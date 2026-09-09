Einride AB: Einride Expands Defense Offering With Mission Planning and Operational Decision-Making for Autonomous Logistics

Einride partners with UNIQAI Systems to extend Einride's AI-powered autonomous logistics platform with AI-driven mission planning and operational decision-making capabilities

The partnership forms part of Einride's defense initiative designed to deliver resilient autonomous logistics capabilities for military and national security customers

Einride estimates the addressable market for its dual-use offering across the U.S., EU, and other NATO countries to be between $7 billion and $13 billion through 2030





STOCKHOLM, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Einride AB (Nasdaq: ENRD) ("Einride" or the "Company"), a freight technology company driving the transition to cost-efficient autonomous and electric operations, today announced a partnership with UNIQAI Systems ("UNIQAI") to bring AI-driven mission planning and operational decision-making to its autonomous logistics platform for defense and national security customers.

Einride's autonomous driving technology, Einride Driver, and AI-powered freight intelligence platform will help defense organizations move supplies through contested environments. The partnership with UNIQAI will provide AI-driven mission planning, adaptive mission workflows, and integrated decision support, connecting the movement of goods to the operational decisions driving that movement.

The partnership builds on Einride's earlier collaboration with Centinus, which added real-time threat detection and counter-UAS monitoring to the Company's defense offering. Together, the two partnerships reflect Einride's approach to layering specialized, best-in-class capabilities onto its autonomous logistics platform, giving defense customers both situational protection and mission-level intelligence in contested environments.

"Supply lines in contested environments are under more pressure than they've been in decades, and that's pushing defense organizations to rethink how they move supplies," said Roozbeh Charli, Chief Executive Officer at Einride. "Einride Driver gives them a proven autonomous logistics backbone, already validated in real-world freight operations. Pairing that with UNIQAI's mission planning means the movement of goods and the mission plan behind it are finally working from the same picture."

As previously announced, Einride established a dedicated defense business unit after securing pilot contracts with a European NATO-allied defense organization, and currently co-leads development of an autonomous tracked vehicle for a Swedish civil and military preparedness initiative. The Company estimates the addressable market for its dual-use offering across the U.S., EU, and other NATO countries to be between $7 billion and $13 billion through 2030.

"Commanders in the field need decisions they can act on in real time, even as conditions change. UNIQAI's mission planning is built to work inside existing command-and-control workflows rather than sit alongside them, so autonomous logistics becomes part of the mission picture commanders already trust, not a separate system they have to reconcile," said Nadav Poplawski, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at UNIQAI. "That's what makes this integration with Einride meaningful for NATO and allied forces operating in contested environments."

About Einride

Founded in Stockholm in 2016, Einride (Nasdaq: ENRD) is a technology leader driving the transition to sustainable, cost-efficient autonomous and electric freight operations. The Company's platform integrates AI-powered freight intelligence, proprietary autonomous technology, and one of the world's largest electric heavy-duty fleets. Einride serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and the Middle East through a dual business model encompassing Freight-Capacity-as-a-Service (FCaaS) and a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

About UNIQAI Systems

UNIQAI Systems develops highly automated mission planning and operational decision-making software for defense organizations. Its systems are designed to support commanders with real-time operational planning, adaptive mission workflows, and integrated, intelligent decision support across complex military environments.

Investor & Media Contacts

Christina Zander

Head of Communications, Einride

press@einride.tech, einride@icrinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of Einride's platform and partnership with UNIQAI, Einride's expectations with respect to its partnership with UNIQAI Systems and the estimated total addressable market for Einride's offering. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions available to the Company, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Any such expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, should be regarded as preliminary and for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (1) risks related to the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the UNIQAI partnership and (2) changes in the size of the total addressable market for the Company's offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Company's filings with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including under the heading "Risk Factors." These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and all forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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