Helio Corporation: DOE & DOD New and Large Investments in Space-Based Solar Signal a New Energy Era

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTCID:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced Space-Based Solar Power and engineering technologies pioneering commercial lunar hardware, today highlighted multimillion-dollar investments by the U.S. Department of Energy and Department of Defense in space-based solar power (SBSP) technology as a growing federal commitment to advancing the SBSP industry. Helio expects to submit an application for this DOE R&D grant program and other upcoming contracts.

On August 31, 2026, the U.S. Department of Energy announced millions of dollars of funding through a grant program for space photovoltaics research and development, focused on lowering the cost of solar technology for space applications and expanding domestic AI and manufacturing capabilities. Helio intends to submit an application for the program as it seeks to advance its Space-Based Solar Power technology and participate in the growing federal investment in space-based energy. The reason for the increase in funding stems from the fact that the U.S. Energy Information Administration projects U.S. electricity consumption will reach record levels in 2026 and 2027, with data centers supporting AI and other high-computing applications among the drivers of rising demand.

The Department of Defense has also increased its investment in space solar technology to establish and scale domestic manufacturing of space solar cell technology. The investment is intended to strengthen the U.S. space industrial base and secure domestic access to critical components for satellite power systems, further demonstrating the growing strategic and national-security importance of space-based solar technology.

At the same time, major technology companies are evaluating space as a potential environment for computing infrastructure. Helio believes these developments reinforce the potential strategic importance of space-based energy. SBSP systems are designed to collect solar energy in orbit and transmit electricity to Earth or other locations through wireless power transmission. Unlike terrestrial solar, orbital systems can access sunlight above the atmosphere and are not subject to the same nighttime and weather limitations.

"The energy requirements of AI are forcing governments and industry to consider fundamentally new approaches to power generation and delivery," said Ed Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Helio Corporation. "We believe space-based solar power has the potential to become an important component of that future infrastructure."

The growing federal commitment to Space-Based Solar Power marks an important shift from long-term vision to active development of a new strategic energy industry. Helio is positioned to pursue this opportunity with technology and experience already proven in space. Founded in 2018, the Company has delivered flight-proven hardware across four lunar missions and has developed deployable mechanisms, antenna systems and other space-qualified technologies for NASA and commercial space programs. It has also secured contracts with two customers: Elysium, a cognitive microcity in Florida, and Poderosa S.A., one of the largest gold producers in Latin America.

As the United States moves to establish the next generation of energy infrastructure in space, Helio believes its combination of flight heritage, engineering expertise and Space-Based Solar Power technology gives the Company a strong foundation to compete for government-funded programs and help build the infrastructure that could power the next era of American energy.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry. Helio Corporation is focused on developing and commercializing technologies for aerospace, space systems, and related advanced engineering applications. Through its operating subsidiaries, Helio seeks to build a portfolio of technologies and intellectual property directed to future space infrastructure and deployable systems.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

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SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/doe-and-dod-new-and-large-investments-in-space-based-solar-signal-a-new-energ-1218544