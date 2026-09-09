

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - ACS Group's (ACS.MC) parent company HOCHTIEF AG's (HOT.DE) subsidiary CIMIC Group Ltd. (LTH.DE) unit CPB Contractors was selected by Main Roads WA to deliver the Kwinana Freeway Upgrade in Western Australia.



The company said that the contract is expected to generate approximately $250 million in revenue for CPB Contractors.



The project will expand freeway capacity, reduce congestion and improve safety and travel times.



The work includes new lanes, bridge widening, ramp signals, noise walls, safety barriers, drainage and intelligent transport systems.



The upgrade will cover sections between Roe Highway and Safety Bay Road and is expected to support freight and commuter movements across Perth.



On Monday, HOCHTIEF closed trading 2.34% higher at EUR 446.80 on the XETRA.



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