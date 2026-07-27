Highlights



Eight historical diamond drill holes totaling 1,310.26 metres were re-logged, sampled and assayed, completing the evaluation of the previously unsampled historical core currently identified at the Akyanga Deposit.

A review of the historical core inventory identified an additional 837 metres of previously unsampled core, beyond the approximately 473 metres previously disclosed, bringing the total identified historical core to 1,310.26 metres.

MSDD0130 returned multiple mineralized intervals, including 29.36 metres grading 1.43 g/t Au from surface, 12.30 metres grading 2.87 g/t Au from 55.20 metres and 4.60 metres grading 3.94 g/t Au from 74.59 metres.

Additional results include 9.90 metres grading 4.13 g/t Au in MSDD0132 and 1.50 metres grading 18.52 g/t Au in MSDD0133.

The results provide additional geological and grade information within the Akyanga mineralized system and will be incorporated into the Company's geological interpretation and future drill targeting.

Samples from the Company's current 2026 drilling program are being assayed at the SGS laboratory in Mwanza, Tanzania, with results to be reported following receipt, review and completion of the Company's QA/QC procedures.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X370) (OTCQB: AVTGF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from eight historical diamond drill holes totaling 1,310.26 meters at the Akyanga Deposit on the Misisi Project ("the Project") in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC"). The previously unsampled historical core was re-logged, sampled and submitted for analysis as part of the Company's ongoing review of the Akyanga geological database. The results include several near-surface and higher-grade mineralized intervals that provide additional support for the interpreted continuity of multiple stacked mineralized structures within the Akyanga Deposit, particularly toward its southern portion.

The results include several near-surface and higher-grade mineralized intervals that support the current geological interpretation, dipping towards the southern portion of the deposit across multiple parallel veins.

Notable results from the historical drilling include (See Table 1 full best intercepts):

MSDD0130: 29.36 metres grading 1.43 g/t Au from surface;

MSDD0130: 12.30 metres grading 2.87 g/t Au from 55.20 metres, including 0.60 metre grading 17.59 g/t Au and 0.50 metre grading 37.53 g/t Au;

MSDD0130: 4.60 metres grading 3.94 g/t Au from 74.59 metres;

MSDD0132: 9.90 metres grading 4.13 g/t Au from 133.60 metres, including 0.80 metre grading 37.71 g/t Au; and

MSDD0133: 1.50 metres grading 18.52 g/t Au from 27.90 metres.

MSDD0134: 1.9 meters grading 3.14 g/t Au from 106.0 metres

MSDD0135: 3.5 meters grading 1.73 g/t Au from 18.8 metres

The eight historical holes are located within the southern strike extension of the Akyanga mineralized system and were not previously supported by assay data. The results provide additional information between previously reported drill holes and support the current interpretation of multiple stacked mineralized structures. The holes do not test the principal areas targeted by the current 2026 drilling program; rather, they add geological and grade information along the southern strike extension that will be evaluated as part of future geological modelling and drill targeting

Mohamed Cisse, Chief Executive Officer of Avanti commented: "The completion of sampling and assaying of this previously unsampled historical core has added useful geological and grade information to the Akyanga dataset. The results include several meaningful near-surface and higher-grade intervals and provide additional support for our interpretation of multiple stacked mineralized structures. The results will be incorporated into our geological modelling and future drill targeting as we continue to advance the 2026 exploration program across the Misisi Project."

QUALITY CONTROL AND QUALITY ASSURANCE

Drill cores for assaying were taken at a maximum of one-metre intervals and were cut with a diamond saw, with one-half of the core placed in sealed bags by Company geologists and sent to the SGS Laboratory in Mwanza, Tanzania (independent of the Company). The core samples were then crushed down to 80% passing minus 2 mm and split with one half of the sample up to 1.5 kg pulverized down to 90% passing 75 microns. Gold analyses were carried out on 50g aliquots by fire assay. In addition, check assays were also carried out by the screen fire assay method to verify high-grade sample assays obtained initially by fire assay. As part of the Company's QA/QC procedures, internationally recognized standards, blanks and duplicates were inserted into the sample batches prior to submitting to SGS Laboratory.

ABOUT THE AKYANGA DEPOSIT

The Misisi Project site is located in the Fizi territory of South Kivu province, in the DRC, approximately 250 kilometers south of Bukavu and 180 kilometers north of Kalemie. The Akyanga Deposit, located centrally in the Misisi Project, hosts an NI 43-101 compliant Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.8 million tonnes averaging 2.37 g/t gold containing 3.11 million ounces which was based on 19,956m of historic drilling, including 105 diamond drillholes ("DD") totalling 19,070 meters and six reverse circulation ("RC") drillholes totalling 887 meters. The Akyanga resource is determined from surface to a vertical depth of 350 meters over a strike length of 2,100 metres, using a US$1,500/oz pit shell. The mineralisation remains open at depth and along strike. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The assay results reported herein are not included in the current Mineral Resource Estimate.

