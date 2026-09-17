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BA

WKN: A2H5H7 | ISIN: SE0010323998 | Ticker-Symbol: B9C
Frankfurt
17.09.26 | 09:39
1,475 Euro
+2,79 % +0,040
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BALCO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BALCO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4851,60510:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2026 08:30 Uhr
55 Leser
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Balco Group AB: Balco Group implements efficiency and cost-reduction measures

Since the spring of 2026, Balco Group has implemented efficiency and cost-reduction measures across its Group companies. The measures include a reduction of just over 10 per cent of the Group's total workforce, as well as operational and geographical streamlining and consolidation within the Group.

The measures are expected to begin having an impact during the fourth quarter of 2026. The ongoing work to improve operational efficiency will continue.

"It is always difficult to say goodbye to talented and valued colleagues. At the same time, these measures have been necessary to improve efficiency across our companies and adjust our cost base in order to achieve the level of profitability we are aiming for. We are grateful for their contributions and wish them every success in the future," says Johan Dyberg, Acting CEO of Balco Group.

For more information, please contact:

Jesper Magnusson, Head of HR & Communications
Email: jesper.magnusson@balco.se
Mobile: +46 733 456 141

About Balco Group

Balco Group is a leading player in the balcony industry, focused on providing innovative, patented and energy-efficient solutions for multi-dwelling buildings. The Group's tailored products contribute to enhancing quality of life, safety and the value of housing. Through a decentralized and efficient sales process, Balco Group maintains full control of its value chain - from production to delivery. Founded in Växjö in 1987, the company today employs approximately 500 people and is the market leader in Scandinavia, with operations in several markets in Northern Europe. The Group's revenue in 2025 amounted to approximately SEK 1.3 billion. Balco Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2017.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
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