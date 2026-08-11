HIGHLIGHTS

Phase I drilling intersects gold mineralization below US$1,500/oz pit shell constraint, confirming the 3.11 Moz Akyanga gold system extends beneath the current Mineral Resource and remains open at depth

MSDD0145 returned: 4.30 m at 1.71 g/t Au from 262.40 m; and 6.80 m at 1.59 g/t Au from 276.00 m, including 0.50 m at 12.60 g/t Au from 282.30 m.

returned: MSDD0146 returned: 20.43 m at 0.91 g/t Au from 297.92 m, including 7.00 m at 1.48 g/t Au from 311.35 m; and a separate interval of 2.98 m at 6.20 g/t Au from 325.27 m, including 2.00 m at 9.05 g/t Au from 326.25 m.

returned: Results support continued resource growth anticipated ahead of 2027 Preliminary Economic Assessment

Additional rigs now dedicated to site; Phase 2 program imminent, with more assay results to follow

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X370) (OTCQB: AVTGF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial assay results from its 2026 Phase I diamond drilling program at the Akyanga Deposit, part of the Company's Misisi Gold Project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC"). Diamond drill holes MSDD0145 and MSDD0146 intersected multiple zones of gold mineralization below the limits of the US$1,500/oz pit shell used to constrain the current Akyanga Mineral Resource Estimate. The results provide additional geological and grade information at depth and will assist the Company in refining its interpretation of the Akyanga mineralized system and planning follow-up drilling. Exploration activities are also continuing across additional priority targets within the broader Misisi Project.

Intersects from Diamond Drilling at the Akyanga Deposit include:

MSDD0145

4.30 m at 1.71 g/t Au from 262.40 m; and

6.80 m at 1.59 g/t Au from 276.00 m, including 0.50 m at 12.60 g/t Au from 282.30 m.

MSDD0146

20.43 m at 0.91 g/t Au from 297.92 m, including 7.00 m at 1.48 g/t Au from 311.35 m; and

2.98 m at 6.20 g/t Au from 325.27 m, including 2.00 m at 9.05 g/t Au from 326.25 m.

Mohamed Cisse, Chief Executive Officer of Avanti, commented: "These initial results confirm what our geological model has long indicated - the Akyanga system continues well below the limits of the current resource, and we have only scratched the surface of what this deposit can become. With more rigs dedicated to the site and a systematic program designed to significantly grow our 3.11 million ounce resource ahead and a Preliminary Economic Assessment planned for 2027, we believe the full value of the Misisi Project is yet to be recognized. As drilling progresses, our focus remains on testing extensions of the known mineralized system and generating the geological information required to support future resource growth, with additional results expected throughout the remainder of 2026."

QUALITY CONTROL AND QUALITY ASSURANCE

Drill core was sampled at intervals of up to one metre and cut longitudinally using a diamond saw. One-half of the core was retained for reference, while the other half was placed in sealed sample bags under the supervision of Company geologists and transported to the independent SGS laboratory in Mwanza, Tanzania. Samples were crushed to 80% passing 2 mm, after which a split of up to 1.5 kg was pulverized to 90% passing 75 microns. Gold analysis was completed by fire assay using a 50-gram aliquot. Screen fire assays were used as check assays for selected high-grade samples. As part of the Company's QA/QC program, certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates were inserted into the sample stream prior to submission to SGS.

ABOUT THE AKYANGA DEPOSIT

The Misisi Project site is located in the Fizi territory of South Kivu province, in the DRC, approximately 250 kilometers south of Bukavu and 180 kilometers north of Kalemie. The Akyanga Deposit, located centrally in the Misisi Project, hosts an NI 43-101 compliant Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.8 million tonnes averaging 2.37 g/t gold containing 3.11 million ounces which was based on 19,956m of historic drilling, including 105 diamond drillholes ("DD") totalling 19,070 meters and six reverse circulation ("RC") drillholes totalling 887 meters. The Akyanga resource is determined from surface to a vertical depth of 350 meters over a strike length of 2,100 metres, using a US$1,500/oz pit shell. The mineralisation remains open at depth and along strike.

Figure 1: Akyanga Deposit Plan View with Drill hole locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6873/309123_58aa6dcc24b2daca_002full.jpg

As shown in Figure 1, drill holes MSDD0145 and MSDD0146 totalled 763.5 metres and generated 784 samples for analysis at the SGS laboratory in Mwanza, Tanzania. The assay results provide additional geological and grade information below the current pit-constrained Mineral Resource and support the Company's interpretation that mineralization continues at depth in this portion of the Akyanga Deposit.

Figure 2: Cross section through hole MSDD0145

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6873/309123_58aa6dcc24b2daca_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Cross section through hole MSDD0146

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6873/309123_58aa6dcc24b2daca_004full.jpg

Figures 2 and 3 illustrate cross-sections through drill holes MSDD0145 and MSDD0146.

MSDD0145 intersected multiple mineralized intervals, including 4.30 m at 1.71 g/t Au from 262.40 m and 6.80 m at 1.59 g/t Au from 276.00 m, including 0.50 m at 12.60 g/t Au from 282.30 m.

