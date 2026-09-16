Nightingale Health Oyj: Nightingale Health Plc Financial Statements Release 1 July 2025 - 30 June 2026

Nightingale Health Plc | Stock Exchange Release | September 16, 2026 at 09:00:00 EEST

Nightingale Health Group's Financial Statements Release 1 July 2025 - 30 June 2026 (unaudited)

Investments in growing commercial operations continue

This release is a summary of Nightingale Health Group's Financial Statements Release from financial year 1 July 2025 - 30 June 2026. The full Financial Statements Release is attached to this release.

Numbers in brackets refer to corresponding year-on-year period unless otherwise stated.

January-June 2026 (H2) key financials (IFRS)

Revenue was EUR 3.09 (2.39) million

EBITDA was EUR -6.50 (-6.40) million

Operating loss was EUR -10.00 (-10.29) million

Net loss for the period was EUR -9.66 (-10.26) million

Unadjusted earnings per share (EPS) was EUR -0.16 (-0.17)

Net cash on 30 Jun 2026 was EUR 32.70 (31 Dec 2025: EUR 37.93) million

July 2025-June 2026 key financials (IFRS)

Revenue was EUR 5.50 (4.69) million

EBITDA was EUR -11.87 (-11.12) million

Operating loss was EUR -18.81 (-19.42) million

Net loss for the period was EUR -18.47 (-18.46) million

Unadjusted earnings per share (EPS) was EUR -0.31 (-0.31)

Net cash on 30 Jun 2026 was EUR 32.70 (30 Jun 2025: 47.64) million

Significant events during the financial period 1 July 2025-30 June 2026

Nightingale Health was selected as the multiomics provider for a large cohort study led by Aalborg University in Denmark. The total contract value is approximately EUR 2.4 million. The project aims to understand the factors contributing to Inflammatory Bowel Disease and improve early detection of its onset. Nightingale Health will provide both metabolomics and proteomics analyses from the same blood samples.

Nightingale Health was selected as the metabolomics analysis provider for the renowned Moli-sani study, a major population-based research initiative in Italy. The Moli-sani study, led by INM Neuromed, investigates risk factors associated with major chronic diseases. With Nightingale Health's technology, the study will examine the impact of nutritional and environmental factors on health. The study also explores biological signatures associated with healthy aging and aims to identify population subgroups with different responses to preventative interventions. The total value of the agreement is approximately EUR 728 thousand.

Nightingale Health and Terveystalo announced the expansion of their long-term collaboration with a new strategic agreement, bringing Nightingale Health's blood analysis technology to all Terveystalo customers. The partnership aims to strengthen disease prevention and make proactive health an integral part of everyday healthcare. To date, more than 250,000 Finns have already received Nightingale test results as part of their occupational health checks.

Nightingale Health and Formula 100 Health signed a memorandum of understanding to integrate the Nightingale Health Check into Formula 100 Health's existing longevity programmes in Switzerland and South Africa. Rather than launching a standalone offering, Formula 100 Health will deploy the Health Check through its established partner network in those markets, alongside the lifestyle, nutrition, movement, and clinical programming it already delivers with operators on the ground. Customers will receive access to the Nightingale Health Check through ongoing longevity services as well as bespoke programs developed and operated by Formula 100 Health.

The use of Nightingale Health's technology in public healthcare is expanding. In addition to the Wellbeing Services County of South Savo, the Wellbeing Services County of North Karelia will also adopt disease risk detection as part of public healthcare. Nightingale Health's blood analysis will be piloted in North Karelia as part of health checks for unemployed individuals, with the aim of developing a cost-effective and impactful healthcare model that helps allocate healthcare resources and strengthens preventative healthcare within the Wellbeing Services County. The pilot will generate valuable data on disease risks, changes in risk, and the effectiveness of interventions, supporting evidence-based decision-making.

Nightingale Health is participating in the Wellbeing Gift (Hyvinvointilahja) project launched by Eloisa, the Wellbeing Services County of South Savo, in which blood-based disease risk detection is combined with digital lifestyle support. Through the project, residents of the Wellbeing Services County aged 45, 50, and 55 are offered a free preventive health assessment and participants identified at elevated risk are directed to targeted digital lifestyle support. The scientific evaluation of the project is led by the University of Eastern Finland, and the project runs from March 2026 to April 2027.

Nightingale Health was granted a clinical laboratory permit by the New York State Department of Health's Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP) for the company's laboratory in New York. Obtaining the CLEP permit in New York is a significant milestone in Nightingale Health's U.S. expansion. Approval of the permit demonstrates the company's ability to meet New York State's rigorous regulatory requirements and strengthens its position in the world's largest healthcare market.