Figure 1: Akyanga Deposit Plan View with New Historical Drill hole locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6873/306759_avanti1.jpg

As shown in Figure 1 above, eight diamond drill holes totalling 1,310.26 meters (MSDD0128 to MSDD0135) produced 1284 samples which have now been successfully assayed by the SGS Analytical Laboratory in Mwanza, Tanzania. As shown in Table 1 below, the assayed samples demonstrate the strong continuity of near-surface, high-grade gold mineralisation towards the southern portions of the Akyanga deposit, proving the potential for a significant resource expansion at the Misisi Project.

Figure 2: Cross section through hole MSDD0130

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6873/306759_avanti2.jpg

Figure 3: Cross section through hole MSDD0132

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6873/306759_avanti3.jpg

Figures 2 and 3 above, show the cross sections through holes MSDD0130 and MSSDD0132 with stacked mineralised domains of 29.36 meters at 1.43 g/t Au from 0 meters, 12.3 meters at 2.87 g/t Au (incl. 0.6m @ 17.59 g/t from 60m and 0.5m @ 37.53 g/t from 67m) from 55.2 meters, and 4.6 meters at 3.94 g/t Au from 74.59 meters for hole MSDD0130, and stacked mineralised zones of 1.6 meters at 9.64 g/t Au from 17.4 meters, 4.8 meters at 0.99 g/t Au from 33.8 meters, 10.1 meters at 0.67 g/t Au from 48 meters, 9.9 meters at 4.13 g/t Au from 133.6 meters for hole MSDD032.

Table 1: Significant intercepts1

Hole ID Drill Collar Location Azimuth Incl From To Intercept Grade Comments

Type m E m N m E degrees (meters) (g/t Au)

MSDD0128 DD 691675 9472446 851 290 60 73.4 74.7 1.3 2.28

MSDD0128











82 83 1 1.7

MSDD0128











89 92 3 0.46

MSDD0128











120.9 128.5 7.6 0.54

MSDD0128











153.5 154.5 1 2.78

MSDD0129 DD 691755 9472333 846 290 60 20.3 24.2 3.9 1.54

MSDD0129











29.4 33.27 3.87 1.27

MSDD0129











38.5 41 2.5 1.59

MSDD0129











44 48.5 4.5 0.77

MSDD0129











50.5 54.9 4.4 0.93

MSDD0129











71.5 75.5 4 0.51

MSDD0129











83.6 86.4 2.8 1.4

MSDD0129











94.5 97.6 3.1 1.04

MSDD0130 DD 691533 9472992 904 290 60 0 29.36 29.36 1.43

MSDD0130











31.4 38.4 7 0.43

MSDD0130











42.5 44.2 1.7 1.37

MSDD0130











55.2 67.5 12.3 2.87 Incl. 0.6m @ 17.59 g/t from 60m,



0.5m @ 37.53 g/t from 67m MSDD0130











74.59 79.19 4.6 3.94

MSDD0131 DD 691741 9472063 839 290 50 0 3.31 3.31 0.58

MSDD0132 DD 691474 9473435 906 290 60 17.6 19.2 1.6 9.64 Incl. 0.88m @ 17.3 g/t from 18.32m MSDD0132











33.8 38.6 4.8 0.99

MSDD0132











48 53.1 10.1 0.67

MSDD0132











78.5 81 2.5 0.71

MSDD0132











85.3 87.2 1.9 1.65

MSDD0132











105.3 108.8 3.5 1.14

MSDD0132











133.6 143.5 9.9 4.13 Incl. 0.8m @ 37.71 g/t from 139.7m MSDD0132











179.6 181.7 2.1 0.51

MSDD0132











189.5 193 3.5 0.79

MSDD0133 DD 691840 9472020 833 290 50 27.9 29.4 1.5 18.52

MSDD0134 DD 691420 9473145 935 290 50 70 70.5 0.5 0.74

MSDD0134











75 79.7 4.7 0.59

MSDD0134











100.4 100.9 0.5 2.62

MSDD0134











106 107.9 1.9 3.14

MSDD0134











113.5 114.5 1 0.79

MSDD0135 DD 691394 9473318 945 290 50 18.8 22.3 3.5 1.73

MSDD0135











27 27.8 0.8 0.67

MSDD0135











32.8 35 2.2 0.97

MSDD0135











40.6 48.3 7.7 0.71

MSDD0135











97.7 98.6 0.9 0.51

MSDD0135











101.9 102.5 0.6 0.62

MSDD0135











105 105.8 0.8 4.79





1 Intercepts are reported as downhole lengths. True widths are estimated to be approximately 85% of reported downhole lengths based on current geological interpretation. Grades are calculated as length-weighted averages of uncut assay results.