MSDD0146 intersected several mineralized zones, including 3.40 m at 2.21 g/t Au from 231.00 m, 2.20 m at 1.79 g/t Au from 262.00 m, 20.43 m at 0.91 g/t Au from 297.92 m, including 7.00 m at 1.48 g/t Au from 311.35 m, and a separate interval of 2.98 m at 6.20 g/t Au from 325.27 m, including 2.00 m at 9.05 g/t Au from 326.25 m.

Table 1: Significant intercepts2

Hole ID Drill Collar Location From To Intercept Grade Comments

Type m E m N m E (meters) (g/t Au)

MSDD0145 DD 692366.52 9472149.6 851.0 262.40 266.70 4.30 1.71

MSDD0145 DD 692366.52 9472149.6 851.0 276.00 282.80 6.80 1.59 Incl. 0.5m @ 12.6 g/t from 282.3m MSDD0145 DD 692366.52 9472149.6 851.0 286.60 289.75 3.15 0.73

MSDD0145 DD 692366.52 9472149.6 851.0 299.80 300.55 0.75 2.72

MSDD0145 DD 692366.52 9472149.6 851.0 302.30 302.90 0.60 1.16

MSDD0146 DD 692221.98 9472310.4 849.6 221.20 225.60 4.40 0.49

MSDD0146 DD 692221.98 9472310.4 849.6 231.00 234.40 3.40 2.21

MSDD0146 DD 692221.98 9472310.4 849.6 246.50 248.50 2.00 0.52

MSDD0146 DD 692221.98 9472310.4 849.6 262.00 264.50 2.20 1.79

MSDD0146 DD 692221.98 9472310.4 849.6 277.55 278.55 1.00 1.22

MSDD0146 DD 692221.98 9472310.4 849.6 297.92 318.35 20.43 0.91 Incl. 7.0m @ 1.48 g/t from 311.35m MSDD0146 DD 692221.98 9472310.4 849.6 325.27 328.25 2.98 6.20 Incl. 2.0m @ 9.05 g/t from 326.25m

2Intercepts are reported as downhole lengths. True widths are estimated to be approximately 85% of reported downhole lengths based on current geological interpretation. Grades are calculated as length-weighted averages of uncut assay results.

GEOLOGY AND MINERALISATION

The geology of the Misisi project area is dominated by Proterozoic meta-sediments comprising interbedded quartz muscovite schists, schistose arkoses, muscovite quartzites, and quartzites; pebble conglomerates and foliated mafic intrusion. Gold mineralisation is associated with numerous zones of stacked quartz veins that occur sub-parallel to bedding. The mineralised zones have strike lengths of up to 2,000 m and are generally less than 10 m thick. At the southern end of the Akyanga deposit the vein zones dip moderate to shallowly to the southeast. In the central and northern part, the deposit steepens at surface, such that at the northern end the mineralisation is near vertical at surface and flattening out down dip. The depth of weathering is estimated to be approximately 30 m. Mineralisation is structurally and lithologically controlled, in association with local deformation zones, and occurs along north-south striking structures. The current interpretation is that the base of a mafic unit provides a contact with hardness contrast along which there has been structural movement.

ACCELERATED EXPLORATION STRATEGY

The Company has adopted a phased exploration strategy designed to maximize drilling productivity while rapidly advancing resource growth.

Expand the existing resource footprint;

Upgrade confidence in the current resource;

Test extensions of known mineralization; and

Generate geological data to support future resource growth.

UPCOMING NEWS FLOW

The Company expects a strong pipeline of exploration milestones over the coming months, including:

Commencement of Phase 2 drilling with the extra 2 rigs (the additional 2 rigs to make it a total of 6 rigs are now expected to be arriving during the month of August 2026);

Ongoing drill assay releases;

Resource growth drilling of the Akyanga mineral resource; and

Continued advancement toward future resource updates and technical studies initial drilling results from regional exploration targets across the Misisi Project.

ABOUT AVANTI GOLD CORP

Avanti Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), home to the high-grade Akyanga gold deposit. The Akyanga deposit has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.8 million tonnes (Mt) at an average gold grade of 2.37 grams per tonne (g/t), totaling 3.11 million ounces (Moz) of gold. The Misisi Project spans three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering 133 square kilometers (km²) along the 55-kilometer-long Kibara Gold Belt, a prominent metallogenic province known for hosting significant gold deposits. A 42,000-metre drill program, the largest in the project's history, is now underway with the objective of growing gold resources in advance of a Preliminary Economic Assessment anticipated in 2027.

¹ QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT

Ephraim Masibhera, B.Sc. Geol (UZ), MSc Cd, MGSSA, Pr.Sci.Nat, Technical Director, at Kweneng Group, an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. The drill holes referenced in this news release, MSDD0145 and MSDD0146, form part of the Company's ongoing 2026 Phase 1 drilling program at the Akyanga Deposit. The Qualified Person reviewed the available drill collar, down-hole survey, geological logging, sampling, chain-of-custody and QA/QC information and considers the data adequate for the purposes of this disclosure.

¹ As disclosed in the Misisi Project August 1st 2023 Technical Report available on Avanti's website and on SEDAR+

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Avanti. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309123

Source: Avanti Gold Corp.