HIGHLIGHTS

Ngalula: Two parallel mineralized trends on a 8 km gold-in-soil anomaly, rock chips up to 19.98 g/t and 12.50 g/t Au, plus multiple mineralized channel samples confirming the presence of high-grade gold mineralization at surface.

Akyanga East: Recent litho-structural mapping and rock-chip sampling have further refined the geological interpretation of the approximately 2.5 km mineralized corridor and are being used to optimize the planned Phase I drill program. Rock-chip samples from Akyanga East returned gold values of 5.36 g/t Au, 2.83 g/t Au, 1.10 g/t Au and 1.00 g/t Au.

Integration of soil geochemistry, artisanal workings, geological mapping and surface sampling has identified two parallel mineralized trends at Ngalula, which are being further evaluated ahead of future drilling

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X370) (OTCQB: AVTGF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on regional exploration activities at the Akyanga East and the Ngalula Prospects, located within the Company's Misisi Gold Project in the southeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Recent work at Akyanga East has included re-logging of historical drill core, litho-structural mapping and rock-chip sampling, with encouraging results being used to refine planned follow-up drilling along the approximately 2.5 km mineralized corridor.

At Ngalula, geological mapping, rock-chip sampling and channel sampling have identified multiple surface gold occurrences and two parallel mineralized trends. Initial rock-chip assays returned values of up to 19.98 g/t Au, while channel sampling returned several open-ended mineralized intervals extending the known bedrock mineralization by an additional 1.5 km to the southeast. The initial results include:

NGCH01: 3.0 m @ 1.88 g/t Au, open-ended

NGCH02: 1.7 m @ 0.73 g/t Au, open-ended

NGCH04: 3.3 m @ 1.75 g/t Au, open-ended

NGCH06: 2.8 m @ 0.80 g/t Au, open-ended

The results will be integrated with existing soil geochemistry and mapping to refine the geological interpretation and support future drill targeting.

Mohamed Cisse, Chief Executive Officer of Avanti, commented:

"The work completed at Ngalula and Akyanga East is helping us progressively refine two important regional targets within the broader Misisi Project. At Akyanga East, the integration of historical drilling, re-logging, litho-structural mapping and surface sampling is providing a stronger geological framework for the planned follow-up drill program.

At Ngalula, the combination of high-grade rock-chip assays, open-ended channel intersections, soil geochemistry and mapped artisanal workings has extended the bedrock mineralization by 1.5 km to the southeast, and has identified two parallel mineralized trends that warrant further evaluation. Ongoing fieldwork is focused on extending these trends, improving our understanding of the structural controls on mineralization and positioning future drilling as effectively as possible."

ABOUT THE NGALULA PROSPECT

The Ngalula Prospect is located at the southern end of Misisi Permit, approximately 28 km south-east of the main Akyanga deposit. The prospect is defined by parallel zones of high-grade gold-in-soil anomalies extending over 8 km of strike. Historical trenching across approximately 1 km of the geochemical trend returned notable gold intersections, including 6.0 m at 5.18 g/t Au and 6.0 m at 2.13 g/t Au (Figure 1).

Geological mapping is progressing concurrently with rock-chip and channel sampling. The lithological units generally dip approximately 75° toward the southwest (SW). The structural characteristics will provide improved understanding of the geological controls on mineralization and will assist in refining follow-up drilling. Initial results (Table 1) received from the rock-chip sampling, has confirmed the presence of high-grade gold mineralization. Two parallel mineralized zones have been defined based on soil geochemistry, artisanal workings, and recent geological mapping (Figure 1).

Channel samples cut across the strike of the mineralization returned encouraging and continuous gold trends, extending the bedrock mineralization by an additional 1.5 km to the southeast. Table 2 summarises the results of the channel sampling.

At Ngalula, geological mapping, rock-chip sampling and channel sampling will continue to test the strike continuity of the two parallel mineralized zones defined by soil geochemistry and recent geological mapping to support optimal planning of the upcoming drilling program (Figure 1).

ABOUT THE AKYANGA EAST PROSPECT

The Akyanga East Prospect is a parallel structure located 500 meters east of the main Akyanga deposit. Thirteen (13) diamond drillholes totaling 1,630.6 meters were previously drilled over the 2.5km mineralised quartz vein system at Akyanga East Prospect (Figure 2).

Re-logging of the previous holes followed by a rapid litho-structural mapping exercise has provided additional geological understanding and recent rock-chip sampling has returned encouraging gold values from Akyanga East, including 5.36 g/t Au, 2.83 g/t Au, 1.10 g/t Au and 1.00 g/t Au. These results have helped to refine plans for a 2,500 meter Phase 1 follow-up drilling program to test the previously identified mineralization. A total of 15 drillholes have been planned, covering approximately 2.5 km of strike length across the mineralized zones (Figure 2). Site preparation activities are underway.

QUALITY CONTROL AND QUALITY ASSURANCE

The rock-chip and channel samples were placed in sealed sample bags under the supervision of Company geologists and transported to the independent SGS laboratory in Mwanza, Tanzania. Samples were crushed to 80% passing 2 mm, after which a split of up to 1.5 kg was pulverized to 90% passing 75 microns. Gold analysis was completed by fire assay using a 50-gram aliquot. Screen fire assays were used as check assays for selected high-grade samples. As part of the Company's QA/QC program, certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates were inserted into the sample stream prior to submission to SGS.

