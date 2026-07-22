Helio Corporation: Helio Moves to Strengthen Its Nasdaq Path with Reverse Stock Split, Clearing the Way for the Uplist

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTCID:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced Space-Based Solar Power and engineering technologies pioneering commercial lunar hardware, today announced that its previously approved reverse stock split (the "Reverse Split") of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock has become effective and is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the open of trading on July 22, 2026. The reverse split is a strategic step to support the Company's planned application to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The 1-for-5 reverse stock split became legally effective on July 20, 2026, pursuant to the Company's Articles of Amendment filed with the Florida Department of State on July 17, 2026, and will become effective in the market at the open of trading on July 22, 2026. Beginning at market open on July 22, 2026, every five shares of the Company's common stock will automatically combine into one share, with no action required by shareholders. Except for the treatment of fractional shares, the reverse split will not affect any shareholder's proportional ownership interest in the Company. In connection with the reverse split, the Company's common stock will trade under a new CUSIP number (860914209). Additional information regarding the reverse split is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Following the Reverse Split, the Company expects to satisfy Nasdaq's post-split trading requirements in short order, subject to market conditions, regulatory. Company management believes a Nasdaq listing has the potential to expand institutional visibility, improve trading liquidity, broaden analyst coverage, and provide greater access to long-term growth capital as the Company continues executing its commercial and aerospace strategy.

Over the past year, Helio has made substantial progress executing its long-term strategy. Over the past year Helio has:

Expanded to five lunar missions.

Advanced residential and industrial SBSP demonstrations.

Reduced debt by over two-thirds.

Expanded patent filings.

Increased commercial engagement.

Built a $12 million contract pipeline

"Our focus has always been on building a stronger company," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "Over the last year we've made measurable progress across our commercial, technical and financial objectives. We believe pursuing a Nasdaq listing is the natural next step in that journey, allowing us to introduce Helio to a broader universe of long-term investors while continuing to execute our strategy."

Cabrera continued, "the reverse split does not change the underlying business, our customer relationships, our contract opportunities, our technology portfolio, or our long-term vision. Management believes shareholder value will continue to be driven by execution, innovation, and continued progress toward becoming a leading participant in the future space based solar power industry."

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offering of securities will be made only by means of a prospectus forming part of an effective registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry. Helio Corporation is focused on developing and commercializing technologies for aerospace, space systems, and related advanced engineering applications. Through its operating subsidiaries, Helio seeks to build a portfolio of technologies and intellectual property directed to future space infrastructure and deployable systems.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's planned Nasdaq uplisting, the proposed reverse stock split and its expected effective date, the anticipated public offering, contracted backlog and pipeline, commercialization initiatives, and long-term growth strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that the reverse split, uplisting, or offering may not be completed on the expected terms or at all, market conditions, and the effectiveness of a registration statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-moves-to-strengthen-its-nasdaq-path-with-reverse-stock-split-clearing-t-1194730