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WKN: A1W5CV | ISIN: CH0210483332 | Ticker-Symbol: RITN
Tradegate
09.09.26 | 08:00
194,45 Euro
+0,10 % +0,20
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Schweiz 20
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Europa 600
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COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT AG Chart 1 Jahr
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194,15194,6508:10
194,25194,3008:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 07:34 Uhr
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Compagnie Financière Richemont SA: Richemont announces the appointment of a Non-executive Co-Deputy Chairman of its Board of Directors

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

9 SEPTEMBER 2026

RICHEMONT ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF A NON-EXECUTIVE
CO-DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA ('Richemont') appoints Mr Anton Rupert as Non-executive Co-Deputy Chairman of the Board, serving alongside Mr Bram Schot, Non-executive Co-Deputy Chairman.

Following the meeting of the Board of Directors on 8 September, Richemont is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Anton Rupert as Non-executive Co-Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, with immediate effect. He will serve alongside Mr Bram Schot, who was appointed Non-executive Deputy Chairman in 2024 and who will continue in his role as Non-executive Co-Deputy Chairman.

The two Non-executive Co-Deputy Chairmen will have complementary remits. Mr Anton Rupert will oversee matters relating to the Maisons' Strategic Product and Communications Committee (SPCC), ensuring continuity in an area of central importance to the Group's creative and commercial direction. Mr Bram Schot will assume responsibility for Board and Committee-related governance matters, including the coordination of the Board's committees and the Group's corporate governance framework.

This division of responsibilities reflects the Board's commitment to robust governance and to ensuring that both the Group's strategic priorities and its governance obligations receive dedicated attention at Non-executive Co-Deputy Chairman level.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Johann Rupert, Chairman of Richemont, said:
"This appointment is an important step in the Board's long-term succession planning. Richemont's strength has always rested on the continuity that comes from close family involvement, on rigorous governance, and on an unwavering commitment to creativity and craftsmanship. Having Anton and Bram serve together as Non-executive Co-Deputy Chairmen ensures that each of these foundations is given the attention it deserves: Anton will continue to safeguard the creative and product priorities that define our Maisons, while Bram will ensure that our governance remains of the highest standard. Together they reflect what has always guided this Group - a long-term view, a respect for the people and savoir-faire behind our Maisons, and the discipline to steward them responsibly for the generations to come."

About Richemont

At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their creativity and craftsmanship. Richemont's ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.

Richemont operates in three business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Vhernier; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, G/FORE, Gianvito Rossi, Montblanc, Peter Millar, Purdey, Serapian as well as TimeVallée and Watchfinder & Co. Find out more at https://www.richemont.com/.

Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont 'A' shares are also listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Richemont's secondary listing.

Investor/analyst and media enquiries

Investor/analyst enquiries: +41 22 721 30 03; investor.relations@cfrinfo.net

Media enquiries: pressoffice@cfrinfo.net;richemont@teneo.com

Click here for a printer-friendly version in English (PDF)


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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