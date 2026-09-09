Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area (GLA), has signed two new leases totalling more than 104,000 sqm at CTPark Ilowa in western Poland, as demand from Asian-linked e-commerce supply chains and third-party logistics (3PL) operators increases across Europe.

A major Chinese fast-fashion e-commerce platform serving European customers has signed a lease for 66,214 sqm of GLA across two buildings, made up of 46,595 sqm and 19,619 sqm respectively, while a leading international 3PL operator has also signed for 37,801 sqm of space at the park to support its logistics and distribution operations. The agreements reinforce CTPark Ilowa's position as a strategic logistics location for occupiers serving fast-growing European consumer markets, including Poland.

Asian occupiers now accounting for over 12% of CTP's portfolio and approximately 15% of leases signed across the CTPark network over the past 24 months. Demand from Asian e-commerce businesses and the 3PLs that support them is increasing across Europe, as companies seek to navigate more complex cross-border supply chains, respond to changing consumer expectations and adapt to evolving trade conditions, including the EU's recent decision to impose customs duties on small parcels.

Piotr Flugel, Managing Director of CTP Poland, said: "CTPark Ilowa is increasingly becoming a hub for companies at the centre of Europe's changing supply chains. These leases reflect two of the strongest trends we are seeing across the CTPark network: the growth of Asian-linked e-commerce platforms serving European consumers and the expanding role of 3PLs that can help those platforms scale quickly, flexibly and reliably. Occupiers need modern, well-connected space that supports fast-moving distribution models while allowing room for future growth, and CTPark Ilowa is well placed to meet those requirements."

Located in western Poland, CTPark Ilowa is positioned on the international E36 route between Berlin and Wroclaw, directly next to the A18 motorway and around 40 km from the Polish-German border. The park's location gives occupiers strong access to both Polish and Western European markets, making it particularly well suited to cross-border logistics, e-commerce fulfilment and regional distribution operations. The park also benefits from access to a large working-age population, with regional skills in sectors including mechanical, construction, carpentry, chemical and food processing industries, as well as four universities in the surrounding region.

CTPark Ilowa comprises 174,000 sqm of GLA, with 42,000 sqm of adjacent landbank and a tenant base including Hermes Fulfilment and Saint-Gobain Innovative. The park forms part of CTP's wider network of strategically located industrial and logistics parks across Europe, providing customers with modern, flexible and scalable space in locations designed to support long-term growth.

CTP's H1 2026 results showed record leasing activity across the Group, with 1.6 million sqm of leases signed in the first half of the year, a 55% increase compared with H1 2025. This buoyant demand was driven by long-term structural trends including the professionalisation of supply chains, manufacturing in Europe for Europe and growing domestic consumption in Central and Eastern Europe.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 14.8 million sqm of GLA in 12 countries and 2.0 million sqm under construction as of 30 June 2026. The company's ready-built factories and warehouses, together with its custom-built solutions, serve over 1,700 clients ranging from large blue-chip multinationals to local SMEs. CTP builds long-term partnerships through a client-first approach, maintaining roughly 90% annual retention and generating 65% of new business from existing client expansion. All new buildings are certified to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainable development. CTP holds Investment Grade ratings from S&P: BBB (Stable), Moody's: Baa2 (Stable), and JCR: A (Stable).

For more information, visit www.ctp.eu.

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Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Chief Investment Officer

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu

IR TEAM

Email: investor.relations@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Email: ctp@secnewgate.co.uk