Balco Group AB: Balco Group appoints Charlotte Mattsson as new Group CEO

Balco Group AB (publ) announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Charlotte Mattsson as the new Group CEO. She will take up her position no later than the first quarter of 2027.

Charlotte Mattsson has more than 25 years of experience from senior positions in industry, construction-related businesses, technology and the service sector. She joins Balco Group from her position as Vice President and General Manager for Northern Europe within the JELD-WEN Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of doors and windows.

Charlotte has previously held international leadership positions at companies including ASSA ABLOY, OpusCapita and Capgemini. She has extensive experience in developing businesses, improving profitability and leading transformation. Charlotte holds an MSc in Industrial Engineering and Management from Linköping University. She was born and raised in Forsheda, outside Värnamo, and currently lives in Stockholm.

- We are very pleased and proud to present Charlotte as the new Group CEO of Balco Group. She has a strong industrial and commercial background as well as extensive experience in leading complex Nordic and European businesses through transformation. With her high level of energy, sharp analytical ability and people-centric leadership, Charlotte is very well suited to lead Balco Group into its next phase, says Anders Davidsson, Chairman of the Board of Balco Group.

- I approach this assignment with great humility and look forward with confidence to leading Balco Group. Having grown up in Småland, it feels particularly special to join a company built on many of the values that have characterized the region's most successful industrial companies: entrepreneurship, accountability and a long-term perspective. Balco Group has a strong market position, attractive products and significant potential for continued development and growth. I look forward to getting to know the business and, together with the organization, building on the company's strong foundation and creating long-term value for customers, employees and shareholders, says Charlotte Mattsson.

Johan Dyberg will remain Acting Group CEO until Charlotte Mattsson takes up her position.



For more information, please contact:

Anders Davidsson, Chairman of the Board, Balco Group

Email: anders.davidsson@herenco.com

Mobile: +46 (0)70 545 70 80

This information is information that Balco Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, on 9 September 2026 at 08:30 CEST.



About Balco Group

Balco Group is a leading player in the balcony industry, focused on providing innovative, patented and energy-efficient solutions for multi-dwelling buildings. The Group's tailored products contribute to enhancing quality of life, safety and the value of housing. Through a decentralized and efficient sales process, Balco Group maintains full control of its value chain - from production to delivery. Founded in Växjö in 1987, the company today employs approximately 500 people and is the market leader in Scandinavia, with operations in several markets in Northern Europe. The Group's revenue in 2025 amounted to approximately SEK 1.3 billion. Balco Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2017.