Regulatory News:

Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN):

On an underlying basis (€m, unless otherwise indicated) 1H 2026 1H 2025 % change AUM, in €bn 33.3 33.0 +0.8% Fee-Paying AUM, in €bn 21.2 21.8 -2.9% Revenue 138.5 145.1 -4.5% EBITDA 69.9 79.7 -12.3% EBITDA margin 50% 55% -5pp Net income 47.0 55.2 -15.0% EPS, in 0.26 0.31 -14.9% The underlying income statement for 1H 2025 has been restated to reflect the change in accounting methodology regarding administrative fees that was implemented at the end of 2025. A reconciliation is available on page 7.

HIGHLIGHTS

Significant progress on realisations , with two exits signed over the summer, delivering a Gross Multiple at or above target and considerably increasing distributions to fund investors

, with two exits signed over the summer, delivering a Gross Multiple at or above target and considerably increasing distributions to fund investors Sustained deployment across all three strategies , following a record level of capital invested in 2H 2025, totalling €2.5bn over the last twelve months, delivering diversification and differentiation to fund investors

, following a record level of capital invested in 2H 2025, totalling €2.5bn over the last twelve months, delivering diversification and differentiation to fund investors Sound overall portfolio performance, with main funds in value creation mode generating performance (1) around or above 15% over the last twelve months

New fundraising cycle launched , starting with Mid Cap II

, starting with Mid Cap II Resilient financial performance at the start of a new fundraising cycle, with the impact of Mid Cap I step-down yet to be offset by the activation of its successor fund

at the start of a new fundraising cycle, with the impact of Mid Cap I step-down yet to be offset by the activation of its successor fund Interim dividend of €0.28 per share; full-year 2026 distribution expected to remain stable at €0.71 per share(2)

ALAIN RAUSCHER, Chairman and CEO, said:

"Since the beginning of the year, we have made strong progress across a number of exit processes and, over the summer, signed significant realisations. As we enter a new fundraising cycle, this acceleration in distributions, combined with the strong long-term tailwinds supporting infrastructure, underpins our next growth chapter. We have also maintained solid investment momentum across our three strategies.

Our financial performance has remained resilient, pending the activation of our next vintages, reflecting the strength of our model.

In a complex and rapidly evolving market environment, we have stayed true to our core: a disciplined investment approach focused on long-term value creation and attractive risk-adjusted investment returns for our clients."

ACTIVITY UPDATE

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

Total AUM increased to €33.3bn as of 30 June 2026, up €0.3bn or 0.8% year-on-year. In the absence of new fund closes during the period, the increase was mainly driven by €0.5bn of value creation and €0.4bn of co-investment raised, partly offset by €0.6bn of distributions to investors in Flagship III IV, Fund III-B, and NextGen

increased to €33.3bn as of 30 June 2026, up €0.3bn or 0.8% year-on-year. In the absence of new fund closes during the period, the increase was mainly driven by €0.5bn of value creation and €0.4bn of co-investment raised, partly offset by €0.6bn of distributions to investors in Flagship III IV, Fund III-B, and NextGen Fee-Paying AUM stood at €21.2bn as of 30 June 2026, down €0.6bn or 2.9% year-on-year. This mainly reflects Mid Cap I's move to the post-investment period on 2 April, following the signing of the fund's final investment, resulting in a €0.9bn step-down as the fund is now charging fees on invested capital. The decrease was partially offset by capital deployment in Flagship III, Fund III-B and Flagship IV over the last twelve months to support value creation plans

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Capital deployment by the funds remained strong in 1H 2026 , following a record level of capital invested in 2H 2025, totalling €2.5bn in the last twelve months. Through its new investments, Antin targets a diversified and differentiated exposure for its clients across geographies, sectors and underlying themes

, following a record level of capital invested in 2H 2025, totalling €2.5bn in the last twelve months. Through its new investments, Antin targets a diversified and differentiated exposure for its clients across geographies, sectors and underlying themes Three investments were signed in 1H 2026: Sapphire Gas Solutions (Flagship V's eighth portfolio company) a vertically integrated provider of compressed natural gas and liquefied natural gas solutions in the United States Belambra (Mid Cap I's ninth and final portfolio company) a leading French owner and operator of leisure infrastructure NextGen I signed an eighth investment , which will be disclosed at closing

were signed in 1H 2026: As a result, committed capital as of 30 June 2026 increased as follows: Flagship V to 58% (from 53% on 31 December 2025), Mid Cap I to 80% (from 72%), and NextGen I to 66% (from 62%)

