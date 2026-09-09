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WKN: A1H65A | ISIN: NL0010391025 | Ticker-Symbol: PHGN
Tradegate
09.09.26 | 08:32
0,967 Euro
+0,19 % +0,002
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
PHARMING GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHARMING GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9610,97308:33
0,0000,00008:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 08:10 Uhr
142 Leser
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Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming Group to participate in September investor conferences

Leiden, the Netherlands, September 9, 2026: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) today announced that its management will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of September:

  • H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, New York, September 14, 2026
    Fabrice Chouraqui, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Monday, September 14 at 09:30 EDT/15:30 CEST. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be made available in the "Events and presentations" and "Our news" sections of Pharming's website.
  • Morgan Stanley24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, New York, September 15, 2026

For more information about these conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Pharming's management team, please contact Pharming's Investor Relations team at investor@pharming.com or your H.C. Wainwright or Morgan Stanley representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We develop and commercialize a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with U.S. and European operations.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:
Pharming
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Capital Markets
T: +1 (908) 705 1696
E: investor@pharming.com

Saskia Mehring, Head of Corporate Communications
T: +31 6 28 32 60 41
E: media.relations@pharming.com

Media Relations
Julia Deutsch (Lyra Strategic Advisory on behalf of Pharming)
E: JDeutsch@lyraadvisory.com

Netherlands: Leon Melens (LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication on behalf of Pharming)
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

Attachment

  • Pharming attending Investor Conferences September 2026_EN_09SEP26

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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