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WKN: A1W5CV | ISIN: CH0210483332 | Ticker-Symbol: RITN
Tradegate
09.09.26 | 12:44
187,20 Euro
-3,63 % -7,05
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Schweiz 20
Europa 50
Europa 600
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COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT AG Chart 1 Jahr
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COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
185,50185,7013:15
185,45185,6513:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 12:46 Uhr
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Compagnie Financière Richemont SA: Decisions of the Richemont 2026 Annual General Meeting

9 SEPTEMBER 2026


DECISIONS OF THE RICHEMONT 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (the "Company") held its 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in Geneva today. Shareholders approved all agenda items submitted for shareholder approval.

Among the resolutions approved were the annual results for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, the appropriation of retained earnings, the payment of the proposed dividend, the Company's Non-Financial Report, the re-election of all Board members standing for re-election for a further one-year term, the designation of the representative of the holders of the Company's 'A' shares for election to the Board of Directors, and the re-election of the Company's statutory auditor.

Shareholders approved the payment of an ordinary dividend of CHF 3.30 and an additional special dividend of CHF 1.00 per listed 'A' registered share, together with an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.33 and an additional special dividend of CHF 0.10 per 'B' registered share. The dividend will be declared in Swiss francs and will be subject to Swiss withholding tax at the rate of 35%. The remaining available retained earnings of the Company, following payment of the dividend, will be carried forward to the next financial year.

The dividend on Richemont 'A' shares traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange is expected to be paid on or about Monday, 21 September 2026, in Swiss francs. The dividend in respect of Richemont 'A' shares traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is expected to be paid on Monday, 28 September 2026, in rand. The rand amount will be determined by reference to the exchange rate announced through SENS on Wednesday, 9 September 2026.

The detailed voting results and Chairman's address will be available for download in the coming days from the Richemont website at AGM/EGM | Investors (richemont.com) and Results, reports & presentations | Investors (richemont.com).

About Richemont

At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their creativity and craftsmanship. Richemont's ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.

Richemont operates in three business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Vhernier; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, G/FORE, Gianvito Rossi, Montblanc, Peter Millar, Purdey, Serapian as well as TimeVallée and Watchfinder & Co. Find out more at https://www.richemont.com/.

Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. The 'A' shares are also listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Richemont's secondary listing.

Investor/analyst and media enquiries

Investors/analysts enquiries: +41 22 721 30 03; investor.relations@cfrinfo.net

Media enquiries: +41 22 721 35 07; pressoffice@cfrinfo.net; richemont@teneo.com

Click here for a printer-friendly version in English (PDF)


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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