EXIT ACTIVITY

Delivering liquidity to fund investors remains a top priority for Antin

Several exit processes were underway over the period, two of which were successfully signed over the summer at attractive valuations: the partial realisation of Sølvtrans (Flagship III) and the full sale of Idex (Flagship III Fund III-B). These realisations were made at or above 2.0x Gross Multiple , demonstrating Antin's ability to deliver investment performance for its fund investors

(Flagship III) and the full sale of (Flagship III Fund III-B). These realisations were made , demonstrating Antin's ability to deliver investment performance for its fund investors c.€600m was distributed to fund investors in the last twelve months. An additional c.€2.1bn is expected to be distributed following the closing of the exits announced this summer

FUND PERFORMANCE

Performance remained "on plan" (3) across the funds overall. Fund valuations (4) were up +4.9% over the last twelve months, with main funds in value creation mode (Flagship IV V and Mid Cap I) generating a performance around or above 15%

across the funds overall. Fund valuations were up +4.9% over the last twelve months, with main funds in value creation mode (Flagship IV V and Mid Cap I) generating a performance around or above 15% Evolution of Gross Multiples in 1H 2026: Flagship IV V increased by +0.1x in 1H 2026 to 1.5x and 1.3x respectively Mid Cap I and NextGen I were stable at 1.5x and 1.1x respectively, with value creation offsetting the dilution generated by the addition of new portfolio companies Flagship III Fund III-B each decreased by 0.2x to 1.7x and 1.4x respectively, due to a complex M&A environment and some asset-specific developments. Fund III-B is currently trending "below plan", with scope for improvement on its remaining realisations



FUNDRAISING

Mid Cap II fundraising was launched in 1H 2026. Interest from a broad and diversified group of fund investors has been strong. The activation is expected in 4Q 2026 , coinciding with the signing of the fund's first investment

fundraising was launched in 1H 2026. Interest from a broad and diversified group of fund investors has been strong. The , coinciding with the signing of the fund's first investment Antin hosted its Annual Fund Investor Day in York, UK, in May, providing a valuable opportunity for direct engagement with a large number of clients

INCOME STATEMENT ANALYSIS

REVENUE

Underlying revenue amounted to €138.5m, down 4.5% compared to 1H 2025, owing to a reduction in both management fees and carried interest and investment income

amounted to €138.5m, down 4.5% compared to 1H 2025, owing to a reduction in both management fees and carried interest and investment income Management fees totalled €139.3m, down 3.8% or €5.6m compared to 1H 2025. The decrease was mainly driven by the step-down of Mid Cap I following the end of its investment period Management fees from Flagship funds decreased by €1.7m year-on-year mainly due to the non-recurrence of catch-up fees recognised by Flagship V in 1H 2025 Management fees from Mid Cap I decreased by €3.8m year-on-year following the step-down of the fund on 2 April 2026. The fund moved to the post-investment period and started charging an annual fee rate of c.1.2% on invested capital (rather than on committed capital) Management fees from NextGen I were stable year-on-year The effective management fee rate (5) stood at 1.33% in 1H 2026, broadly stable compared with 1H 2025

totalled €139.3m, down 3.8% or €5.6m compared to 1H 2025. The decrease was mainly driven by the step-down of Mid Cap I following the end of its investment period

OPERATING EXPENSES

Underlying operating expenses amounted to €68.6m in 1H 2026, up 4.9% compared with 1H 2025, reflecting selective investments in the platform and cost discipline Personnel expenses totalled €52.7m in 1H 2026, up 6.9%, mainly reflecting selective hirings, as the number of employees excluding Luxembourg grew modestly by 2.4% Other operating expenses and taxes totalled €15.9m in 1H 2026, down

1.2% year-on-year, as a result of increased efficiency across the platform and enhanced cost discipline

amounted to €68.6m in 1H 2026, up 4.9% compared with 1H 2025, reflecting selective investments in the platform and cost discipline

