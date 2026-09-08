Fuel Tech, Inc. Names Sharon L. Jones Chair of the Board

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company that uses advanced engineering to provide emissions control systems and water treatment technologies for utility and industrial applications, today announced that the Board of Directors has elected Sharon L. Jones as Chair of the Board, effective September 15, 2026.

Ms. Jones will succeed Vincent J. Arnone who, as previously announced, retired from Fuel Tech as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Arnone will continue to serve as a Director as part of the Company's planned leadership transition.

"I'm honored to take on this role at an important time for Fuel Tech," said Ms. Jones. "I look forward to working closely with our new CEO, Ramesh Nuggihalli, and the Board to build on the governance foundation we've established and to help drive the Company's growth. On behalf of the Board, I also want to thank Vince for his leadership and continuing service."

"Sharon has been an exceptional Board member, and her leadership on governance, risk oversight, and Board effectiveness makes her the right person to guide Fuel Tech's Board into its next chapter," said Mr. Arnone.

Ms. Jones has served as an independent director of Fuel Tech since March 2018, where she has chaired the Compensation Committee and served on the Audit and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

Prior to joining Fuel Tech's Board, Ms. Jones held a series of senior leadership roles at Alliant Techsystems, a Fortune 500 aerospace and defense company, now part of Northrop Grumman. Significant roles include Vice President Defense Electronics, Technology Vice President, Manufacturing Director, and Environmental, Safety and Security Director. She began her career as a research chemist at Dow Chemical Company.

Ms. Jones holds an M.B.A. from the University of St. Thomas and a B.S. in Chemistry and M.S. in Analytical Chemistry from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. She also serves as a director of Mallard Creek Polymers where she chairs the Compensation Committee.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction and particulate control technologies, and its solutions have been installed on over 2,100 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company's chemical technologies improve the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. This includes Fuel Tech's advanced TIFI Targeted In-Furnace Injection technology which offers an innovative solution to fireside treatment on boilers using coal, oil or biomass. Water treatment technologies include DGIDissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented saturator and a patent-pending channel injector to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech's products and services rely heavily on the Company's exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech's web site at ftek.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Fuel Tech's current expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows, performance and business prospects, and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Fuel Tech has tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to Fuel Tech and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Fuel Tech's Annual Report on Form 10-K in Item 1A under the caption "Risk Factors," and subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which could cause Fuel Tech's actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Fuel Tech undertakes no obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments, or changed circumstances or for any other reason. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Fuel Tech's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: Devin Sullivan

Managing Director

The Equity Group Inc.

devin.sullivan@theequitygroup.com