Helio Corporation: Helio Announces Midwest Investor Roadshow Across Chicago, Minneapolis, and Milwaukee as Commercial and Financial Momentum Accelerates

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTCID:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced Space-Based Solar Power and engineering technologies pioneering commercial lunar hardware, today announced a three-city Midwest investor roadshow spanning Chicago, Minneapolis, and Milwaukee from Wednesday, July 29 through Friday, July 31, 2026, giving investors across the region a firsthand look at Helio's rapidly evolving commercial, operational, and financial position.

The roadshow opens in Chicago, one of the nation's major financial hubs and a natural gateway for engaging the institutional investor base that anchors capital markets activity throughout the Midwest. From Chicago's trading floors to its deep bench of asset managers and family offices, the city offers Helio direct access to a sophisticated audience well positioned to evaluate the Company's next phase of growth. The tour then continues to Minneapolis, home to a thriving community of growth focused investors and a business culture built around engineering and industrial innovation that aligns closely with Helio's mission to build the infrastructure powering the next era of space activity. The trip closes in Milwaukee, a city with a strong manufacturing and engineering heritage and a growing base of investors eager to back the technologies shaping advanced industrial and aerospace markets.

Over the past year, Helio has executed on its long-term strategy by expanding its participation to five lunar missions, advancing residential and industrial demonstrations of its space based solar power technology, reducing outstanding debt by more than two thirds, expanding its patent filings, increasing commercial engagement with prospective partners, and building an estimated $12 million contract pipeline. Management will provide a comprehensive update on each of these areas throughout the roadshow, along with recent capital markets initiatives and shareholder growth, underscoring Helio's ongoing commitment to transparent communication with its investor community.

As part of its ongoing investor outreach efforts, Helio will host a series of investor luncheons and dinners across key Midwest markets:

July 29, 2026

Midday Investor Luncheon - Chicago, Illinois (approximately 25-30 investors)

Evening Investor Dinner - Chicago, Illinois (approximately 30-35 investors)

July 30, 2026

Midday Investor Luncheon - Minneapolis, Minnesota (approximately 20-25 investors)

Evening Investor Dinner - Minneapolis, Minnesota (approximately 25-30 investors)

July 31, 2026

Midday Investor Luncheon - Milwaukee, Wisconsin (approximately 15-20 investors)

Evening Investor Dinner - Milwaukee, Wisconsin (approximately 20-25 investors)

Members of Helio's executive and technical leadership team will be in attendance, including Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Ed Cabrera and Chief Technology Officer and Founder Greg Delory. The events will give investors a unique opportunity to explore the future of the space economy through both engineering and capital markets perspectives, informed by Ed Cabrera's more than 40 years of Wall Street experience and Greg Delory's leadership role at NASA as a project scientist for the LADEE lunar mission, a member of the Lunar Science Institute, and a Co-Investigator on space science and planetary missions at UC Berkeley.

"Bringing this roadshow to Chicago, Minneapolis, and Milwaukee lets us connect with some of the most dynamic investor communities in the country," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "Chicago's role as a financial powerhouse combined with the engineering strength of Minneapolis and Milwaukee makes this an ideal region to share our story."

Helio believes direct engagement with investors and shareholders remains essential to building long-term value. The roadshow offers an opportunity to discuss the trends shaping the space economy, share the Company's latest developments, and reinforce its commitment to open, ongoing shareholder communication. Investors and qualified market participants interested in attending any of the Chicago, Minneapolis, or Milwaukee events, or in learning more about Helio's technology platform and long-term strategy, are encouraged to contact the Company directly for additional information.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry. Helio Corporation is focused on developing and commercializing technologies for aerospace, space systems, and related advanced engineering applications. Through its operating subsidiaries, Helio seeks to build a portfolio of technologies and intellectual property directed to future space infrastructure and deployable systems.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-announces-midwest-investor-roadshow-across-chicago-minneapolis-and-milw-1193927