Helio Corporation: Helio Executes Two Strategic Partnership Agreements to Build Global Sales and Marketing Network for Space-Based Solar Power

Strategic Sales Partnerships Expand Market Development Across the Americas as Helio Advances Global Market Development Efforts

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTCID:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today announced the formation of a growing global sales and marketing organization designed to originate future power purchasers, identify pilot program candidates, and support the commercialization of its Space-Based Solar Power (SBSP) platform. The initiative is intended to establish a pipeline of prospective customers and deployment opportunities that can help inform development priorities while supporting future commercialization efforts.

As part of this effort, Helio has entered into strategic sales representative agreements covering significant portions of the Western Hemisphere to support the introduction and market development of its SBSP platform. The Company has partnered with Mox Core Corporation to represent Helio across key mining and industrial markets in Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, Colombia, Venezuela, Chile, and Argentina, targeting opportunities where reliable energy access remains a critical operational challenge. Helio has also partnered with SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. to support business development activities in Canada, Haiti, and the Philippines. In addition, the Company is currently negotiating similar arrangements in other regions, including with an organization focused on the Indian subcontinent, which could expand Helio's market development efforts across one of the world's largest and fastest-growing energy markets.

"Commercialization begins long before the first system is deployed," said Ed Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Helio. "This is about building the foundation for future revenue opportunities by creating a global network of partnerships focused on identifying prospective customers and pilot projects around the world. These relationships allow us to expand our market reach, engage directly with industries facing significant energy challenges, and develop a book of business that can help support future development and commercialization activities."

The representative agreements are structured to provide Helio with broad flexibility while leveraging local market expertise and established industry relationships. The Company's partners are focused on originating qualified opportunities and supporting customer engagement, while Helio retains control over customer selection, commercial terms, technology deployment decisions, and all intellectual property.

Global demand for reliable, scalable, and sustainable energy continues to increase as governments, industrial operators, remote communities, and critical infrastructure providers seek alternatives to traditional power generation. By establishing an international sales organization ahead of commercialization, Helio aims to build early market awareness, identify high-value deployment opportunities, and create a pipeline of prospective power purchasers that can support the Company's long-term growth strategy.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

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SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-executes-two-strategic-partnership-agreements-to-build-global-sales-and-1178983