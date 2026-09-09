Kempower Oyj: Changes in Kempower's Global Leadership Team: Lasse Hatinen appointed Chief Financial Officer and Outi Sortino appointed Chief People Officer

9.9.2026 12:15:09 EEST | Kempower Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors

Kempower Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 9 September 2026 at 12.15pm EEST

Changes in Kempower's Global Leadership Team: Lasse Hatinen appointed Chief Financial Officer and Outi Sortino appointed Chief People Officer

Kempower has appointed Lasse Hatinen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Outi Sortino as Chief People Officer, both of whom will become members of Kempower Global Leadership Team and report to Chief Executive Officer Bhasker Kaushal. Hatinen will join Kempower by March 1, 2027 at the latest. Sortino will join Kempower by February 1, 2027 at the latest.

Juha Jaatinen will continue as Interim Chief Financial Officer until Hatinen joins the company. Kempower's current Chief People Officer Hanne Peltola will leave her position by the end of September 2026 to pursue opportunities outside Kempower. Marjo Kaipainen-Vilppula will lead the People function as Interim Head of HR and report to CEO Bhasker Kaushal until Sortino joins the company.

Lasse Hatinen brings over 15 years of financial leadership experience in international, listed industrial companies. He joins Kempower from Metso, where he has served as Senior Vice President, Group Controller. His background includes senior finance leadership roles in several divisions and businesses at Metso and Outotec, with broad global experience in financial planning, aftermarket growth, business transformation, and performance management. He holds a Masters of Science in Industrial Management from Lappeenranta University of Technology.

Outi Sortino brings over 15 years of human resources and leadership experience in international industrial companies. She joins Kempower from Oras Group, where she has served as Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Management Team since 2021. Prior to Oras, she spent 18 years at Stora Enso in HR and business leadership roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as Senior Vice President, Human Resources, for the Wood Products division. She holds an MSc from the University of Helsinki and has completed executive programs at the University of Michigan and IMD Business School.

"These appointments further strengthen our leadership team for the execution phase of our strategy. Lasse brings proven financial leadership from global industrial technology companies and will be a strong partner in driving performance and disciplined growth. Outi brings deep experience in leading the full people agenda and building high-performing organizations, the foundation of everything we aim to achieve. I am delighted to welcome them both to Kempower.

I would also like to sincerely thank Hanne for her contributions to Kempower. She has played an important role in building our People function and supporting the company through a period of growth and transformation. We wish her the very best in her next chapter," said Bhasker Kaushal, CEO of Kempower.





Members of Kempower's Global Leadership Team:

Bhasker Kaushal, Chief Executive Officer

Juha Jaatinen, Chief Financial Officer (Interim, until Hatinen joins)

Janne Kuivalainen, Chief Technology Officer (as of October 2026)

Monil Malhotra, President, North America & Digital Solutions Leader

Sanna Otava, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Technology Officer (Interim, until Kuivalainen joins)

Katri Piirtola, Chief Services and Aftermarket Officer

Sami Teininen, Chief Information Officer

Jussi Vanhanen, Chief Product Officer

Mathias Wiklund, Chief Sales Officer

Kempower, media relations:

Paula Savonen, VP, Marketing & Communications, Kempower

paula.savonen@kempower.com

Tel. +358 29 0021900

Kempower, investor relations:

Calle Loikkanen, Director, IR & M&A, Kempower

calle.loikkanen@kempower.com

Tel. +358 40 704 1858

About Kempower:

We design and manufacture reliable and user-friendly DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles. Our vision is to create the world's most desired EV charging solutions for everyone, everywhere. Our product development and production are based in Finland and in the U.S., with the majority of our materials and components sourced locally. We focus on all areas of e-mobility, from electric cars, trucks, and buses to machines and marine. Our modular and scalable charging system and world-class software are designed by EV drivers for EV drivers, enabling the best user experience for our customers around the world. Kempower shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. kempower.com