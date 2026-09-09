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WKN: A2QR4M | ISIN: FI4000490875 | Ticker-Symbol: 7XE
München
09.09.26 | 08:01
0,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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NIGHTINGALE HEALTH OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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NIGHTINGALE HEALTH OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
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0,8320,94213:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 09:30 Uhr
23 Leser
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Nightingale Health Oyj: Nightingale Health and Genom partner to bring blood-based risk detection to clinics and laboratories across Croatia

Nightingale Health Plc | Press Release | September 09, 2026 at 10:30:00 EEST

Nightingale Health and Genom have formed a partnership to make the Nightingale Health Check available through Genom's network of clinics and laboratories across Croatia. Under the partnership, Genom offers the test to the healthcare providers in its network and Nightingale Health analyses the blood samples. The agreement marks Nightingale Health's entry into the Croatian market and follows three completed pilots, with demand already established among both clinics and laboratories.

Under the partnership, Genom will offer the Nightingale Health Check to the clinics and laboratories in its network, and Nightingale Health will analyse the blood samples. From a single blood sample, the Nightingale Health Check produces a 10-year risk estimate for five chronic diseases: heart attack, ischemic stroke, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and fatty liver disease. Healthcare providers in Genom's network can offer the test to the people they serve, who receive their results through their own clinic or laboratory. Clinicians make all clinical decisions under existing medical guidelines; the test helps identify earlier who would benefit most from preventive action.

Genom is an established Croatian biotechnology company that works through a network of partner clinics, laboratories and medical practices across the country. The partnership adds blood-based chronic-disease risk detection to the services Genom can offer through that network. Three pilots have already been completed, and interest has come from both clinics and laboratories. The companies plan to roll out the Nightingale Health Check across Genom's network later in 2026, with the aim of reaching nationwide use.

"Our goal has always been to make innovative healthcare solutions accessible through trusted healthcare providers. The Nightingale Health Check complements our existing portfolio by providing healthcare professionals with a scientifically validated tool for earlier identification of chronic disease risk and more personalized preventive care," says Maja Barbalic, CEO and Founder of Genom.

"Genom gives us an established route into Croatian healthcare, with a network of clinics and laboratories that are ready to use the Nightingale Health Check. Three completed pilots and demand from both clinics and laboratories show that the market is positive about our test. With a partner of Genom's standing and reach, we have a strong foundation to build on in Croatia," says Teemu Suna, CEO and Founder of Nightingale Health.

About Genom

Genom is a Croatian biotechnology company based in Zagreb that brings innovative genetic and molecular testing solutions to healthcare providers through a network of partner clinics, laboratories and medical practices across Croatia. With more than a decade of experience, Genom focuses on making advanced diagnostics accessible, supported by a scientific team of molecular biologists and geneticists. Read more: https://genom.hr/

For Genom enquiries: info@genom.hr

For further information, please contact
Teemu Suna, CEO
ir@nightingalehealth.com

About Nightingale Health
Chronic diseases cause around 75% of deaths globally and place a growing burden on healthcare systems. The way to address this is preventive healthcare, but until recently the tools to detect disease risks at population scale have not existed. Nightingale Health has built them. The Nightingale Health Check is a blood-based risk detection test that identifies risks for multiple chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, kidney disease, and fatty liver disease, from a single blood sample. It is designed to be applied population-wide, so healthcare systems can identify the people who would benefit most from preventive action before disease develops.

Nightingale Health's technology is validated in over 1,000 peer-reviewed scientific publications and is used in many of the world's leading health studies, including the UK Biobank. In Finland, the Nightingale Health Check is in nationwide healthcare use, and over 200,000 people have already received their results. Nightingale Health operates globally with a parent company in Finland and subsidiaries in countries such as Japan, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, and has customers in more than 34 countries across healthcare and medical research. The company's Series B shares are listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki and on the OTCQX International market. Read more: https://nightingalehealth.com/

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Nightingale Health

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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