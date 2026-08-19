Nightingale Health Oyj: US healthcare commercial leader Hugh Watson joins Nightingale Health as Chief Commercial Officer, Americas

Nightingale Health Plc | Press Release | August 19, 2026 at 09:00:00 EEST

Nightingale Health (Nasdaq Helsinki: HEALTH; OTCQX: NHLTY, NGHLF), a pioneer in disease risk detection and preventive health, has appointed Hugh Watson as Chief Commercial Officer, Americas. Watson brings more than 25 years of commercial leadership experience in the US laboratory diagnostics industry and leads Nightingale Health's commercial operations in the Americas as the company increases its investments in commercial activities.

Watson joins Nightingale Health from Boston Heart Diagnostics, a US diagnostics laboratory focused on cardiometabolic health, where he served as Senior Vice President. Before that, he spent two decades at Genova Diagnostics, advancing from sales roles to vice-president-level positions across sales, marketing, and business development. Throughout his career, Watson has built and scaled commercial organizations in laboratory diagnostics and health technology, with responsibility for revenue strategy and execution across sales, marketing, commercial operations, market access, and customer experience, and has led new product launches in laboratory diagnostics and digital health.

At Nightingale Health, Watson is responsible for the company's commercial operations in the Americas. In building the business in the region, he works closely with management team member Janna Ranta, Chief Commercial Officer, Research and Healthcare.

"Throughout my career, I have built commercial organizations in laboratory diagnostics, and I am particularly drawn to companies where commercial execution must keep pace with scientific innovation. Nightingale Health is exactly that: technology validated at a scale our industry rarely sees, and a commercial opportunity in the Americas to match. I look forward to building it," says Hugh Watson, Chief Commercial Officer, Americas.

"Attracting a commercial leader of Hugh's caliber says a lot about where Nightingale Health is heading. He brings more than 25 years of commercial leadership in the US diagnostics industry and an entrepreneurial mindset that fits us perfectly. I warmly welcome Hugh to Nightingale Health," says Teemu Suna, CEO and Founder of Nightingale Health.

For further information, please contact

Teemu Suna, CEO

ir@nightingalehealth.com

About Nightingale Health

Chronic diseases cause around 75% of deaths globally and place a growing burden on healthcare systems. The way to address this is preventive healthcare, but until recently the tools to detect disease risks at population scale have not existed. Nightingale Health has built them. The Nightingale Health Check is a blood-based risk detection test that identifies risks for multiple chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, kidney disease, and fatty liver disease, from a single blood sample. It is designed to be applied population-wide, so healthcare systems can identify the people who would benefit most from preventive action before disease develops.

Nightingale Health's technology is validated in over 900 peer-reviewed scientific publications and is used in many of the world's leading health studies, including the UK Biobank. In Finland, the Nightingale Health Check is in nationwide healthcare use, and over 200,000 people have already received their results. Nightingale Health operates globally with a parent company in Finland and subsidiaries in countries such as Japan, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, and has customers in more than 34 countries across healthcare and medical research. The company's Series B shares are listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki and on the OTCQX International market. Read more: https://nightingalehealth.com/

Image Attachments

Nightingale Health