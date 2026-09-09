Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp"), is pleased to report results from the Phase 2A summer 2026 core drilling campaign, operated by Riverside Resources Inc. ("Riverside") on the Company's behalf, at the La Union Project in northwestern Sonora, Mexico. Drilling intersected near-surface gold and polymetallic mineralization at Union Norte, confirmed the continuation of the historic Sproul manto/replacement system at Union Mine, and further advanced several priority targets ahead of the upcoming Phase 2B drill program. Questcorp enters Phase 2B with a district-scale target inventory that management believes provides multiple independent opportunities for discovery across a single land package.

Phase 2A Highlights

UND26-015 - Union Norte: 14.60 m grading 0.45 g/t AuEq from 1.00 m depth, including 5.60 m grading 0.96 g/t AuEq and 4.60 m grading 1.09 g/t AuEq. The hole intersected the interpreted NNW-trending mineralized feeder structure at shallow depth, providing a clear target for follow-up drilling along strike and down dip.

UND26-014 - Union Norte: 9.10 m grading 0.76 g/t AuEq from 1.90 m depth, including 4.50 m grading 1.18 g/t AuEq and 1.50 m grading 3.38 g/t AuEq. Together with UND26-015, the result confirms continuity of the near-surface mineralized structure between adjacent drill sections.

Union Mine: UND26-013 intersected the interpreted continuation of the historic Sproul manto/replacement body south of historic workings. Anomalous lead and zinc values support the geological interpretation and provide vectors for deeper follow-up drilling toward the interpreted feeder structure beneath the Union Mine.

Luis Hill: Induced polarization ("IP") surveying delineated a large chargeability anomaly extending for more than 1 km along strike and to approximately 300 m depth. The anomaly coincides with sediment-hosted gold mineralization identified during Phase 1 and remains open along strike and at depth. The target has not yet been adequately drill-tested.

Phase 2A followed the fall 2025 Phase 1 program and an intensive 2026 exploration campaign that included detailed mapping, underground and surface sampling, structural interpretation and geophysics. The combined work has refined the Company's carbonate replacement deposit ("CRD") model, strengthened the sediment-hosted gold thesis and generated a broader pipeline of drill targets across the Union district. The Phase 2B program is planned to resume after the rainy season, with follow-up drilling focused on Union Mine, Union Norte, Luis Hill and Jabali. For Questcorp shareholders, the practical outcome of Phase 2A is a materially better-defined target set: the Company now has four drill-ready targets across its La Union land position, each supported by a combination of drilling, surface geochemistry and geophysics rather than by a single dataset.

Questcorp President & CEO Saf Dhillon commented: "Phase 2A has materially advanced our understanding of the La Union mineral system and, importantly, provided clear geological vectors for the next stage of drilling. At Union Norte, two adjacent shallow holes have now demonstrated continuity of the interpreted mineralized feeder structure, while at Luis Hill the IP program has defined a large target coincident with previously identified sediment-hosted gold mineralization that remains largely untested.

"Taken together with the historic high-grade mineralization at Union Mine and the growing inventory of targets across the property, we believe Phase 2A has strengthened the technical case for a broader mineralized system at La Union. With the upcoming Phase 2B program, our objective is now to systematically test continuity, scale and higher-grade portions of these systems as we advance the project toward a potentially meaningful discovery.

"From a capital allocation standpoint, we are deliberately sequencing this program so that exploration spending is directed at targets already defined by more than one dataset. Phase 2A was modest in cost relative to the information it generated, and it leaves Questcorp with a catalyst-driven upcoming work program. In our view, that combination - a district-scale land position, a technically coherent CRD and sediment-hosted gold model, and a continually defined drill program - is what distinguishes a project of this type for institutional investors."

John-Mark Staude, President & CEO of Riverside Resources, the Company's project operator at La Union, added: "We are pleased with the progress made during the initial portion of Phase 2 drilling. The near-surface intercepts at Union Norte confirm the interpreted feeder structure and provide clear vectors for follow-up drilling. The IP work has also strengthened the target inventory at Luis Hill and Jabali. We look forward to resuming drilling after the rainy season and continuing to test these targets as the geological model evolves."

Figure 1. Drill Collar Location Map - 2025-2026 Drill Program. The figure illustrates the collar locations for both 2025 and 2026. The 7 drill holes reported in this news release are in green. Section lines correspond to drill cross-sections presented in Figures 2, 3, and 4. Collar coordinates are summarized in Table 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10197/313501_83e9792644506a64_001full.jpg

Union Norte Target

The Union Norte Target is located approximately 1.5 km north of Union Mine (Figure 1). Recent underground sampling at Union Mine returned 20.2 g/t Au and 226 g/t Ag with 2.7% Zn over a 30 m channel (see news release dated January 22, 2026), highlighting the high-grade mineralizing potential of the broader Union system.

