Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQX: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from its 2026 regional exploration field program including grab samples from its Hyndman Property ("Hyndman"). Hyndman is a large unexplored property package bisected by the Trans-Canada Highway and emerging as a highly compelling, district-scale target defined by a robust 12 km by 2.5 km gold-in-till anomaly corridor of elevated gold-in-till anomalies that closely track the interpreted Wabigoon Deformation Zone.

The Company's fully funded 2026 field program consists of a large regional-scale mapping and sampling program, property-wide Heavy Mineral Concentrate (HMC) sampling and till substrate sampling over recently staked areas. The field program started in May 2026 and is anticipated to be completed this fall.

"With grab samples returning up to 31.20 g/t gold, Hyndman continues to be an exciting part of our two-pronged exploration strategy," said Maura Kolb, P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold. "As we continue to advance Gold Rock, our regional program is designed to build a pipeline of compelling exploration targets and make additional discoveries across the district. With our HMC sampling approximately 86% complete and mapping advancing across the property, we are establishing the geological foundation to prioritize future exploration spending and unlock the potential of our strategic 90,000-hectare property package."

Hyndman Mapping and Sampling

The 2026 mapping program at Hyndman is designed to translate the broad gold-in-till anomaly corridor into a prioritized pipeline of targets for drilling this fall. The Company is building on its previously reported results and initial drill campaign, which intersected gold mineralization in all six holes. Eleven grab samples collected from this exposure returned gold values of up to 31.20 g/t, with additional highlights of 18.10 g/t, 5.38 g/t and 1.11 g/t (Figure 1).

Heavy Mineral Concentrate (HMC) and Till Substrate Sampling Program

Dryden Gold's HMC sampling program is approximately 86% complete, with scheduled completion set for October 1, 2026 (Figure 2). The program follows up on gold-in-till anomalies identified in 2025 and is designed to help trace these responses toward potential bedrock sources. HMC analysis allows individual gold grains to be recovered and examined, providing information on grain shape and characteristics that, together with interpreted glacial transport directions, can help refine source areas. Integrating these results with geological mapping will support target prioritization and guide follow-up exploration.

The Company is also extending its regional till substrate sampling coverage onto newly acquired ground in the Hyndman Extension and Lost Lake area, using a consistent approach to build on the existing geochemical dataset. This work is designed to evaluate potential extensions of known anomalies and identify additional targets across previously unsampled portions of the expanded land package. Together, the programs will help Dryden Gold systematically assess its regional discovery potential and focus future mapping, prospecting, and drilling on its most compelling targets.





Figure 1: Hyndman Detailed Map

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Table 1: Current Grab Highlight Results from Hyndman with over 1 g/t Gold. For additional information on results under 1 g/t Gold, please refer to the additional technical disclosure here.

Sample ID Easting Northing Lithology Description Gold (g/t)* 489513 561,303 5,493,216 Quartz vein Vein sample with 1% pyrite with wall rock ribbons. 31.20 489519 561,302 5,493,217 Quartz vein Quartz vein with rust coloured staining. 18.10 489518 561,301 5,493,218 Felsic Intrusive Sample of granitic dyke and quartz vein from fold hinge; dyke with strong ankerite, irregular quartz-ankerite veining, 1% disseminated pyrite. 5.38 489511 561,312 5,493,212 Felsic Intrusive Wall rock (90%) and reddish veinlets with 2% fine pyrite in boudinaged felsic dyke. 1.11 *Grab samples are selective and not necessarily representative of the overall grade of the mineralized zone.





Figure 2: HMC, Till Substrate and Grab Sample Locations.

(Grab sample locations shown in red have assay results pending)

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Regional and Project Scale Mapping

Dryden Gold's 2026 regional mapping program is systematically advancing geological coverage across priority areas to identify the structural and lithological settings most favourable for gold mineralization. A key objective is to understand how contrasts in rock competency influence deformation and create potential pathways and sites for gold deposition. These contrasts may promote changes in shear-zone orientation, structural jogs, openings around fold hinges and branching fracture networks. Mapping these features will help identify locations where mineralized zones may widen or develop higher-grade shoots.

The program is also testing how structural controls vary across the Manitou-Dinorwic Deformation Zone. On the eastern side, including Gold Rock, mapping is examining the relationship between S-shaped parasitic folds, sinistral shear zones and potential fracturing along fold hinges. On the western side, including Sherridon, work is evaluating Z-shaped parasitic folds and shear zones interpreted to align with fold axes. Particular attention is being given to intersections between the regional sinistral deformation zone and subordinate dextral shears, where interacting structures may create favourable conditions for fluid flow and localized mineralization. This approach is designed to build a stronger pipeline of exploration targets and focus future investment on the areas with the most compelling geological evidence for discovery.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura Kolb, M.Sc., P. Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Grab samples from the 2026 program were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Thunder Bay, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meet assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX-V ("DRY") and traded on the OTCQX ("DRYGF") and FSE ("X7W"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls 100% interest in mining claims in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50 km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities, and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce. Dryden Gold is committed to building respectful, collaborative relationships with Indigenous Nations and communities throughout our area of operations. We recognize the importance of ongoing dialogue, mutual understanding, and meaningful engagement as we advance our exploration activities.

For more information, see our website www.drydengold.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable which include the number of metres of drilling the company may complete in 2026 and the timing of certain exploration programs during the coming year. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the offering; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

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