An independent study showed that Nightingale Health's blood test can help improve prevention of heart attack and stroke by 44% if used in population health screening. The test identifies high-risk individuals missed by current screening tools. The study was conducted by world-leading experts in cardiovascular risk prediction from the University of Cambridge and published in the European Heart Journal, the flagship journal of the European Society of Cardiology. The result is based on data from nearly 300,000 middle-aged Britons, modelled to assess the impact of adding Nightingale Health's blood test to the standard risk screening tool (SCORE2) used across Europe. The superior prevention is possible because the metabolomic biomarkers analyzed by Nightingale Health correctly identify more people who should be recommended cholesterol-lowering treatment. Importantly, the researchers conclude that this improvement would not increase the number of people needed to treat to prevent each heart attack.

Nightingale Health announced a strategic partnership with Alamar Biosciences to integrate cutting-edge brain health proteomics into its multiomics portfolio. This collaboration enables comprehensive multiomics analysis from a single blood sample - available only from Nightingale Health. By combining Nightingale Health's metabolomics with Alamar's ultra-sensitive NULISA proteomics platform, which measures over 100 brain-related proteins from blood, researchers gain unprecedented insights into neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and the lifelong processes leading up to onset of these diseases.

Nightingale Health unveiled a new risk detection tool designed to detect the risk of dangerously high levels of lipoprotein (a). If high risk is detected, the company offers a follow-up blood test to measure the value of Lp(a) to perform a diagnosis. The risk detection tool enables cost-effective and targeted intervention, offering a powerful approach in reducing the burden of cardiovascular disease. Measuring Lp(a) is a common recommendation for everyone in many guidelines; however, testing an entire population for a single blood marker is cumbersome, ineffective, and costly. Nightingale Health's new patent-pending risk detection tool means that only those most likely to have high Lp(a) need to undergo tests for Lp(a) itself, approximately 10-20% of a given population. The solution helps correctly find high Lp(a) individuals while saving up to 80% of costs compared with measuring entire populations. Nightingale Health provides Lp(a) risk detection as part of its Health Check service.

Nightingale Health announced that the full set of metabolic biomarker data it has generated for UK Biobank was made available to researchers. This release marks the first time that the complete metabolic profiles of all 500,000 UK Biobank participants are accessible for scientific use worldwide. While a subset of the data has been available to researchers, the final batch was released on 20 November 2025.

Nightingale Health announced changes to its management team. Chief Financial Officer Tuukka Paavola stepped down from his position in December 2025, and Chief Scientific Officer Jeffrey Barrett in March 2026.

Nightingale Health's Board of Directors resolved to launch a new stock option program for its employees or other key persons. In accordance with the established practice for the company's stock option rights, the right to subscribe for shares based on the new stock option program is earned upon reaching the following market capitalization steps, calculated based on the 45-day volume weighted average trading price: EUR 500 million, 750 million, 1,000 million, 1,250 million and 1,500 million. The subscription price of each share is EUR 2.50 per share.

Key figures

EUR thousand Group

1-6/26 Group

1-6/25 Group

7/25-6/26 Group

7/24-6/25 Revenue 3,091 2,386 5,502 4,693 EBITDA -6,502 -6,399 -11,873 -11,123 Operating loss -10,002 -10,286 -18,805 -19,417 Net loss for the financial period -9,658 -10,259 -18,472 -18,461 Equity ratio 86% 90% 86% 90% Net debt to equity ratio -67% -72% -67% -72% Balance sheet total 58,057 74,513 58,057 74,513 Number of employees on average 101 98 102 95 Employee benefits* -4,389 -4,606 -8,493 -8,596 Net cash at the end of the period 32,704 47,640 32,704 47,640 Earnings per share (EPS), undiluted and diluted**, EUR -0.16 -0.17 -0.31 -0.31

* Employee benefits include expenses in accordance with the IFRS 2 Share based payments standard, which totaled EUR 1.00 (1.69) million in the financial year.

** The company's potential dilutive instruments consist of stock options. As the company's business has been unprofitable, stock options would have an anti-dilutive effect and therefore they are not taken into account in calculating the dilutive loss per share. Thus, there is no difference between the undiluted and diluted earnings per share.

From the CEO

One of the most important questions of our time is how to reform the healthcare system to enable the systematic prevention of chronic diseases. The biggest problem of the current system is that there is no globally standardized and clinical-grade way to measure and model health trajectories and disease risks at both the individual and population levels. We lack a shared "health map" that would show where an individual or population group stands on the continuum between health and disease, how current health state and disease risks are likely to develop over the coming years, and which interventions would best support a positive trajectory.

The absence of effective chronic disease prevention has led to a situation where the vast majority of healthcare resources are spent on treating chronic diseases. Healthcare costs have escalated dramatically, and treating individuals who are already ill can take decades. At the same time, the total number of people with chronic diseases continues to grow. The consequences extend beyond the massive economic burden and avoidable human suffering - they also threaten the functioning of society as a whole. Therefore, fixing the issue is critical.

