Helio Corporation: Helio Files New Patent Family Covering Precision Deployable Boom Technology, Expanding Intellectual Property

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTCID:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today announced the filing of a new U.S. provisional patent application, marking the Company's third recent patent family and reflecting its ongoing strategy to protect and support potential future commercialization of internally developed innovations in deployable space structures, precision mechanisms, and spacecraft infrastructure technologies.

The provisional application covers a novel deployable boom support architecture designed to address a fundamental engineering challenge in deployable space systems by improving deployment reliability and precision for spacecraft, satellite systems, and space-based infrastructure. Helio believes the technology may have applications in future space-based solar power systems while improving the performance and reliability of spacecraft arrays, deployable antennas, sensing platforms, Earth observation platforms, communications systems, scientific instruments, and deep space missions where structural stability and pointing accuracy are critical. As Helio advances multiple aerospace technologies, management views intellectual property as a core strategic asset.

"We are taking an increasingly disciplined approach to turning internal engineering progress into protected intellectual property," said Vik Parti, Independent Director and Chairman of Intellectual Property at Helio. "Rather than incremental improvements, we're focused on solving meaningful mechanical challenges that can expand the performance envelope of deployable spacecraft systems while supporting the Company's intellectual property strategy."

This latest filing represents another step in Helio's broader effort to systematically identify and protect innovations emerging from its engineering programs before they reach commercialization. Each patent filing is intended to extend the commercial reach of Helio's engineering efforts beyond individual products or programs by securing proprietary positions around technologies across multiple space infrastructure applications. As Helio's portfolio of proprietary technologies continues to expand, management believes each new patent may support future licensing and collaboration opportunities supporting the Company's long-term development strategy.

The provisional patent application was filed by Heliospace Corporation, Helio's operating subsidiary.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry. Helio Corporation is focused on developing and commercializing technologies for aerospace, space systems, and related advanced engineering applications. Through its operating subsidiaries, Helio seeks to build a portfolio of technologies and intellectual property directed to future space infrastructure and deployable systems.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model. This press release contains forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding patent strategy, future intellectual property development, commercialization, competitive position, and long term growth. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward looking statements as a result of various factors. Helio undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-files-new-patent-family-covering-precision-deployable-boom-technology-e-1186885