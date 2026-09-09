

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday release August figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Inflation is expected to rise 0.3 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year after slipping 0.1 percent on month and adding 0.5 percent on year in July. Producer prices are seen higher by an annual 3.6 percent, up from 3.5 percent in the previous month.



Japan will provide August numbers for money stocks, with forecasts suggesting no change for M2 at 2.2 percent.



South Korea will see unemployment data for August; in July, the jobless rate was 2.8 percent.



New Zealand will release Q2 data for manufacturing sales volume; in the previous three months, volume was up 3.6 percent on quarter.



Malaysia will provide July numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 5.4 percent on year, slowing from 6.5 percent in June.



Taiwan will release August figures for imports, exports and trade balance; in July, imports were up 37.4 percent on year and exports rose an annual 32.9 percent for a trade surplus of TWD17.17 billion.



Indonesia will see August results for its consumer confidence index; in July, the index score was 116.8.



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