Table 1: Rock-chip results, Akyanga East and Ngalula Prospects

Prospect Grid/Area UTM E UTM N RL Sample No. Rock Type g/t Au Ngalula 706467 9450900 1262 T1523 QSE 12.50 Ngalula 706502 9450936 1280 T1524 QSE 0.30 Ngalula 706840 9450345 1141 T1525 QSE 19.98 Akyanga East 692074 9474987 1200 T1501 QSE 2.83 Akyanga East 691974 9475395 1105 T1503 QSE 5.36 Akyanga East 692604 9472640 932 T1513 QSE 1.00 Akyanga East 692657 9472498 981 T1514 QSE 1.10 Akyanga East 692264 9474243 1097 T1517 QSE 0.33

1Table 2: Intersections from channels, Ngalula Prospect

Prospect Channel ID UTM E UTM N RL From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) Comment Ngalula NGCH01 707814 9449058 1214 0.00 3.00 3.00 1.88 Open-ended Ngalula NGCH02 707802 9449053 1192 0.00 1.70 1.70 0.73 Open-ended Ngalula NGCH04 707435 9449639 1128 0.00 3.30 3.30 1.75 Open-ended Ngalula NGCH06 706874 9450284 1137 0.00 2.80 2.80 0.80 Open-ended



1The channel sample intervals reported in Table 2 represent the true thickness/width of the mineralization. The channels were oriented approximately perpendicular to the interpreted strike of the mineralized zones, and the reported sample lengths therefore represent the interpreted true thicknesses of the mineralization. The true thicknesses reported are based on the current geological interpretation and may be refined as additional geological mapping, sampling and drilling are completed.





Figure 1: Plan of the Ngalula Prospect

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Figure 2: Plan of the Akyanga East Prospect

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ABOUT MISISI

The Misisi Project site is located in the Fizi territory of South Kivu Province, in the DRC, approximately 250 kilometers south of Bukavu and 180 kilometers north of Kalemie. The Akyanga Deposit, located centrally in the Misisi Project, hosts an NI 43-101 compliant Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.8 million tonnes averaging 2.37 g/t gold containing 3.11 million ounces which was based on 19,956 metres of historic drilling, including 105 diamond drillholes ("DD") totalling 19,070 meters and six reverse circulation ("RC") drillholes totalling 887 meters. The Akyanga resource is determined from surface to a vertical depth of 350 meters over a strike length of 2,100 metres, using a US$1,500/oz pit shell. The mineralization remains open at depth and along strike. Beyond the Akyanga deposit, the Misisi Project hosts five high-priority satellite targets-Akyanga East, Nglula, Tulonge, Lubitchako and Kilombwe-all within 25 km of Akyanga, providing multiple compelling opportunities for new discoveries and significant resource expansion.

GEOLOGY AND MINERALIZATION

The geology of the Misisi project area is dominated by Proterozoic meta-sediments comprising interbedded quartz muscovite schists, schistose arkoses, muscovite quartzites, and quartzites; pebble conglomerates and foliated mafic intrusion. Gold mineralization is associated with numerous zones of stacked quartz veins that occur sub-parallel to bedding. The mineralized zones have strike lengths of up to 2,000 m and are generally less than 10 m thick. At the southern end of the Akyanga deposit the vein zones dip moderate to shallowly to the southeast. In the central and northern part, the deposit steepens at surface, such that at the northern end the mineralization is near vertical at surface and flattening out down dip. The depth of weathering is estimated to be approximately 30 m. Mineralization is structurally and lithologically controlled, in association with local deformation zones, and occurs along north-south striking structures. The current interpretation is that the base of a mafic unit provides a contact with hardness contrast along which there has been structural movement.

ACCELERATED EXPLORATION STRATEGY

The Company has adopted a phased exploration strategy designed to maximize drilling productivity while rapidly advancing resource growth

Expand the existing resource footprint;

Upgrade confidence in the current resource;

Test extensions of known mineralization; and

Generate geological data to support future resource growth.

UPCOMING NEWS FLOW

The Company expects a strong pipeline of exploration milestones over the coming months, including:

Commencement of Phase 2 drilling

Ongoing drill assay releases;

Resource growth drilling of the Akyanga mineral resource; and

Continued advancement toward future resource updates and technical studies initial drilling results from regional exploration targets across the Misisi Project.

2 QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT

Ephraim Masibhera, B.Sc. Geol (UZ), MSc Cd, MGSSA, Pr.Sci.Nat, Technical Director, at Kweneng Group, an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Historical information contained in this news release cannot be relied upon as the Company's Qualified Person, as defined under NI 43-101, has not prepared nor verified the historical information.

2 As disclosed in the Misisi Project August 1st 2023 Technical Report available on Avanti's website and on SEDAR+

ABOUT AVANTI GOLD CORP

Avanti Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), home to the high-grade Akyanga gold deposit. The Akyanga deposit has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.8 million tonnes (Mt) at an average gold grade of 2.37 grams per tonne (g/t), totaling 3.11 million ounces (Moz) of gold. The Misisi Project spans three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering 133 square kilometers (km²) along the 55-kilometer-long Kibara Gold Belt, a prominent metallogenic province known for hosting significant gold deposits. A 42,000-metre drill program, the largest in the project's history, is now underway with the objective of growing gold resources in advance of a Preliminary Economic Assessment anticipated in 2027.

CONTACT INFORMATION

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Avanti. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

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