At the core of chronic disease prevention is the ability to identify disease risks in healthy populations and to target preventive interventions to these individuals. Nightingale Health's technology identifies the risks of major chronic diseases from a single blood sample and therefore provides the internationally standardized, clinical-grade, and objective method that is needed to measure and monitor chronic disease risks and the impact of preventive interventions. Since the test only requires a single blood sample, it integrates seamlessly into existing healthcare workflows.

The financial year 1 July 2025 - 30 June 2026 demonstrated that the need for preventive healthcare solutions is evident. The suitability of our product for this market was reflected in growing customer interest both in Finland and internationally. We expanded the presence of our commercial team and significantly increased our sales investments, particularly in the key geographic areas that we can serve through our local laboratories. These measures delivered results: the value of our sales pipeline grew, we signed new significant agreements, and we launched several pilot projects.

One of the most significant events of the financial year was an independent study published in December 2025, which showed that Nightingale Health's blood test can help improve prevention of heart attack and stroke by 44% if used in population health screening. The test identifies high-risk individuals missed by current screening tools, and according to the study, this improvement would not increase the number of people needed to treat to prevent each heart attack. The study was conducted by world-leading cardiovascular disease researchers from the University of Cambridge and published in the European Heart Journal, the flagship journal of the European Society of Cardiology. The result is based on data from approximately 300,000 middle-aged Britons, modelled to assess the impact of adding our test to the cardiovascular risk calculator widely used across Europe (SCORE2).

In Finland, we expanded our long-term collaboration with Terveystalo through a new strategic agreement that brings Nightingale Health's blood analysis technology within reach of all Terveystalo customers. Our partnership has demonstrated that our blood analysis makes it possible to integrate prevention into everyday healthcare at a national level: to date, more than 250,000 Finns have already received Nightingale test results as part of their occupational health checks. The use of our technology in public healthcare also expanded during the financial year. In addition to the Wellbeing Services County of South Savo, the Wellbeing Services County of North Karelia will adopt disease risk identification as part of public healthcare, and in South Savo we are participating in the Wellbeing Gift (Hyvinvointilahja) project, in which blood-based disease risk identification is combined with digital lifestyle support and whose scientific evaluation is led by the University of Eastern Finland.

In the United Kingdom, we strengthened our local sales team and significantly increased the volume of sales activities. We made openings with public and private healthcare providers as well as pharmaceutical companies and launched pilot projects. We also initiated active sales efforts elsewhere in Europe and opened discussions with healthcare providers in more than ten countries. Although sales cycles are long, these engagements have led to pilot projects, several of which are currently underway. Our new openings also include a memorandum of understanding with Formula 100 Health, under which the Nightingale Health Check will be integrated into the company's longevity programmes in Switzerland and South Africa. We see strong growth potential in Europe and will continue to increase our sales activities.

In Singapore, we made a significant update to our clinical report based on customer feedback and have presented the new report to dozens of customers. The feedback we have received has been excellent, and the first clinics have begun ordering our service based on the new report. As in many new markets, sample volumes are initially modest; however, based on strong customer feedback and our long-term market-specific adaptation of the product, we see strong growth potential in the Singapore market. We are expanding the size of our commercial team in Singapore and are in an excellent position to further increase sales activities.

In Japan, we strengthened our local sales team and launched several new sales activities. We collected detailed feedback from our existing customers and, based on that feedback, initiated improvements to both our business model and our clinical report, enabling us to serve our customers better and grow sales. The improvements will be implemented in phases, and they create a strong growth outlook for our clinical product in the financial year that has begun. In addition, we made new openings in the medical research market in Japan. We are well positioned in the market and believe that demand for our services will grow in Japan in the future.

In the United States, in February 2026, our New York laboratory received a clinical laboratory permit from the New York State Department of Health's Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP). Receiving the permit is a significant achievement: it demonstrates our ability to meet New York State's rigorous regulatory requirements and strengthens our position in the world's largest healthcare market. With the permit, we are initiating new sales activities in the United States and are in discussions with our first customers regarding the launch of pilot projects.

We also advanced our product during the financial year. We unveiled a new risk detection tool that identifies the risk of dangerously high levels of lipoprotein(a). An estimated 10-20% of the population has dangerously high Lp(a) levels, and measuring Lp(a) is recommended for everyone in several public health guidelines. Testing an entire population for a single blood marker is, however, cumbersome and costly. Our new tool targets follow-up testing at those at risk of high Lp(a), which can save up to 80% of costs compared with measuring the entire population. We have filed a patent application for the method and offer Lp(a) risk detection as part of our Health Check service.

