Balco Group AB: Balco Group implements efficiency and cost-reduction measures

Since the spring of 2026, Balco Group has implemented efficiency and cost-reduction measures across its Group companies. The measures include a reduction of just over 10 per cent of the Group's total workforce, as well as operational and geographical streamlining and consolidation within the Group.

The measures are expected to begin having an impact during the fourth quarter of 2026. The ongoing work to improve operational efficiency will continue.

"It is always difficult to say goodbye to talented and valued colleagues. At the same time, these measures have been necessary to improve efficiency across our companies and adjust our cost base in order to achieve the level of profitability we are aiming for. We are grateful for their contributions and wish them every success in the future," says Johan Dyberg, Acting CEO of Balco Group.

For more information, please contact:

Jesper Magnusson, Head of HR & Communications

Email: jesper.magnusson@balco.se

Mobile: +46 733 456 141



About Balco Group

Balco Group is a leading player in the balcony industry, focused on providing innovative, patented and energy-efficient solutions for multi-dwelling buildings. The Group's tailored products contribute to enhancing quality of life, safety and the value of housing. Through a decentralized and efficient sales process, Balco Group maintains full control of its value chain - from production to delivery. Founded in Växjö in 1987, the company today employs approximately 500 people and is the market leader in Scandinavia, with operations in several markets in Northern Europe. The Group's revenue in 2025 amounted to approximately SEK 1.3 billion. Balco Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2017.