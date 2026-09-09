Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") announces that further to the February 23, 2026 and June 9, 2026 news releases, that it has signed a Definitive Agreement with Exodus Actuation Solutions Inc. ("RoboticsCo"). RoboticsCo holds a portfolio of patents and related intellectual property ("IP"), focused on advanced actuation, gearbox, motor and robotics technologies. RoboticsCo owns or licenses 26 issued and 10 pending patents covering its actuation gearbox and high-performance motor lines. These technologies have been tested and successfully used by robotics, automotive and packaging companies worldwide.

RoboticsCo's technologies are designed to address key performance requirements across the rapidly expanding robotics and automation markets, including greater speed, torque density, efficiency, precision and reliability, while reducing power consumption, size, noise and overall system cost. Its advanced actuation and gearing designs are intended to reduce friction, improve efficiency and backdrivability, and enable smoother, more natural robotic movement. The platform has undergone extensive development and testing, with more than 500 motors and gearboxes manufactured and shipped, and positive customer feedback demonstrating improved performance and the ability to enable new robotic applications.

The technologies have broad potential across a wide range of robotics, automation and advanced motion-control applications. Potential uses include humanoid and industrial robotics, robotic arms and manipulators, collaborative robots, automated manufacturing and assembly, material handling, packaging and conveyance systems, precision motion control, and other applications requiring compact, high-performance and energy-efficient actuation. By improving efficiency, power density, backdrivability and affordability, these solutions have the potential to support the development and wider adoption of increasingly capable robotic systems across emerging and established industries.

RBC Capital Markets estimates the global humanoid robotics market could reach approximately US$9 trillion by 2050, driven by adoption across households, agriculture, manufacturing, logistics and retail. RBC notes that component manufacturers producing critical robotic hardware, including actuators, sensors and cameras, may benefit from industry growth as these technologies are required across a wide range of robotic platforms and manufactures. (https://www.rbccm.com/en/insights/2026/03/the-9-trillion-opportunity-in-humanoid-robotics)

The investment in RoboticsCo provides First Hydrogen with access to proprietary technologies and intellectual property that have potential applications across multiple areas of the Company's business. In the near term, these technologies are particularly relevant to First Hydrogen's "hydrogen-as-a-service" ecosystem, with longer-term applications across manufacturing, energy infrastructure, autonomous systems and SMR-related research and operations.

The Company is pleased to announce the launch of its wholly owned subsidiary, First Humanoid Corp. ("First Humanoid"), focused on advancing artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and next-generation humanoid and intelligent robotic technologies. First Humanoid will serve as the Company's dedicated platform to hold, develop, and commercialize intellectual property and technologies related to humanoid robotics, autonomous systems, and AI-enabled technologies. Additional information regarding First Humanoid and its technologies is available at www.firsthumanoid.com .

Transaction

First Hydrogen will acquire a 60-per-cent interest in RoboticsCo, by issuing two million common shares of the Company, in stages, and financing $2 million (U.S.) in stages, subject to mutually agreed budgets, for the advancement of the robotics company's technology. The definitive agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. In connection with the transaction, the Company will pay a finder's and consulting fee to a third party, in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange policies.

About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen.com)

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver, Montreal, Germany and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution. The Company has designed and built two hydrogen- fuel-cell-powered light commercial vehicles ("FCEV"). The FCEV are road-legal in the United Kingdom (excluding Northern Ireland) with 6,000 km of testing completed and have achieved a range of 630+ kilometres on a single refueling. The vehicles have successfully been trialled in real-world conditions with fleet operators in the United Kingdom.

About First Humanoid Corp. (FirstHumanoid.com)

First Humanoid Corp. is focused on the development and commercialization of advanced robotics, autonomous systems and AI-enabled technologies. First Humanoid's strategy encompasses robotic and unmanned platforms, including humanoid robotics, unmanned ground vehicles and drone technologies, with potential applications across industrial automation, logistics, critical infrastructure, security, defence and remote operations. The company aims to develop and commercialize intelligent robotic systems that combine advanced mobility, artificial intelligence, autonomous navigation and related technologies for operation in complex and demanding environments.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP.

"Balraj Mann"

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

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The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for First Hydrogen's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of First Hydrogen as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. First Hydrogen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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