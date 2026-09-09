Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Geomorphic AI ("Geomorphic" or the "Company"), a private North American AI-driven minerals prospect generator and technical-underwriting firm, is pleased to announce that it has been engaged by T2 Metals Corp. ("T2 Metals") (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (FSE: WJ6) to complete an AI-supported drill targeting review of T2 Metals' 100%-owned Cora Copper Project ("Cora" or the "Project") in Arizona, United States.

Cora has an approximately 80-year exploration history that includes historic drilling, legacy geophysics and more recent aeromagnetic work. Historical drilling intersected widespread copper mineralization beneath shallow cover, including 225.5 metres grading 0.29% Cu, while a 2022 aeromagnetic survey identified a buried target interpreted by T2 Metals as prospective for a porphyry copper system.

Geomorphic will bring these multiple generations of exploration information into a single, auditable evidence framework. The work will include reconciliation and reliability assessment of historic drilling, integration of available geophysical datasets, a systematic search of state and federal archives for overlooked technical material, and delivery of a ranked portfolio of exploration targets for review by T2 Metals' technical team.

ENGAGEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Integrating approximately 80 years of exploration history:

Cora has been explored by multiple groups using different drilling, geophysical and geological methods. Geomorphic will bring these datasets into one consistent framework so they can be assessed together rather than as separate generations of exploration.

Testing the reliability of historic data:

Geomorphic will reconcile the available historic drilling record, assess data quality and determine which elements can be relied upon for modern target generation.

Searching for overlooked technical records:

The Company will conduct an archive sweep across relevant state and federal sources to identify technical reports, drilling information, maps, geophysical data and other records not currently contained in T2 Metals' data room.

Integrating geophysics and geology:

Historic drilling, legacy geophysics and more recent aeromagnetic data will be evaluated together to identify areas where multiple lines of evidence support follow-up exploration.

Ranked drill targets:

The final work product will include a ranked portfolio of exploration targets, a GIS package and an auditable source appendix designed to allow T2 Metals' technical team to review, challenge and refine the targeting rationale.

Semi-regional opportunity review:

Geomorphic will also undertake a broader review of exploration opportunities surrounding Cora to place the Project within its regional geological and exploration context.

Geomorphic AI Founder and CEO, Mark Sumner, said:

"Cora is a strong test case for our platform because the project contains both significant exploration potential and targeting uncertainty. Historic drilling, legacy geophysics, recent aeromagnetics and a large public archive each need to be handled on their own terms before they are combined. Our job is to make that record auditable, identify what the evidence actually supports, and return targets that T2 Metals' geologists can question, refine and ultimately drill test."

Mark Saxon, President and CEO of T2 Metals, commented:

"Cora presents a compelling exploration opportunity with indications of a large prize. An 80-year historic record must be assessed as multiple generations of exploration, including successful drilling and geophysics, need to be evaluated in one consistent framework.

Geomorphic is demonstrating its ability to recover overlooked records, challenge data quality and rank targets with evidence attached, giving our team a disciplined way to sharpen the next exploration decisions. We're excited to unlock Cora's potential in this record-setting copper market and look forward to sharing results as they become available."

ABOUT T2 METALS CORP.

T2 Metals Corp. is an emerging precious and critical strategic metals company focused on enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 Metals is committed to working with rights holders, stakeholders and local communities with a high level of respect and to ensuring that its exploration activities contribute positively to the jurisdictions in which it operates.

ABOUT GEOMORPHIC AI

Geomorphic AI is a prospect generator. Using systematic, data-driven screening of geological databases and historic datasets, the Company identifies overlooked mineral systems in Tier-1 jurisdictions, secures the ground, and compiles partner-ready exploration packages. Geomorphic advances projects through joint ventures, earn-in agreements, sales and other partnerships with operating companies that fund and execute exploration, while Geomorphic may retain a continuing interest.

CONTACT

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person (as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) for T2 Metals projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, T2 Metals President & CEO, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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