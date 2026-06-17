Helio Corporation: Helio Announces Western Investor Roadshow as Commercial Momentum, Lunar Expansion and Financial Transformation Converge

Management to Provide Business Update Following Advances Across Commercial Partnerships, Lunar Programs, Intellectual Property and Balance Sheet Restructuring

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTCID:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today announced a multi-city Western U.S. investor roadshow across Salt Lake City, Seattle, Scottsdale, and Phoenix from June 29 through July 1, 2026, offering investors an opportunity to discuss the rapidly evolving space industry and recent Company developments across its commercial, operational, and financial initiatives.

The roadshow will provide a comprehensive update on Helio's recent progress, including new relationships with prospective power purchasers and two pilot programs supporting industrial and residential validation of its space-based solar power technology. Management will also discuss the Company's participation in five lunar missions, its approximately $12 million contract pipeline, the expansion of its patent portfolio, and the recent restructuring efforts that have reduced outstanding debt from approximately $3 million to less than $1 million. Additional topics will include recent capital markets initiatives and shareholder growth, reflecting Helio's continued commitment to transparent communications.

As part of its ongoing investor outreach efforts, Helio will host a series of investor luncheons and dinners across key Western U.S. markets:

June 29, 2026

Midday Investor Luncheon - Salt Lake City, Utah (approximately 15-20 investors)

Evening Investor Dinner - Salt Lake City, Utah (approximately 20-30 investors)

June 30, 2026

Midday Investor Luncheon - Seattle, Washington (approximately 25-30 investors)

Evening Investor Dinner - Seattle, Washington (approximately 25-35 investors)

July 1, 2026

Midday Investor Luncheon - Scottsdale, Arizona (approximately 20-25 investors)

Evening Investor Dinner - Phoenix, Arizona (approximately 25-35 investors)

Members of Helio's executive and technical leadership team will be in attendance, including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman Ed Cabrera, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Founder Greg Delory, and Manager of Investor Relations Edward W. Cabrera. The events will provide investors with a unique opportunity to explore the future of the space economy through both engineering and capital markets lenses, informed by Ed Cabrera's more than 40 years of Wall Street experience and Greg Delory's leadership role at NASA and his work leading the LADEE (Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer) lunar mission at UC Berkeley.

"This roadshow gives us an opportunity to sit down with investors, share where we are today, discuss where we believe the industry is heading, and explain why we are excited about the opportunities in front of us," said Ed Cabrera, CEO and Chairman of Helio Corporation. "We are excited to present our new commercial relationships, lunar opportunities, intellectual property initiatives, and balance sheet developments."

Greg Delory, CTO and Founder added, "The space industry is moving beyond simply getting to space. The next phase is about building the infrastructure needed to operate there-power systems, communications, resource development, and technologies that can support long-term activity on the Moon and beyond. We look forward to discussing how Helio is positioning itself to participate in these emerging opportunities."

Helio believes direct engagement with investors and shareholders remains an important part of building long-term shareholder value. The roadshow provides an opportunity to discuss the trends shaping the future of the space economy, share updates on the Company's recent developments, and reinforce Helio's commitment to transparent and ongoing shareholder communication. Investors and qualified market participants interested in attending any of the above meetings or learning more about Helio's technology platform and long-term strategy are encouraged to contact the Company directly for additional information.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-announces-western-investor-roadshow-as-commercial-momentum-lunar-expans-1178495