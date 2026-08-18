Nightingale Health Oyj: Nightingale Health and Supernormal partner to bring at-home blood testing to medical weight loss in Finland

Nightingale Health Plc | Press Release | August 18, 2026 at 09:57:00 EEST

Nightingale Health and Supernormal have agreed a partnership that makes Nightingale Health's Remote Health Check part of Supernormal's medically supervised weight loss service in Finland. Nightingale Health analyses a finger-prick blood sample that members collect at home, and Supernormal's licensed care team uses the results when assessing a member's health before the weight loss programme begins and to follow how their metabolic health develops during treatment, including treatment with GLP-1 medication.

Under the agreement, Nightingale Health delivers blood analysis results from a finger-prick sample collected at home. The results give Supernormal's licensed healthcare professionals an objective picture of a member's health before the weight loss programme starts. Repeated during the programme, the same test shows how the member's metabolic health develops over the course of treatment, including treatment with GLP-1 medication.

Supernormal offers medically supervised weight loss programmes entirely from home. Members have access to a team of licensed experts, modern obesity treatment, and ongoing health monitoring. By combining medical treatment, personal health coaching, and nutritional advice, the service is designed to help members reach their goals in a safe and sustainable way. Supernormal combines its weight loss service with Nightingale Health's Remote Health Check.

"Nightingale is a natural partner for us as we expand in Finland. Their technology gives our members a comprehensive picture of their metabolic health from a single at-home sample, and it fits seamlessly into how we deliver care," says Leo Allebeck, CEO of Supernormal.

"Medical weight loss is about far more than the number on the scale. With Nightingale, we can track how our members' metabolic health actually improves during treatment," Leo Allebeck continues.

"GLP-1 medications are changing how weight loss is treated, and the natural next question is what the treatment does to a person's health beyond weight. That is exactly what our technology measures. With Supernormal, at-home blood testing becomes part of the care itself, from the first look at a member's health before the programme to tracking their metabolic health throughout it," says Teemu Suna, CEO and Founder of Nightingale Health.

Nightingale Health's technology is in nationwide healthcare use in Finland, where over 200,000 people have already received their results through the Nightingale Health Check, and it is validated in over 1,000 peer-reviewed scientific publications.

About Supernormal

Supernormal offers science-based services and products that promote effective weight loss and long-term improved health. Its medically supervised weight loss programmes give members access to a team of licensed experts, modern obesity treatment, and ongoing health monitoring, entirely from home. By combining medical treatment, personal health coaching, and nutritional advice, Supernormal helps individuals reach their goals in a safe and sustainable way. In Finland, Supernormal is a registered healthcare service provider, and its care team includes Finnish licensed doctors, nutrition experts, personal trainers, and health coaches. More than 10,000 members have chosen Supernormal. Read more: Henkilökohtainen terveys tarvitsee henkilökohtaista hoitoa | Supernormal

For Supernormal enquiries: press@supernormal.health

For further information, please contact

Teemu Suna, CEO

ir@nightingalehealth.com

About Nightingale Health

Chronic diseases cause around 75% of deaths globally and place a growing burden on healthcare systems. The way to address this is preventive healthcare, but until recently the tools to detect disease risks at population scale have not existed. Nightingale Health has built them. The Nightingale Health Check is a blood-based risk detection test that identifies risks for multiple chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, kidney disease, and fatty liver disease, from a single blood sample. It is designed to be applied population-wide, so healthcare systems can identify the people who would benefit most from preventive action before disease develops.

Nightingale Health's technology is validated in over 900 peer-reviewed scientific publications and is used in many of the world's leading health studies, including the UK Biobank. In Finland, the Nightingale Health Check is in nationwide healthcare use, and over 200,000 people have already received their results. Nightingale Health operates globally with a parent company in Finland and subsidiaries in countries such as Japan, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, and has customers in more than 34 countries across healthcare and medical research. The company's Series B shares are listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki and on the OTCQX International market. Read more: https://nightingalehealth.com/

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