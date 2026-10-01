Fleet focused on aerial firefighting and critical utility infrastructure

Antin Infrastructure Partners has acquired a majority stake in High Performance Helicopters Corp ("HP Helicopters"), a US specialty helicopter company. The investment is being made by Antin's NextGen Fund I.

Founded in 2005 by Brad and Tracey Bauder and based in Redlands, California, HP Helicopters is focused on critical services to the utility infrastructure, construction and aerial firefighting industries. HP Helicopters' fleet currently serves customers in 10 states in the Western US, catering to a broad range of clients, notably including state and federal government agencies, utilities, engineering, procurement and construction firms, and aerospace and defense companies.

Helicopters are increasingly important in the utility and wildfire response sectors for their ability to carry heavy payloads and access hard-to-reach areas. HP Helicopters has seen strong growth in this fragmented and underserved market on the back of two major but unrelated trends: a growing need for emergency response to wildfires due to climate change, and rising demand for mission-critical heavy-lift services by helicopters to help modernize aging infrastructure and support electrification and grid expansion for AI.

Both of these trends are closely aligned with Antin's NextGen investment strategy. NextGen invests in companies with proven business models and technologies that require substantial capital and expertise to scale to become the next generation of infrastructure.

This investment is the eighth by Antin's €1.2 billion NextGen Infrastructure Fund I. Antin is acquiring a significant majority stake in the company, and Brad Bauder will retain a minority holding.

HP Helicopters is also strengthening its leadership team with the appointment of Santiago Crespo as Chief Financial Officer. Santiago brings over 25 years of experience helping scale companies across the helicopter and broader aircraft industries.

Angelika Schöchlin and Stephan Feilhauer, respectively Managing Partner and NextGen Partner at Antin Infrastructure Partners, commented: "We are delighted to be partnering with Brad to accelerate HP Helicopters' growth. The company is a good fit for our NextGen strategy, which aims to build tomorrow's infrastructure today. We see strong potential to take HP Helicopters to the next level by expanding the fleet, further increasing efficiencies, and continuing the transition to long-term exclusive use contracts with clients who want to ensure availability amid a structural supply shortage for heavy-duty helicopters."

Brad Bauder, CEO and co-founder of HP Helicopters, added: "We are excited to join forces with Antin. This partnership is about more than just capital; it also gives us access to resources and experience that will help accelerate the company's growth. We see tremendous value in this partnership and are confident that this is the best way to safely scale and grow our specialty services company to help meet industry demand."

Antin was advised by Goodwin Procter LLP as legal counsel and Cozen O'Connor P.C. as aviation regulatory counsel. The sellers were advised by Red Mountain Capital Advisors as financial advisor, Varner Brandt LLP as legal counsel and Jetlaw, LLC as aviation regulatory counsel.

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Seoul, Melbourne and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 250 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0). For more information visit: www.antin-ip.com

About High Performance Helicopters

Founded in 2005, High Performance Helicopters specializes in heavy lift operations, aerial firefighting, utility infrastructure support, remote area construction, and aerospace R&D. Based in Redlands, California, the company spans nationwide with mobile maintenance capabilities and specialized support infrastructure. HP Helicopters is certified to transport HAZMAT, standard external cargo, and Human External Cargo in support of diverse mission requirements throughout the United States. HP Helicopters operates to the highest regulatory standards, executing complex external-load operations and aerial firefighting missions in some of the most demanding environments. The company combines experienced crews, proven aircraft, and a safety-first culture to deliver mission-ready performance when it matters most. For more information visit: www.hphelicopters.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260929604423/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Antin Infrastructure Partners

Thomas Kamm, Partner Head of Communications

Email: media@antin-ip.com

Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email: media@antin-ip.com

Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations

Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com

Brunswick

Tristan Roquet Montegon

+33 (0) 6 37 00 52 57

Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com

HP Helicopters

Christina Freundt Media Relations

Email: marketing@hphelicopters.com