EBITDA

Underlying EBITDA totalled €69.9m, down 12.3% year-on-year. Resilient performance at the start of a new fundraising cycle, with the decrease in EBITDA mainly driven by the Mid Cap I step-down, which is yet to be offset by the activation of its successor fund. Underlying EBITDA margin also showed resilience at 50%, down five percentage points compared to 1H 2025 As the activation of Mid Cap II is now expected in 4Q 2026, underlying EBITDA for 2026 is currently projected to be slightly below the 2025 level

totalled €69.9m, down 12.3% year-on-year. Resilient performance at the start of a new fundraising cycle, with the decrease in EBITDA mainly driven by the Mid Cap I step-down, which is yet to be offset by the activation of its successor fund. also showed resilience at 50%, down five percentage points compared to 1H 2025 Reported EBITDA also stood at €69.9m in 1H 2026 (vs. €80.8m in 1H 2025). A reconciliation between reported and underlying EBITDA is available on page 7

NET INCOME

Depreciation amortisation stood at €8.9m in 1H 2026, up 2.9% year-on-year

stood at €8.9m in 1H 2026, up 2.9% year-on-year The contribution of underlying net financial income and expenses was positive at €2.7m in 1H 2026, down 21.2% year-on-year. This decrease reflects slightly lower cash balances and lower interest income following rate cuts

was positive at €2.7m in 1H 2026, down 21.2% year-on-year. This decrease reflects slightly lower cash balances and lower interest income following rate cuts Underlying income tax totalled €16.7m in 1H 2026. The effective tax rate was stable year-on-year at 26%

totalled €16.7m in 1H 2026. The effective tax rate was stable year-on-year at 26% Underlying net income totalled €47.0m in 1H 2026, down 15.0% year-on-year

totalled €47.0m in 1H 2026, down 15.0% year-on-year Underlying Earnings Per Share (EPS) amounted to €0.26 per share in 1H 2026, down 14.9% versus 1H 2025, in line with the decrease in underlying net income. The weighted average number of shares used in the EPS calculation was 178,615,468

amounted to €0.26 per share in 1H 2026, down 14.9% versus 1H 2025, in line with the decrease in underlying net income. The weighted average number of shares used in the EPS calculation was 178,615,468 Reported net income amounted to €46.6m in 1H 2026 compared to €51.9m in 1H 2025. A reconciliation between reported and underlying net income is available on page 7

BALANCE SHEET AND COMMITMENTS

The balance sheet remained strong as of 30 June 2026, with €326.0m in cash and cash equivalents, and no borrowings or financial liabilities. This strong cash position will support the payment of dividends, Antin's continued investment in its funds and carried interest vehicle, and the Company's future growth

remained strong as of 30 June 2026, with €326.0m in cash and cash equivalents, and no borrowings or financial liabilities. This strong cash position will support the payment of dividends, Antin's continued investment in its funds and carried interest vehicle, and the Company's future growth As of 30 June 2026, Antin's financial assets stood at €110.1m, of which €91.1m were investments in Antin funds , held at fair value. Antin's share of Carried Interest in Antin funds held at cost under accrued income amounted to €17.4m at the end of 1H 2026

, held at fair value. Antin's held at cost under accrued income amounted to €17.4m at the end of 1H 2026 Antin's off-balance sheet commitments in relation to its co-investments in the Antin funds and in Carried Interest totalled €94.8m as of 30 June 2026. This uncalled capital included €80.0m related to co-investments in Antin funds and €14.8m related to investments in the Carried Interest vehicles

DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS

The Board of Directors of Antin, meeting on 8 September 2026, approved the distribution of an interim dividend of €0.28 per share, representing a total distribution of €50.2m The interim dividend will be paid in cash out of distributable income. The ex-dividend date is 20 October 2026 and the dividend payment will take place on 22 October 2026

Full-year distribution for 2026 expected to be stable compared to 2025, at €0.71 per share

GOVERNANCE

At Antin's Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 10 June 2026, all resolutions were adopted. Ramon de Oliveira was re-appointed as Independent Director for a period of two years. He continues his duties within the Board committees of which he is a member

POST-CLOSING EVENTS

On 29 July 2026, Flagship III announced the sale of c.30% of Sølvtrans , a world-leading wellboat operator headquartered in Norway, to GLIL Infrastructure. This partial realisation will provide liquidity to Flagship III investors

, a world-leading wellboat operator headquartered in Norway, to GLIL Infrastructure. This partial realisation will provide liquidity to Flagship III investors On 31 July 2026, Antin partially unwound the Total Return Swap agreement

