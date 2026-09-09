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WKN: A2QAKX | ISIN: CA86687M1005 | Ticker-Symbol: 906
Frankfurt
09.09.26 | 08:04
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ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2026 13:02 Uhr
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Sun Peak Metals Corp.: Sun Peak Intersects 16.5 meters of 2.23 % Zinc, 25 g/t Silver, 0.43 g/t Gold and 0.42 % Copper at Halahila Vms Project, Saudi Arabia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Sun Peak Metals Corp. (TSXV:PEAK)(OTCQB:SUNPF) ("Sun Peak" or the "Company") today reported assay results from its maiden diamond drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Halahila Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ("KSA" or "Saudi Arabia"). The 13-hole program totaled 2,522 metres and tested the Halahila Main volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") target beneath a 650-metre-long surface gossan.

Halahila Drill Program Highlights:

  • Nine of 13 drill holes intersected disseminated to massive sulphide mineralization within a strongly altered volcanic sequence (Figure 1);

  • 16.5 meters averaging 2.23% zinc, 25.0 g/t silver, 0.43 g/t gold and 0.42% copper, including 12.0 meters grading 2.75% zinc, 32.92 g/t silver, 0.55 g/t gold and 0.56% copper in Hole HAL26DD013;

  • 14.7 meters averaging 2.64% zinc, 15.07 g/t silver, 0.52 g/t gold and 0.24% copper, including 6.0 meters averaging 4.89% zinc, 24.42 g/t silver, 0.62 g/t gold and 0.36% copper in Hole HAL26DD012;

  • 14.05 meters averaging 1.45% zinc, 10.59 g/t silver, 0.29 g/t gold and 0.19% copper, including 3.92 meters averaging 4.88% zinc, 37.01 g/t silver, 1.01 g/t gold and 0.65% copper in Hole HAL26DD001;

  • Drilling tested the system from approximately 35 to 200 metres down dip from surface expression. The Halahila Main system remains open along strike and at depth within a broader VMS-related trend extending for more than 10 kilometres.

Greg Davis, President and CEO of Sun Peak, commented: "We are particularly encouraged by the broad polymetallic intervals in holes HAL26DD012 and HAL26DD013, which include higher-grade zinc-silver intervals with significant gold and copper values. These results, together with the alteration and sulphide mineralogy observed throughout the VMS trend, provide a strong foundation for follow-up work at Halahila." Mr. Davis continued, "Following yesterday's exceptional Safra results, Halahila provides a second example of our team advancing a surface and geophysical target into a drill-confirmed mineralized VMS system. The two projects are geographically distinct and display different metal signatures; copper-zinc dominant at Safra and zinc-silver dominant at Halahila, reinforcing the diversified potential of our Saudi portfolio. Both maiden drill programs were completed on schedule and significantly under budget, demonstrating our ability to operate efficiently and advance multiple targets in KSA. We intend to apply the same disciplined exploration approach to high-priority targets at Al Miyah, Washaq and across our Round 9 licences."

The Halahila results follow the Company's announcement yesterday of assay results from its maiden drilling program at the Safra VMS Project which was highlighted by drill intervals of 39.0 metres averaging 1.38% copper and 0.84% zinc in Hole SAF26DD008 and 19.42 metres averaging 1.17% copper, 2.59% zinc and 22.35 g/t silver in Hole SAF26DD005.

Halahila Drilling Results

The program confirmed a polymetallic, sulphide-bearing VMS system below the Halahila Main gossan. Mineralized intervals are characterized principally by zinc and silver, with locally significant gold and copper values. Nine of the 13 holes intersected disseminated to massive sulphide mineralization, and several holes encountered multiple sulphide-bearing intervals (Figure 1 and 2, Table 1). The significant mineralized intervals and assay results are summarized in Table 1. Reported intervals are drilled core lengths unless otherwise indicated.

Table 1. Halahila drilling program summary of results

Hole

Interval

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Zn (%)

Ag (g/t)

Au (g/t)

Cu (%)

Pb (%)

