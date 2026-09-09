Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to have celebrated the grand opening of its 20th Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") this past weekend at the University of British Columbia ("UBC") in Vancouver, British Columbia. Located at 110 - 6015 University Blvd, CRU 8, this new restaurant brings Rosie's signature smash burgers, golden fries, poutine, onion rings, and classic milkshakes to the UBC campus, delivering the brand's nostalgic flavours in a vibrant, community-driven setting.

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This location is the second Rosie's restaurant to open under a five-unit development agreement with an experienced, multi-unit and multi-brand franchise operator, whose first Rosie's opened April 18, 2026, in the Highstreet development in Abbotsford, B.C.

"The University of British Columbia represents an exceptional location for Rosie's as we continue expanding our footprint across British Columbia and nationally," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "This opening reflects the strength of our franchise system, our disciplined approach to site selection, and the growing demand for Rosie's among experienced, multi-unit operators across Canada."

UBC's Vancouver campus is home to approximately 60,300 undergraduate and graduate students, plus faculty, staff, and a steady flow of visitors year-round, giving Rosie's a large, concentrated customer base and consistent daily traffic.

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Rosie's Burgers is in a strong phase of national expansion, with 20 locations open as of September 5th, and more than 109 secured under multi-unit and area development agreements across key provinces, including Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. This growing footprint positions the brand to scale rapidly in the years ahead. Backed by a proven track record in the burger category, a high-performing franchise model, and a solid foundation of organic growth, Rosie's is well on its way to becoming Canada's leading smash burger brand. Our dual expansion strategy combining franchised growth with targeted corporate store openings underscores our commitment to disciplined, predictable growth as we advance toward becoming Canada's leading restaurant consolidator.



"We are just getting started", said Sean Black.

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About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighborhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands.

Happy Belly Food Group

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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