On 5 August 2026, Flagship III and Fund III-B announced the entry into exclusive negotiations with the Infrastructure Investments Fund for the full sale of Idex, a leading energy platform operating 60 district heating and cooling networks, 32 energy production plants and 13 energy-from-waste plants, across France, Italy, Belgium and Lithuania

TODAY'S CONFERENCE CALL

Antin's management will hold a conference call to present the half-year 2026 earnings today at 10:00 am CEST (9:00 am BST)

Please visit Antin's shareholder website https://antin-ip.com/shareholders/ to listen to the conference call or click here. A replay will also be available after the event

The condensed consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2026 that were subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors were adopted by the Board of Directors at its meeting on 8 September 2026. An unqualified review report has been issued by the Statutory Auditors. The condensed consolidated financial statements, a presentation of the half-year 2026 results, and the related conference call (live and replay) are available at https://antin-ip.com/shareholders/

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Change in accounting method at the end of 2025 and restatement of 1H 2025 underlying figures: the revenues and costs related to fund administration services are now aggregated in the revenue line, amounting to a net zero. EBITDA is unaffected. Reported figures and a reconciliation are available on page 7.

INCOME STATEMENT ON AN UNDERLYING BASIS

(€m) 1H 2026 1H 2025 Management fees 139.3 144.8 Carried interest and investment income (0.8) 0.2 Administrative fees and other revenue net TOTAL REVENUE 138.5 145.1 Personnel expenses (52.7) (49.3) Other operating expenses tax (15.9) (16.1) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (68.6) (65.4) EBITDA 69.9 79.7 % margin 50% 55% Depreciation and amortisation (8.9) (8.7) EBIT 61.0 71.1 Net financial income and expenses 2.7 3.4 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 63.7 74.5 Income tax (16.7) (19.2) % income tax 26% 26% NET INCOME 47.0 55.2 % margin 34% 38% Earnings per share (€) 0.26 0.31 Weighted average number of shares 178,615,468 178,741,729

INCOME STATEMENT: BREAKDOWN OF UNDERLYING REVENUE

(in €m) 1H 2026 1H 2025 Flagship Fund III 13.7 13.1 Flagship Fund IV 30.9 32.4 Flagship Fund V 70.9 71.8 of which catch-up fees 0.9 Fund III-B 2.8 2.7 Mid Cap Fund I 12.2 16.0 Next Gen Fund I 8.9 8.9 MANAGEMENT FEES 139.3 144.8 Carried interest income 0.0 0.1 Investment income (0.8) 0.2 CARRIED INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME (0.8) 0.2 REVENUE 138.5 145.1

INCOME STATEMENT: RECONCILIATION FROM UNDERLYING TO IFRS

FOR 1H 2026

(€m, 1H 2026) Underlying basis Non-recurring items IFRS basis Management fees 139.3 139.3 Carried interest and investment income (0.8) (0.8) TOTAL REVENUE 138.5 138.5 Personnel expenses (52.7) (52.7) Other operating expenses tax (15.9) (15.9) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (68.6) (68.6) EBITDA 69.9 69.9 Depreciation and amortisation (8.9) (8.9) EBIT 61.0 61.0 Net financial income and expenses 2.7 (0.5) 2.2 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 63.7 (0.5) 63.2 Income tax (16.7) 0.1 (16.6) NET INCOME 47.0 (0.3) 46.6

The differences between the IFRS accounting presentation and the underlying presentation of the Consolidated Income Statement relate to the following non-recurring items:

At the end of 2024, Antin entered into a Total Return Swap (TRS) with a third-party bank. Antin recognised non-recurring financial expenses related to the TRS of €0.5m and a proportional tax reduction of €0.1m in 1H 2026

FOR 1H 2025

The underlying income statement of 1H 2025 has been restated to reflect the change in accounting methodology regarding administrative fees that was implemented at the end of 2025 and ensure comparability year-on-year

(€m, 1H 2025) Underlying basis Administrative fees Non-recurring items IFRS basis Management fees 144.8 144.8 Carried interest and investment income 0.2 0.2 Administrative fees and other revenue net 3.1 3.1 TOTAL REVENUE 145.1 3.1 148.2 Personnel expenses (49.3) 1.1 (48.1) Other operating expenses tax (16.1) (3.1) (19.2) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (65.4) (3.1) 1.1 (67.3) EBITDA 79.7 1.1 80.8 Depreciation and amortisation (8.7) (8.7) EBIT 71.1 1.1 72.2 Net financial income and expenses 3.4 (2.4) 1.0 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 74.5 (1.3) 73.1 Income tax (19.2) (2.0) (21.2) NET INCOME 55.2 (3.3) 51.9