UND26-014 and UND26-015 were designed to test the NNW-trending feeder structure identified through surface sampling, where values of 4.0 to 9.0 g/t Au with anomalous Pb and Zn had been returned. Both holes intersected the structure at shallow depth. UND26-015 returned 14.60 m grading 0.45 g/t AuEq from 1.00 m, while UND26-014 returned 9.10 m grading 0.76 g/t AuEq from 1.90 m (Figure 2). The two intercepts provide evidence of continuity along the interpreted structure and establish immediate follow-up targets along strike and down dip.

Figure 2: Drill Section (30 m thickness) through the Union Norte Target (looking northwest); section line A-A' Figure 1.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10197/313501_83e9792644506a64_002full.jpg

The results strengthen the interpretation of a larger mineralized system at Union Norte. The mineralized structure occurs within the Clemente Formation, an important carbonate host for CRD-style mineralization, with additional potential for sediment-hosted gold in reactive shale units above and below the carbonate sequence. High-angle cross-cutting feeder structures, or "chimneys," can be projected northward toward the La Negra target, where surface sampling and other evidence of hydrothermal activity remain untested by drilling and provide additional targets for the next phase of work.

Table 1: Assay results for UND26-014 and UND26-015 Union Norte



From (m) To (m) Width (m) AuEq (g/t) Au_ppm Ag_ppm Cu_ppm Pb % Zn % UND26-015 1.00 15.60 14.60 0.45 0.19 10.21 96.61 0.08 0.17 including 8.00 13.60 5.60 0.96 0.48 12.86 209.88 0.21 0.44 including 8.00 12.60 4.60 1.09 0.56 14.13 211.80 0.26 0.53 including 9.60 12.60 3.00 1.10 0.30 20.60 324.50 0.40 0.81 UND26-014 1.90 11.00 9.10 0.76 0.34 9.25 74.35 0.11 0.53 including 1.90 2.60 0.70 1.97 0.30 25.57 541.74 1.00 6.67 including 4.50 11.00 6.50 0.84 0.44 2.85 57.29 0.11 0.72 including 6.50 11.00 4.50 1.18 0.63 4.51 75.21 0.15 1.03 including 9.50 11.00 1.50 3.38 1.81 27.33 216.38 0.43 3.03

Reported intersections are calculated using a 0.10 g/t Au Eq cut-off grade. Maximum inclusion of 20 consecutive metres below cut-off grade. True thickness of mineralization is unknown as the Company is still conducting exploration AuEq Calculation Gold-equivalent values (AuEq) were calculated using USD metal prices of $1,700/oz gold, $23.61/oz silver, $0.94/lb lead, $1.32/lb zinc, and $3.78/lb copper; metal recoveries of 92.9% for gold, 95.0% for silver, 80.5% for lead, 86.9% for zinc and 71.3% for copper; and payability factors as described in Table 14.12 of the 2023 Cristina Technical Report. The formula incorporating these factors is: AuEq = Au + 0.014*Ag + 0.480*Zn + 0.351*Pb + 1.246*Cu. AuEq calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. A summary assay table is available on the Company's website.

Union Mine Target

UND26-013 was collared to test the southward extension of the historic Sproul manto, a previously mined replacement body. The hole intersected the interpreted replacement horizon south of the known artisanal workings and returned anomalous Pb (>36 ppm) and Zn (0.1-0.7%), supporting proximity to the CRD system (Figure 3). Follow-up drilling is planned to test the interpreted main feeder structure at greater depth beneath Union Mine, where previous underground sampling returned 20.2 g/t Au, 226 g/t Ag and 2.7% Zn over a 30 m channel (see news release dated January 22, 2026). Further drilling will also evaluate IP features and geological targets developed through the 2026 exploration program.

Figure 3: Drill Section (30 m thickness) through the Union Mine Target (looking north); section line B-B' Figure 1.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10197/313501_questcorp2.jpg

Additional Phase 2A Targets

Jabali: UND26-017 was drilled southward toward the Jabali target and improved the Company's understanding of structural controls in the area. Elevated arsenic values of approximately 10-80 ppm (Figure 4) indicate proximity to a potential feeder zone similar to structures observed at Union Norte and Union Mine. These results, together with an IP chargeability response, provide additional vectors for follow-up drilling.

Luis Hill: IP surveying delineated a strong chargeability anomaly extending for more than 1 km along strike and to approximately 300 m depth. The anomaly coincides with sediment-hosted gold mineralization identified during Phase 1 and remains open along strike and at depth, materially expanding the exploration footprint. UND26-018 was collared above the anomaly but was terminated before reaching its planned 150 m target depth because of drilling complications. As a result, the principal IP target has not yet been adequately tested. Follow-up drilling is planned at both Luis Hill and Jabali.

