Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTC Pink: TORCF) ("TinOne" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rob Curtis as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Curtis succeeds Mr. Chris Donaldson, who will remain on the TinOne board and continue as Non-Executive Chair.

The appointment re-ignites operations at the Company's Great Pyramid Tin Project in Tasmania and complements the Aberfoyle Project, where TinOne has reported tin, tungsten and, most recently, lithium mineralization. The Board considers Mr. Curtis's extensive technical, corporate and capital markets experience to be well aligned with TinOne's next phase of exploration and project advancement.

Mr. Curtis brings more than 30 years of experience across exploration, business development and resources investment, gained with CRA/Rio Tinto, Oxiana, OZ Minerals and EMR Capital. His career spans the full project life cycle, from greenfield exploration and discovery through resource definition, development and operations. He has worked across Australia and emerging jurisdictions including Laos, Papua New Guinea and Indonesia.

As an early member of the Oxiana team, Mr. Curtis was involved in the acquisition of the Sepon Project when the company was valued at approximately $30 million. Sepon became a cornerstone asset in Oxiana's growth and ultimately contributed to the formation of OZ Minerals, which was acquired by BHP for approximately $9.6 billion.

His experience covers both technical and corporate roles, including the evaluation, development and value realisation of projects and investments such as Sandfire Resources, Golden Grove, Sepon, Wafi, Hidden Valley and Martabe. At EMR Capital, he assessed and funded resources projects globally on behalf of institutional investors.

Mr. Curtis holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Geology) with First Class Honours from the University of Ballarat and was a recipient of an Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Scholarship. He is also Non-Executive Chair of Corazon Mining Limited.

"Tin and Tungsten are critical metals and having a multi-project portfolio anchored by Great Pyramid, and the historic Aberfoyle Project in a tier-one jurisdiction is a rarity," said Chris Donaldson, Chair of TinOne. "The time is right for someone of Rob's caliber to step in and drive the projects and Company's vision forward. Rob brings the technical and capital markets experience needed for TinOne's next phase, and I look forward to supporting him and the team from the Board."

"TinOne has built a solid tin and tungsten portfolio in Tasmania, with strong results and upside at both Great Pyramid and Aberfoyle," said Rob Curtis, CEO. "My focus will be on disciplined execution, advancing drilling and resource growth, while ensuring the Company is well positioned to fund its next phase. I thank Chris and the Board for their confidence and look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place."

The Board thanks Mr. Donaldson for his leadership in building TinOne's current project portfolio and welcomes his continued contribution as Non-Executive Chair.

In conjunction with the announcement, the Company issued a total of 1,950,000 incentive options to directors, officers and contractors of the Company.

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin, tin/tungsten and lithium projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania. The Company controls some of the most important tin districts in Tasmania, including Aberfoyle, Rattler Range and Great Pyramid and is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding management changes, the Company's strategic priorities, and the anticipated benefits of the appointment described herein. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313494