BALANCE SHEET

(€m) 30-Jun-26 31-Dec-2025 Property, equipment and intangible assets 25.8 28.5 Right-of-use assets 48.3 51.7 Financial assets 110.1 97.5 Derivative financial assets 1.6 0.8 Deferred tax assets and other non-current assets 8.2 8.9 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 194.0 187.4 Cash and cash equivalents 326.0 367.9 Accrued income 17.4 14.9 Other current assets 29.9 29.7 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 373.3 412.5 TOTAL ASSETS 567.2 599.9 TOTAL EQUITY 459.8 476.5 Borrowings and financial liabilities Lease liabilities 53.8 57.9 Other non-current liabilities 7.6 6.4 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 61.3 64.3 Borrowings and financial liabilities Lease liabilities 10.4 9.5 Income tax liabilities 0.0 0.0 Other current liabilities 35.6 49.6 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 46.1 59.1 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 567.2 599.9

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

(€m) 1H 2026 1H 2025 NET CASH INFLOW (OUTFLOW) RELATED TO OPERATING ACTIVITIES 38.2 48.4 Of which (increase) decrease in working capital requirement (30.3) (49.3) NET CASH INFLOW (OUTFLOW) RELATED TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES (13.7) (10.1) Of which purchase of property and equipment (0.4) (6.4) Of which investment in Antin funds (11.1) (2.1) Of which proceeds related to Antin funds Of which net change in other financial assets (2.2) (1.6) NET CASH INFLOW (OUTFLOW) RELATED TO FINANCING ACTIVITIES (67.0) (65.2) Of which dividends paid (62.5) (66.1) Of which payment of lease liabilities (4.6) (1.3) Of which disposal (repurchase) of treasury shares (2.5) (1.7) Of which net financial interest received and paid 2.6 3.9 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (42.5) (26.9) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 367.9 388.9 Translation differences on cash and cash equivalents 0.5 (0.5) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD 326.0 361.5

APPENDIX

DEVELOPMENT OF FEE-PAYING AUM OVER THE LAST TWELVE MONTHS

(€bn) Fee-Paying AUM Beginning of period, 30 June 2025 21.8 Gross inflows 0.2 Step-downs (0.9) Realisations End of period, 30 June 2026 21.2 Change in % -2.9%

DEVELOPMENT OF FEE-PAYING AUM OVER THE LAST SIX MONTHS

(€bn) Fee-Paying AUM Beginning of period, 31 December 2025 22.0 Gross inflows 0.1 Step-downs (0.9) Realisations End of period, 30 June 2026 21.2 Change in % -3.6%

ACTIVITY REPORT

(€bn) Jun-2026 last twelve months Jun-2025 last twelve months AUM 33.3 33.0 Fee-Paying AUM 21.2 21.8 Fundraising 0.8 Investments 2.5 0.7 Gross exits 0.4

KEY STATS BY FUND

Fund Vintage Fund size

€bn AUM

€bn FPAUM

€bn % Committed % Realised Gross Multiple Expectation6 Flagship Flagship III (7) 2016 3.6 5.0 2.4 92% 43% 1.7x On plan Flagship IV 2019 6.5 10.9 5.2 87% 4% 1.5x On plan Fund III-B 2020 1.2 1.2 0.9 92% 31% 1.4x Below plan Flagship V 2022 10.2 12.3 10.2 58% 0% 1.3x On plan Mid Cap Mid Cap I 2021 2.2 2.5 1.3 80% 0% 1.5x On plan NextGen NextGen I 2021 1.2 1.4 1.2 66% 1% 1.1x On plan

(€bn) COST OF INVESTMENTS VALUE OF INVESTMENTS Fund Vintage Fund size FPAUM Total Realised Remaining Total Realised Remaining Flagship Flagship III (7) 2016 3.6 2.4 3.0 0.7 2.4 5.6 2.2 3.4 Flagship IV 2019 6.5 5.2 5.2 5.2 7.8 0.3 7.5 Fund III-B 2020 1.2 0.9 1.1 0.3 0.9 1.6 0.5 1.1 Flagship V 2022 10.2 10.2 3.6 3.6 4.7 0.0 4.7 Mid Cap Mid Cap I 2021 2.2 1.3 1.2 1.2 1.7 0.0 1.7 NextGen NextGen I 2021 1.2 1.2 0.5 0.1 0.4 0.5 0.0 0.5

DEFINITIONS

Antin: Umbrella term for Antin Infrastructure Partners S.A.

