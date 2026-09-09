Vertical Aerospace Ltd. ("Vertical" or the "Company") (NYSE: EVTL), a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Simpson, will participate in the following investor conferences in New York City:

Jefferies Global Industrials Conference (Wednesday, September 9, 2026) Fireside chat scheduled for 2:50 pm ET

Deutsche Bank 16th Annual Aviation Forum: Airlines, Lessors, Manufacturers (Thursday, September 10, 2026)

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (Monday, September 14 Wednesday, September 16, 2026)

Management will be holding meetings with investors during all three events.

During the events, management will discuss the Company's strategy, recent progress and upcoming milestones, including progressing its hybrid and defence strategy and its differentiation in the electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft ("eVTOL") industry.

The discussions will also highlight Vertical's progress advancing its Valo platform toward certification and commercialisation, its aerospace partnerships and proprietary technology, and how its one-platform strategy positions the Company to address commercial and defence applications. Vertical Aerospace is focused on building on recent momentum as it advances its mission to deliver safer, cleaner and quieter electric aviation at scale.

For more information on these events and to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact your respective bank representative or the Company's investor relations team: investors@vertical-aerospace.com.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Valo is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including Honeywell, Syensqo and Sonaca, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of Valo, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's participation at the announced investor conferences, design and manufacture of the Valo aircraft, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate," "will," "aim," "potential," "continue," "are likely to" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation the important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2026, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

For more information:

Vertical Aerospace Media:

Justin Bates, Head of Communications

justin.bates@vertical-aerospace.com

+44 7878 357 463

Vertical Aerospace Investor Relations:

Gillian Levine, Investor Relations Lead

gillian.levine@vertical-aerospace.com

+1 248 470 8732