Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTC Pink: TORCF) (FSE: 57Z) ("TinOne" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on April 30, 2026.

A total of 1,680,675 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 9.81% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast.

Election of Directors

Shareholders approved setting the number of directors at three, with 99.98% of votes cast in favour. The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year:

Chris Donaldson - 100% in favour

Ota Hally - 99.94% in favour

Liz Monger - 99.91% in favour

Appointment of Auditor

Shareholders approved the re-appointment of the Company's auditor, with 99.93% of votes cast in favour.

Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

Shareholders approved the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan, with 99.91% of votes cast in favour.

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania, Australia. The Company is focused on advancing its highly prospective portfolio while also evaluating additional tin opportunities.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295519

Source: TinOne Resources Inc