Figure 4: Drill Section (30 m thickness) through the Jabali Mine (looking northwest); section line C-C' Figure 1.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10197/313501_questcorp1.jpg

Seven holes totaling 530.1 metres were completed during Phase 2A. Significant faulting within the targeted formations slowed core drilling and limited progress in several holes. To improve drilling efficiency in these ground conditions, the Company is actively evaluating a reverse-circulation contractor for Phase 2B. The change in drilling method is intended to increase penetration rates and improve access to priority targets while preserving the option to use diamond core where detailed geological information is required.

Table 2: Drill Collar Information for Drill Holes

Hole ID East North Elev (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) Drilling

Program UND26-013 376137 3347087 364 55 -75 76.8 Union Mine UND26-014 376169 3347610 400 30 -70 63.5 Union Norte UND26-015 376169 3347610 400 320 -70 69.6 Union Norte UND26-016 376112 3347670 388 160 -75 106 Union Norte UND26-017 375593 3346327 367 190 -45 109.2 Jabalí UND26-018 375188 3347547 410 0 -90 70 Luis Hill UND26-019 375659 3347820 384 30 -70 35 El Cobre

Next Steps - Phase 2B

Phase 2A achieved its principal objective of refining the geological model and establishing clear follow-up targets. The fully funded Phase 2 program is planned to resume later in September following the rainy season. Phase 2B will prioritize: (i) step-out and down-dip drilling along the confirmed mineralized feeder structure at Union Norte; (ii) deeper drilling beneath Union Mine toward the interpreted feeder and sulfide targets; (iii) a more complete test of the large Luis Hill IP anomaly; and (iv) follow-up of Jabali and other emerging targets defined by geochemistry, mapping and geophysics. The Company expects the next phase to provide a more definitive test of the scale and continuity of the mineralized systems identified to date. Questcorp intends to report assay results as they are received and to maintain a disciplined approach to expenditure sequencing, committing capital to step-out and depth testing only where prior results support it. Management's near-term objective is to convert the current target inventory into one or more zones of sufficient continuity and grade to warrant systematic delineation.

General Overview of the La Union Project

Historical mining by Peñoles targeted chimney- and manto-style replacement bodies within the upper oxide zones at Union Mine and Union Norte. The presence of these historic workings, together with the structural, geochemical and geophysical data generated by recent exploration, provides a strong framework for targeting both extensions of known mineralization and previously untested sulfide zones at depth.

The Project is underlain by favorable carbonate host rocks, an extensive alteration footprint and numerous historical workings. The mineralization style shares geological characteristics with carbonate replacement systems elsewhere in northern Mexico and the southwestern United States, including the Hermosa district in Arizona. These analogues are referenced for geological context only and are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or economic potential of the Union Project.

Questcorp, through its project operator Riverside, continues to advance a district-scale exploration model that integrates CRD-style gold-silver-zinc mineralization, structural feeder zones and sediment-hosted gold targets. Near-term work is focused on systematically testing the highest-priority targets generated by Phase 2A and the 2026 geophysical and geological programs. Questcorp holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in the La Union project, subject to a royalty obligation, and accordingly retains full exposure to exploration success delivered by the program.

Interested investors are invited to review the Union Project Technical Report, which can be found under Questcorp's profile on SEDAR+.

Qualified Person & QA/QC

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P. Geo (BC), a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All drill core samples were sawn in half, labeled, and bagged on site. The remaining half-core was retained and securely stored. Numbered security tags were applied to all sample shipments to ensure chain of custody. Samples were submitted to SGS's analytical facility in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, for sample preparation and analysis. SGS is independent of the Company.

Analytical methods include fire assay for gold, gravimetric finish for high-grade silver, multi-element ICP digestion, and high-range fusion-ICP for over-limit concentrations.

The Company's QAQC program includes certified reference materials (CRMs), field blanks, and field duplicates inserted at regular intervals throughout each sample batch. CRM performance has had no failures yet identified and is evaluated using a Z-score criterion, where Z = (observed - certified value) / standard deviation, with acceptance thresholds of PASS (|Z| <= 2), WARNING (2 < |Z| <= 3), and FAIL (|Z| > 3). Field duplicate precision is assessed using relative percent difference (RPD), with PASS <= 20%, WARNING > 20-30%, and FAIL > 30%. Blanks are evaluated against the gold detection limit, with any result above that threshold flagged for investigation. Results below detection limits are retained as reported and excluded from RPD calculations. No QAQC failures have been found in the batches associated with the results reported herein.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metal properties of merit. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper property, on Vancouver Island, B.C., subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President & CEO

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and scope of Phase 2B drilling; the planned use of reverse-circulation drilling; proposed follow-up drilling at Union Mine, Union Norte, Luis Hill, Jabali and other targets; interpretations of geophysical, geochemical and geological data; the potential continuity, scale and style of mineralization; and the Company's exploration plans and objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, among others, exploration and drilling risks, geological uncertainty, equipment and contractor availability, weather and access conditions, permitting and regulatory matters, capital market conditions and the availability of financing. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313501