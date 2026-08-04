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WKN: A1H65A | ISIN: NL0010391025 | Ticker-Symbol: PHGN
Tradegate
04.08.26 | 08:35
0,884 Euro
+1,05 % +0,009
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
PHARMING GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHARMING GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8640,89008:57
0,0000,00008:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2026 08:10 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming Group to participate in Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

Leiden, the Netherlands, August 4, 2026: Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR), today announced its participation in the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference in Boston on August 12-13, 2026.

Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations and Capital Markets, will participate in a Fireside Chat Q&A session on Wednesday, August 12 at 10:00 EDT/16:00 CEST.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Pharming's management team, please contact Pharming's Investor Relations team at investor@pharming.com or your Canaccord Genuity representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We develop and commercialize innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with U.S. and European operations.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:
Pharming
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations and Capital Markets
T: +1 (908) 705 1696
E: investor@pharming.com

Saskia Mehring, Head of Corporate Communications
T: +31 6 28 32 60 41
E: media.relations@pharming.com

Media Relations
Julia Deutsch (Lyra Strategic Advisory on behalf of Pharming)
E: JDeutsch@lyraadvisory.com

Netherlands: Leon Melens (LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication on behalf of Pharming)
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

Attachment

  • Pharming Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference_EN_04AUG2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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