GEOLOGY AND MINERALISATION

The geology of the Misisi project area is dominated by Proterozoic meta-sediments comprising interbedded quartz muscovite schists, schistose arkoses, muscovite quartzites, and quartzites; pebble conglomerates and foliated mafic intrusion. Gold mineralisation is associated with numerous zones of stacked quartz veins that occur sub-parallel to bedding. The mineralised zones have strike lengths of up to 2,000 m and are generally less than 10 m thick. At the southern end of the Akyanga deposit the vein zones dip moderate to shallowly to the southeast. In the central and northern part, the deposit steepens at surface, such that at the northern end the mineralisation is near vertical at surface and flattening out down dip. The depth of weathering is estimated to be approximately 30 m. Mineralisation is structurally and lithologically controlled, in association with local deformation zones, and occurs along north-south striking structures. The current interpretation is that the base of a mafic unit provides a contact with hardness contrast along which there has been structural movement.

ABOUT THE MISISI PROJECT

The Misisi Project site is located in the Fizi territory of South Kivu province, in the DRC, approximately 250 kilometres south of Bukavu and 180 kilometres north of Kalemie. The project comprises three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering 133 square kilometres along the 55-kilometre Kibara Gold Belt.

The Akyanga Deposit, located centrally in the Misisi Project, hosts an NI 43-101 compliant Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.8 million tonnes averaging 2.37 g/t gold, containing 3.11 million ounces, which was based on 19,956 meters of historic drilling, including 105 diamond drillholes ("DD") totalling 19,070 meters and six reverse circulation ("RC") drillholes totalling 887 meters. The resource extends from surface to a vertical depth of 350 metres over a strike length of approximately 2,100 metres, using a US$1,500/oz pit shell. The mineralisation remains open at depth and along strike.

ACCELERATED EXPLORATION STRATEGY

The Company has adopted a phased exploration strategy designed to maximize drilling productivity while rapidly advancing resource growth.

Phase 1 focuses on approximately 15,000 metres of drilling at the Akyanga and Akyanga East deposits to:

Expand the existing resource footprint;

Upgrade confidence in the current resource;

Test extensions of known mineralization; and

Generate geological data to support future resource growth.

With four rigs operating simultaneously, the Company expects to significantly accelerate completion of Phase 1.

Phase 2 will commence immediately following the arrival of the additional two drill rigs, increasing the total operational fleet to six rigs by the end of July. The expanded fleet will enable simultaneous drilling across several high-priority regional targets including:

Akyanga Extensions

Akyanga East

Ngalula

Tulonge

Lubitchako

Kilombwe

The six-rig fleet will allow Avanti to execute one of the most aggressive exploration campaigns currently underway in Central Africa.

UPCOMING NEWS FLOW

The Company expects a strong pipeline of exploration milestones over the coming months, including:

Initial Phase 1 assay results

Expansion to a six operating drill rigs

Commencement of Phase 2 drilling

Ongoing drill assay releases

Resource growth drilling of the Akyanga mineral resource

Continued advancement toward future resource updates and technical studies Initial drilling results from regional exploration targets across the Misisi Project.

ABOUT AVANTI GOLD CORP

Avanti Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company with a robust portfolio of projects in Africa. The Company's flagship asset is the Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), home to the Akyanga gold deposit. The Akyanga deposit has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.8 million tonnes (Mt) at an average gold grade of 2.37 grams per tonne (g/t), totaling 3.1 million ounces (Moz) of gold. The Misisi Project spans three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering 133 square kilometers (km²) along the 55-kilometer-long Kibara Gold Belt, a prominent metallogenic province known for hosting significant gold deposits.

¹ QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT

Ephraim Masibhera, B.Sc. Geol (UZ), MSc Cd, MGSSA, Pr.Sci.Nat, Technical Director, at Kweneng Group, an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. The drill holes were completed historically; however, the available core was re-logged, sampled and submitted for analysis in 2026. The Qualified Person reviewed the available drill collar, down-hole survey, geological logging, sampling, chain-of-custody and QA/QC information and considers the data adequate for the purposes of this disclosure.

¹ As disclosed in the Misisi Project August 1st 2023 Technical Report available on Avanti's website and on SEDAR+

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Avanti. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

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Source: Avanti Gold Corp.