09:30
67,10 Euro
+0,66 % +0,44
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,2468,6623:00
68,0868,9422:00
Actusnews Wire
08.09.2026 22:53 Uhr
210 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

LUMIBIRD: Lumibird signs a share purchase agreement for the sale of Lumibird Medical to IPG Photonics Corporation

Lannion, 8 September 2026 - 22:30

LUMIBIRD SIGNS A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE OF LUMIBIRD MEDICAL TO IPG Photonics Corporation

Following the entry into exclusive negotiations on July 16, 2026, and the completion of the information-consultation process with employee representative bodies, the Lumibird Group announces the signing, on September 8, 2026, of a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of Lumibird Medical by IPG Photonics Corporation.

As a reminder, the transaction involves the sale of Lumibird Medical for an enterprise value of €300 million, which may be increased by an earn-out of up to €50 million depending on future performance in 2026 and 2027[1].

The transaction, unanimously approved by the Board of Directors and supported by the majority shareholder, could be completed during the fourth quarter of 2026 and remains subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent (including the confirmation from the AMF that no buyout offer is required pursuant to article 236-6 of the AMF General Regulation).

An ordinary general meeting will be held on October 20, 2026, to vote, on a consultative basis, on the transaction, in accordance with AMF recommendation-position 2015-05.

Should the transaction be completed, Lumibird will allocate €37 million to repaying group debt. A significant portion of the disposal proceeds would be distributed to the shareholders in the form of distributions, the amount of which will depend on the price at completion. As of today, the amount to be returned is estimated at between €232 million and €263 million[2]. The remaining balance would be primarily dedicated to investments in the Photonics Division.

Next publication: H1 results, on 21 September 2026, after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With over 50 years' experience and expertise in solid-state, diode and fibre laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance laser solutions via two divisions: Photonics and Medical. The Photonics Division designs and produces components, lasers and systems for the defence and space, environment, topography and security, industrial and scientific, and medtech markets. The Medical branch designs and produces medical diagnostic and treatment systems for ophthalmology.

The result of the October 2017 merger between the Keopsys and Quantel Groups, LUMIBIRD, with more than 1,000 employees and €225.6m in sales in 2025, is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. FR0000038242 - LBIRD www.lumibird.com
LUMIBIRD has been a member of Euronext Tech Leaders since 2022.

Contacts

LUMIBIRD
Marc Le Flohic
Chairman and CEO
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com		LUMIBIRD
Andrew Moysey
Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com		ACTUS finance & communication
Mathieu Calleux
Relations investisseurs
Tel. +33(0) 1 53 65 37 91
lumibird@actus.fr

[1] An earn-out of up to an aggregate maximum of €50 million could be added to the enterprise value of €300 million, depending on the Medical Division's performance in 2026 and 2027. The earn-out is structured in two successive brackets: the first (2026) is based on revenue thresholds (from €119m to €132.5m) with an upward or downward adjustment tied to EBITDA; the second (2027) applies to the remaining balance based on separate revenue-only thresholds (from €134.125m to €141m).

[2] The distributions would occur partly in the form of a distribution of reserves and premiums of about €152 million, subject to a vote at the general meeting on October 20, 2026, and which would be paid shortly after completion of the transaction (subject to completion of the transaction), and partly in the form of an interim dividend, the amount of which will depend on the price at completion (as of today, the interim dividend is estimated to be between €80 million and €110 million), to be paid in the weeks following completion of the transaction.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xmxtacWcZ2uVmWluY5lqbZNoaWeVxmTIamHKnJVtapjIbnBhxWZmmMWSamlhlmlt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100147-260908_lumibird_spa_ipg_envdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.