

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aberdeen Group Plc (ABDN.L), a British wealth and investment firm, Wednesday said that Torbjörn Magnusson will join its Board as a Non-Executive Director and Chair-designate, effective September 9. Subject to relevant regulatory approvals, he will become Chair, with a further announcement to be made in due course.



The appointment follows the company's announcement last year that Douglas Flint would step down as Chair by the 2026 Annual General Meeting or AGM. Jonathan Asquith, who has served as interim Chair, will continue in the role until Magnusson's appointment takes effect.



The company said that Magnusson currently serves as a Non-Executive Director of Canopius Group and recently stepped down from the Board of Hastings Group, where he previously served as Chair.



On the LSE, ABDN.L ended Tuesday's trading at 247.60 pence, down 0.40 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News