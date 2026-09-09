Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (FSE: WJ6) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Geomorphic AI ("Geomorphic"), a private North American AI-driven minerals prospect generator with a proprietary geoscience platform, to complete an AI-supported drill targeting review of T2 Metals' 100%-owned Cora Copper Project ("Cora" or the "Project").

Cora is located 75 kilometres north-northeast of Tucson, Arizona, in the heart of the southern Arizona copper belt - a key section of the regional Laramide Belt and one of the most heavily endowed copper districts globally. The state of Arizona produces approximately 60% of the United States' copper, anchoring domestic supply chains for high-growth technology, defense and renewable energy infrastructure.

Cora lies within 100 km of North America's largest copper deposits, including Freeport-McMoRan's Lone Star Mine; ASARCO's Ray, Mission and Silver-Bell Mines; and Rio Tinto-BHP's Resolution Project (Figure 1). Mineralization at Cora is hosted by altered intrusive rocks of inferred Laramide age, a setting consistent with the porphyry copper systems found across the southwestern United States and northern Mexico that define the Laramide porphyry copper province. This geological setting is characteristic of the major, bulk-tonnage copper deposits located throughout the world-class Laramide Belt.

Historical drilling at Cora traced copper oxide mineralization under shallow cover across an area of at least one kilometre by one kilometre, while a 2022 aeromagnetic survey suggested a buried porphyry target (see news release dated June 9, 2022). Holes drilled by California Steel in the 1950s at Cora intersected widespread mineralization including 225.5 metres at 0.29% Cu beneath 42.7 metres of cover (DH1); 99.7 metres at 0.28% Cu beneath 10.7 metres of cover (DH5); and 39.6 metres at 0.38% Cu beneath 47.2 metres of cover (DH4).

Mr. Mark Saxon, President & CEO of T2 Metals, said, "Cora presents a compelling exploration opportunity with indications of a large prize. An 80-year historic record must be assessed as multiple generations of exploration, including successful drilling and geophysics, need to be evaluated in one consistent framework."

"Geomorphic is demonstrating its ability to recover overlooked records, challenge data quality and rank targets with evidence attached, giving our team a disciplined way to sharpen the next exploration decisions. We're excited to unlock Cora's potential in this record-setting copper market and look forward to sharing results as they become available," concluded Mr. Saxon.

Work by Geomorphic AI is designed to bring several generations of exploration information into one evidence framework. Geomorphic will test the reliability of the historic drilling record, integrate available geophysical datasets, search public archives for overlooked material, and provide T2 Metals' technical team with a ranked portfolio of targets and provide a semi-regional review of exploration opportunities across the broader area.

Mr. Mark Sumner, CEO of Geomorphic AI, commented, "Cora is a strong test case for our platform because the project contains both significant exploration potential and targeting uncertainty. Historic drilling, legacy geophysics, recent aeromagnetics and a large public archive each need to be handled on their own terms before they are combined. Our job is to make that record auditable, identify what the evidence actually supports, and return targets that T2 Metals' geologists can question, refine and ultimately drill test."

Geomorphic's work will include reconciliation of a complete dataset via an archive sweep across relevant state and federal sources for technical material not already present in T2 Metals' data room, followed by a reliability assessment of the historic exploration record. This will allow a high-confidence district and semi-regional synthesis delivering a ranked target portfolio, GIS package and auditable source appendix.

Figure 1: Location of the Cora Copper Project within the Laramide Copper Belt, Arizona, USA.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/313534_67aa3c5fc4d398cf_002full.jpg

Cora Project Midpoint: Google Earth Link

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person (as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's President & CEO, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (FSE: WJ6)

T2 Metals is an emerging precious and critical strategic metals company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 Metals is committed to engaging with rights holders and stakeholders with the highest level of respect, ensuring that our exploration activities contribute positively to the communities in which we operate.

About Geomorphic AI

Geomorphic AI is a prospect generator. Using systematic, data-driven screening of geological databases and historic datasets, the company identifies overlooked mineral systems in Tier-1 jurisdictions, secures the ground, and compiles drill-ready data packages. Geomorphic provides its platform to operating companies under service agreements, and has publicly announced engagements with Kincora Copper and Noble Plains Uranium.

Geomorphic deploys a purpose-built team of specialist AI agents covering geology, geochemistry, geophysics, permit screening, data capture, geological modelling and report writing, capturing project-specific and regional public-access data. An orchestration engine evaluates each target through a structured workflow with quality gates at every stage. Further information is available at www.geomorphic.ai.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313534