In the medical research market, we significantly increased our sales activities and succeeded in increasing the number of new monthly prospects by tens of percent, which helped grow the size of our sales pipeline. In addition to several smaller projects, Nightingale Health was selected as the provider of metabolomics analysis for the Italian Moli-sani research project (total contract value approximately EUR 0.7 million) and as the provider of multiomics analysis for a large research project in Denmark led by Aalborg University (approximately EUR 2.4 million). Our multiomics offering was further strengthened by a strategic partnership with Alamar Biosciences, which brings cutting-edge brain health proteomics into our portfolio. In addition, the extensive blood biomarker data that Nightingale Health has generated for UK Biobank became fully available to researchers during the financial year: for the first time, extensive blood biomarker data from all 500,000 UK Biobank samples is available for scientific research worldwide. We are well positioned in the international research market and will increase both our sales resources and sales activities to achieve strong growth.

In the financial year that has begun, we will continue our investments in growing our commercial operations internationally in both the healthcare and medical research markets. I would like to thank our customers, our partners, our employees, and our shareholders for the past financial year. I firmly believe that the broad adoption of our technology will enable the implementation of a global preventive healthcare system and help improve the health of billions of people.

Teemu Suna

CEO and Co-founder, Nightingale Health Plc

Business target for the financial year 2025-2026

Nightingale Health's business target for the financial year 2025-2026 was:

Increase revenue by at least 50% compared to the previous financial year

Nightingale Health did not achieve its target of over 50% revenue growth in the financial year 2025-2026 compared to the previous financial year. This was due to a postponement in the schedule of the project valued at EUR 2.4 million announced on 16 September 2025. The schedule was postponed for reasons beyond the company's control, as a result of which approximately EUR 2 million in revenue was deferred to the following financial year. The project will be carried out in full during the financial year 2026-2027. Despite the postponement of the project, revenue for the financial year 2025-2026 grew by approximately 17% compared to the previous financial year.

Business target for the financial year 2026-2027

Nightingale Health's business target for the financial year 2026-2027 is:

To achieve revenue of at least EUR 10 million

Mid-term and long-term business targets

Nightingale Health's mid-term and long-term business targets remain the same.

Mid-term business targets are:

To conclude an agreement to analyze two million samples annually in Europe

To conclude an agreement to analyze ten million samples annually in the United States or in Asia

To extend laboratory capacity in respective geographical areas to meet the analysis capacity required by the aforementioned agreements

To achieve positive EBITDA

Long-term business targets are:

To analyze 100 million blood samples from partnerships with the healthcare sector, health initiatives, and white label partners

To generate EUR 500 million in annual revenue from partnerships with the healthcare sector, health initiatives, and white label partners

The Board of Directors' proposal on the management of the result of the financial period

The parent company's distributable non-restricted equity on 30 June 2026 was EUR 43,459,200. The parent company's net loss for the financial period totaled EUR -17,203,993.

In the coming years, Nightingale Health will focus on funding its growth and developing its business. The company is committed to a very strict dividend policy that is connected to Nightingale Health's result and financial standing. The company does not expect to distribute a dividend in the short or medium term.

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend be distributed for the financial year 1 July 2025-30 June 2026 and that the loss of the financial year is recorded in retained earnings.

Live webcast for investors and media

Nightingale Health will arrange a live webcast for investors and media in English on 16 September 2026 at 2 p.m. EEST. The webcast can be followed online at:

https://nightingalehealth.events.inderes.com/2025-2026-results

Presentation will be held by CEO Teemu Suna. A recording of the event will be available later the same day at https://ir.nightingalehealth.com/financial-reports.

Helsinki, 15 September 2026

Nightingale Health Plc

Board of Directors

For further information, please contact

Teemu Suna, CEO

ir@nightingalehealth.com

About Nightingale Health

Chronic diseases cause around 75% of deaths globally and place a growing burden on healthcare systems. The way to address this is preventive healthcare, but until recently the tools to detect disease risks at population scale have not existed. Nightingale Health has built them. The Nightingale Health Check is a blood-based risk detection test that identifies risks for multiple chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, kidney disease, and fatty liver disease, from a single blood sample. It is designed to be applied population-wide, so healthcare systems can identify the people who would benefit most from preventive action before disease develops.

Nightingale Health's technology is validated in over 1,000 peer-reviewed scientific publications and is used in many of the world's leading health studies, including the UK Biobank. In Finland, the Nightingale Health Check is in nationwide healthcare use, and over 200,000 people have already received their results. Nightingale Health operates globally with a parent company in Finland and subsidiaries in countries such as Japan, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, and has customers in more than 34 countries across healthcare and medical research. The company's Series B shares are listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki and on the OTCQX International market. Read more: https://nightingalehealth.com/

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