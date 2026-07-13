Helio Corporation: Helio Successfully Completes Vibration Testing Milestone for Deployable Antenna System Under NASA Phase II SBIR Program

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTCID:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today announced the successful completion of vibration testing for the brake and shoe assembly of its deployable 6-meter antenna and boom system currently being developed under a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant awarded by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The milestone builds on Helio's growing NASA SBIR portfolio, which has secured approximately $3.05 million across five Phase I awards and three Phase II awards over about four years, including three active NASA-funded programs representing approximately $1.77 million currently advancing through prototype development, testing, and validation. Helio currently estimates a contract pipeline of approximately $12 million, consisting of active program backlog and pending contract opportunities, with more than half (55%) representing lunar-related initiatives. The successful prototype testing reflects Helio's continued execution across multiple NASA-funded engineering programs, through non-dilutive funding, advancing proprietary technologies designed to support the next generation of commercial and government space missions.

Deployable antenna systems have become foundational infrastructure for modern spacecraft, enabling high-bandwidth communications, Earth observation, radar imaging, deep space exploration, and national security missions while fitting within the tight volume constraints of today's launch vehicles. Helio's 6-meter deployable antenna and boom system is being engineered to help address these growing requirements, supporting both government and commercial spacecraft operators seeking higher performance without increasing launch complexity or cost. The brake and shoe assembly, a critical subsystem within the antenna deployment architecture, has successfully completed vibration testing in an engineering unit. This milestone advances the program toward full prototype integration and future system-level testing as development continues.

Detailed information on the Company's Phase II SBIR award can be found at https://www.sbir.gov/awards/220624. The award can also be tracked at https://www.highergov.com/contract/80NSSC25C0066/, while additional information regarding Helio's broader NASA SBIR portfolio is available at https://www.highergov.com/awardee/heliospace-corporation-10015865/.

"Engineering innovation isn't a single breakthrough, it's a disciplined process of designing, testing, learning, and continuously improving," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "Every successful test moves us one step closer to technologies that can support the next generation of commercial and government space missions."

Management believes this funding strategy enables continued innovation while minimizing equity dilution. The deployable antenna program reflects Helio's broader strategy of transforming government-sponsored research into commercially relevant aerospace technologies, reinforcing the Company's role as an engineering partner for commercial satellite operators, civil space agencies, defense customers, and emerging lunar infrastructure.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry. Helio Corporation is focused on developing and commercializing technologies for aerospace, space systems, and related advanced engineering applications. Through its operating subsidiaries, Helio seeks to build a portfolio of technologies and intellectual property directed to future space infrastructure and deployable systems.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

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SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-successfully-completes-vibration-testing-milestone-for-deployable-anten-1190145