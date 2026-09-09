Tokyo and Kawasaki, Japan, Sept 9, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited (Fujitsu) and Yaqumo Inc. (Yaqumo) today announced that they have begun verifying quantum computing architectures and basic software on actual neutral-atom quantum computers [1] to accelerate the practical use of quantum computers.Fujitsu will combine its "STAR architecture [2]," a quantum computing architecture developed primarily for superconducting quantum computers in the Early-FTQC (Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computer) era [3], and "Open Quantum Toolchain for OPerators and Users [4]," an open-source software that covers everything from environment setup to operation necessary for quantum computer cloud services, with Yaqumo's neutral-atom quantum computers currently under development. This collaboration aims to accelerate the advancement of both technologies by testing them on actual hardware.Since April 2026, both companies have been conducting theoretical studies as part of their joint research on the applicability of STAR architecture and related technologies to neutral-atom quantum computers, which differ from superconducting types. They began testing on an actual machine in August 2026.Through this joint research, the two companies will combine their strengths to develop diverse quantum computing technologies, thereby contributing to the practical deployment of quantum computing solutions that address societal challenges.Neutral-atom quantum computers are characterized by their ease of achieving all-to-all connectivity between qubits. This expands the possibilities for computational methods that differ from those used in other modalities, such as superconducting quantum computers, where qubit connectivity is constrained. This could also enable a more efficient quantum error correction. Therefore, research and development of software and architectural technologies that maximize these characteristics are crucial.Fujitsu has been engaged in a wide range of research and development aimed at realizing practical quantum computing technologies, from quantum hardware such as superconducting qubits to basic quantum computer software, FTQC, and research into quantum computing architectures for the Early-FTQC era. Fujitsu will now implement and verify the STAR architecture using neutral-atom quantum computers, promoting R&D with an eye toward the transition to FTQC. Furthermore, by adapting Open Quantum Toolchain for OPerators and USers to neutral atom quantum computers, users will be able to operate multiple types of quantum computers through a unified interface, thereby promoting the widespread adoption of quantum computers.Yaqumo is a startup engaged in the research and development of quantum computer hardware using ytterbium neutral-atoms. The company aims to develop a working system with more than several hundred qubits and quantum error correction capabilities by fiscal year 2027.For the practical realization of quantum computers, multiple hardware approaches are competitively advancing. In research and development aimed at social implementation, it is crucial to broadly explore the possibilities of diverse quantum computer technologies. In this joint research, Fujitsu's quantum software and architecture technologies will be combined with Yaqumo's neutral-atom quantum computers and verified on actual hardware to explore new technological possibilities that leverage the unique characteristics of neutral-atom systems.While the STAR architecture has the potential to significantly reduce the number of qubits required for quantum computation, its effectiveness varies greatly depending on the type of quantum computer. By verifying the STAR architecture on actual neutral-atom quantum computers, this project will evaluate its compatibility with real hardware, which cannot be confirmed through theoretical studies alone. It will also explore the possibility of achieving practical quantum computation with fewer qubits by leveraging the unique characteristics of neutral-atom systems. If successful, this is expected to pave a new path for improving performance while limiting the hardware scale required for the practical application of quantum computers.Since the commands sent to neutral-atom quantum computers differ from those for superconducting quantum computers, it is necessary to adapt the command conversion, job management, and device status monitoring and calibration functions to the neutral-atom control system. In this joint research, Fujitsu's Open Quantum Toolchain for OPerators and USers, developed by Fujitsu and other collaborators, an open-source basic software for quantum computers, will be interconnected with Yaqumo's neutral-atom quantum computers. This will create an environment where external users can access neutral-atom quantum computers via the cloud, aiming to realize a platform that can handle different types of quantum computers with a unified interface.Comment from Kazuhiro Nakashoji, CEO, Yaqumo Inc.We believe that Fujitsu's expertise in architecture design and cloud infrastructure, accumulated through its work on superconducting and diamond spin quantum computing, will strongly support our research and development of neutral-atom quantum computers. Through demonstrations involving connectivity with Open Quantum Toolchain for OPerators and USers and other Early-FTQC era technologies such as the STAR architecture, we aim to accumulate technical expertise that further unlocks the potential of neutral-atom quantum computing. This joint research will steadily advance our efforts toward realizing FTQC.Comment from Shintaro Sato, Fellow and Head of Quantum Laboratory, Fujitsu Research, Fujitsu LimitedFor the practical application of quantum computing, it is crucial to advance research and development on both innovative hardware technologies and architectural and software technologies that maximize their potential. We have high expectations that verifying the compatibility of Yaqumo's neutral-atom quantum computers with the STAR architecture and Open Quantum Toolchain for OPerators and USers through testing on actual hardware will lead to the establishment of efficient quantum computing methods and enhanced access and operating environments. Through this joint research, we aim to acquire new insights leveraging the characteristics of neutral-atom quantum computers and contribute to the development of quantum computing technologies for the FTQC and Early-FTQC eras.TrademarkAll product names and other proper nouns mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.[1] Neutral-atom quantum computer:A type of quantum computer that optically traps neutral atoms cooled to extremely low temperatures with lasers and manipulates them with laser light. It is characterized by high scalability and long coherence times, and is attracting attention as a platform suitable for building large-scale quantum systems.[2] STAR architecture:Short for "Space-Time efficient Analog Rotation quantum computing architecture," it is a quantum computing architecture that enables highly efficient phase-rotation gates. By significantly reducing the number of qubits required for arbitrary angle phase rotation, which is indispensable for realizing quantum computers, it is expected to accelerate the practical application of quantum computers that surpass the computational performance of current computers.[3] Early-FTQC era:An era in which only tens of thousands of qubits can be implemented, and fault-tolerant quantum computation is not yet fully achievable. FTQC (Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computer) is a quantum computer equipped with functions to correct errors that occur during quantum computation.[4] Open Quantum Toolchain for OPerators and Users:Fujitsu open-sourced and released on GitHub Open Quantum Toolchain for OPerators and USers, a core software suite covering everything required for quantum computer cloud services, from execution environment setup to operational management.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuAbout Yaqumo Inc.Yaqumo Inc. is a Japan-based quantum technology startup developing scalable quantum computers using a cold-atom architecture. Through hardware-software co-design, Yaqumo aims to realize practical fault-tolerant quantum computing.Company name: Yaqumo Inc.Location: 2nd Floor, Marunouchi Nijubashi Building, 3-2-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0005, JapanRepresentative: Kazuhiro Nakashoji, Representative Director and CEOEstablished: April 1, 2025Business: Development of neutral-atom quantum computersDeveloper of Neutral Atom Quantum Computers | Yaqumo Inc.Press ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic, Investor and Analyst Relations DivisionInquiriesYaqumo Inc.E-mail: pr@yaqumo.comSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.