Antin Funds: Investment vehicles managed by Antin Infrastructure Partners SAS or Antin Infrastructure Partners UK

Assets Under Management (AUM): Operational performance measure representing the assets managed by Antin from which it is entitled to receive management fees, undrawn commitments, the assets from co-investment vehicles which do not generate management fees or carried interest, and the net value appreciation on current investments

Carried Interest: A form of investment income that Antin and other carried interest investors are contractually entitled to receive directly or indirectly from the Antin Funds, which is inherently variable and fully dependent on the performance of the relevant Antin Fund(s) and its/their underlying investments

% Committed: Measures the share of a fund's total commitments that has been deployed. Calculated as the sum of (i) closed and/or signed investments (ii) any earn-outs and/or purchase price adjustments, (iii) funds approved by the Investment Committee for add-on transactions, (iv) less any expected syndication, as a of a fund's committed capital at a given time

Committed Capital: The total amounts that fund investors agree to make available to a fund during a specified time period

Fee-Paying Assets Under Management (FPAUM): The portion of AUM from which Antin is entitled to receive management fees across all of the Antin Funds at a given time

Gross Exits: Value amount of realisation of investments through a sale or write-off of an investment made by an Antin Fund. Refers to signed realisations in a given period

Gross Inflow: New commitments through fundraising activities or increased investment in funds charging fees after the investment period

Gross Multiple: Calculated by dividing (i) the sum of (a) the total cash distributed to the Antin Fund from the portfolio company and (b) the total residual value (excluding provision for carried interest) of the Fund's investments by (ii) the capital invested by the Fund (including fees and expenses but excluding carried interest). Total residual value of an investment is defined as the fair market value together with any proceeds from the investment that have not yet been realised. Gross Multiple is used to evaluate the return on an Antin Fund in relation to the initial amount invested

Investments: Signed investments by an Antin Fund or by an affiliate of an Antin Fund

Realisations: Cost amount of realisation of investments through a sale or write-off of an investment made by an Antin Fund. Refers to signed realisations in a given period

% Realised: Measures the share of a fund's total value creation that has been realised. Calculated as realised value over the sum of realised value and remaining value at a given time

Realised Value (Realised Cost): Value (cost) of an investment, or parts of an investment, that at the time has been realised

Remaining Value (Remaining Costs): Value (cost) of an investment, or parts of an investment, currently owned by Antin Funds (including investments for which an exit has been announced but not yet completed)

Step-Downs: Normally resulting from the end of the investment period in an existing fund, or when a subsequent fund begins to invest

Underlying EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, excluding any non-recurring effects

Underlying Profit: Net profit excluding post-tax non-recurring effects

ABOUT ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33bn in Assets under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Seoul, Melbourne and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 250 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0)

https://www.antin-ip.com/shareholders

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 3Q 2026 Activity Update 5 November 2026

(1) Change in value between opening and closing balances, excluding any added or realised capital during the period (2) Subject to shareholder approval at the 2027 AGM (3) "On plan" refers to funds with an expected final Gross Multiple between 1.7x and 2.2x, at or above 2.2x funds are defined as "above plan" and below 1.7x funds are defined as "below plan" (4) Change in value between opening and closing balances, excluding any added or realised capital during the period (5) Excluding catch-up fees and management fees for Fund III-B (6) "On plan" refers to funds with an expected final Gross Multiple between 1.7x and 2.2x, at or above 2.2x funds are defined as "above plan" and below 1.7x funds are defined as "below plan" (7) realised, cost and value of investments include the partial sale of portfolio companies from Flagship III to Fund III-B

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908287607/en/

Contacts:

Shareholder Relations

Ludmilla Binet

Head of Shareholder Relations

Email:

shareholders@antin-ip.com

Media

Thomas Kamm

Partner Head of Communications

Nicolle Graugnard

Communication Director

Email:

media@antin-ip.com

Brunswick

Email:

antinip@brunswickgroup.com

Tristan Roquet Montegon

+33 (0) 6 37 00 52 57