HAL26DD001

Main

125.8

139.85

14.05

1.45

10.59

0.29

0.19

0.015

HAL26DD001

Including

126.38

130.3

3.92

4.88

37.01

1.01

0.65

0.044

HAL26DD002

Main

158.25

167.75

9.5

0.81

6.84

0.15

0.09

0.029

HAL26DD002

Including

161.35

164.75

3.4

1.96

15.6

0.33

0.22

0.067

HAL26DD003

Main

86

106.6

20.6

0.05

1.37

0.16

0.25

0.006

HAL26DD003

Including

97

101.27

4.27

0.03

2.12

0.38

0.75

0.001

HAL26DD004

No Significant Intercepts

HAL26DD005

Main

81.42

87.9

6.48

0.30

1.86

0.07

0.08

0.017

HAL26DD006

Main

132.4

140.35

7.95

0.90

20.17

0.38

0.21

0.091

HAL26DD006

Including

134.4

137.45

3.05

2.02

46.61

0.76

0.44

0.217

HAL26DD007

Main

87.85

113.12

25.27

0.06

0.65

0.16

0.04

0.003

HAL26DD007

Including

105.5

109.7

4.2

0.06

1.03

0.77

0.10

0.003

HAL26DD008

No Significant Intercepts

HAL26DD009

Main

22.35

35.85

13.5

0.91

5.35

0.08

0.10

0.055

HAL26DD009

Including

28.97

33.82

4.85

1.86

13.53

0.19

0.22

0.136

HAL26DD010

No Significant Intercepts

HAL26DD011

No Significant Intercepts

HAL26DD012

Secondary

40.35

50.88

10.53

1.00

4.03

0.19

0.19

0.010

HAL26DD012

Main

57

71.7

14.7

2.64

15.07

0.52

0.24

0.138

HAL26DD012

Including

60

71.7

11.7

3.21

18.08

0.59

0.28

0.172

HAL26DD012

Including

62

68

6

4.89

24.42

0.62

0.36

0.265

HAL26DD013

Secondary

48.69

56.5

7.81

0.75

3.97

0.13

0.32

0.019

HAL26DD013

Main

64.5

81

16.5

2.23

25

0.43

0.42

0.180

HAL26DD013

Including

69

81

12

2.75

32.92

0.55

0.56

0.241

With the release of the Halahila results, Sun Peak has now reported assay results from maiden drilling at two separate VMS projects within its 1,072 km² Saudi Arabian exploration portfolio.

Figure 1. Plan map showing Halahila Main target area and 2026 drilling.

Figure 2. Cross section A-A' showing drill holes HAL26DD012 and HAL26DD013 with composite intervals.

Geological Interpretation

Drilling beneath the Halahila Main gossan intersected a strongly foliated and locally sheared volcanic sequence affected by widespread chlorite and sericite alteration, with variable silica, carbonate and epidote veining and alteration. More intense silicification and quartz-rich intervals were locally associated with sulphide-bearing zones.

Sulphide mineralization ranges from disseminated and stringer-style sulphides to more concentrated semi-massive and massive sulphide intervals. The logged mineral assemblage consists primarily of pyrite, sphalerite and chalcopyrite, with subordinate galena and possible silver-bearing sulphosalt minerals. Assays confirm that the principal mineralized intervals are zinc-silver rich, with associated gold and copper. The broadest and strongest polymetallic intersections occur in holes HAL26DD012 and HAL26DD013, drilled from the same collar at different inclinations, and provide a priority area for geological modelling and follow-up exploration.

The association of widespread hydrothermal alteration with stringer, semi-massive and massive sulphide mineralization confirms the mineralized geology mapped at surface with the system intersected below. HAL26DD002 intersected massive sulphide mineralization at 200 metres down dip, which the deepest extent tested, supporting additional down-dip exploration potential.

Halahila Project and Next Steps

The 33 km² Halahila Project lies within the Kutam-Al Masane VMS Belt of the southern Asir Terrane and approximately 45 kilometres south of the Al Masane VMS mine. Prior to drilling, systematic mapping and rock-chip sampling outlined a north-south-trending gossan over approximately 650 metres of strike and up to 30 metres wide.

The maiden drill program tested only a small portion of the broader Halahila mineralized trend, where surface mapping, geochemistry and geophysics have identified VMS-related features extending for more than 10 kilometres north-south. Only part of the Halahila Main gossan has been tested along strike, and drilling has extended to approximately 200 metres down dip.

Sun Peak is integrating drill geology, geochemistry and geophysical data to refine the three-dimensional model for Halahila Main. Follow-up work under consideration includes step-out drilling along strike and at depth, down-hole electromagnetic surveying, and testing additional gossans and conductors elsewhere along the Halahila trend.

Saudi Arabian Exploration Pipeline

Sun Peak's Saudi Arabian portfolio comprises 13 exploration licences totalling 1,072 km² along established VMS and gold trends, with two additional license applications covering approximately 200 km² (Figure 3). The portfolio provides the Company with multiple opportunities to advance targets from regional exploration through drill testing.

At Safra Main, Sun Peak recently completed 10 diamond drill holes totaling 1,242.35 metres. Drilling tested targets defined by coincident gravity anomalies, TDEM conductors, surface geochemistry, gossans, hydrothermal alteration and copper-oxide mineralization. A total of 559 drill-core samples were submitted for laboratory analysis, and results were reported on September 8, 2026.

At the 235 km² Al Miyah licence, the Company has completed approximately 1,345 line-kilometres of fixed-wing time-domain airborne electromagnetic surveying, together with gravity and ground electromagnetic surveys at the Hishashat and Al Miyah Main gold and copper VMS targets. These results are being integrated with geological and geochemical data to refine targets for follow-up exploration and drilling.

At Washaq, within the Jabal Al Asad Project acquired through the Round 9 auction, mapping has outlined a VMS-style gossan extending approximately 1.5 kilometres along strike, together with a broad hydrothermal footwall alteration zone containing gossanous stringer mineralization. Geological sampling, gravity surveying and follow-up ground electromagnetic surveying have been completed or are underway to refine potential drill targets. The Company's other Round 9 licenses provide additional VMS and gold targets at varying stages of advancement.

The Company intends to advance and test this pipeline systematically with the objective of making multiple discoveries and identifying VMS within identified trends. There can be no assurance that future exploration will result in a mineral discovery or establish a mineral resource.

Figure 3. Sun Peak Projects Location Map.

QA/QC and Sampling Protocol

Sampling at Halahila followed Sun Peak's internal sampling and QA/QC protocols. Diamond drill core was halved, with half-core samples submitted to ALS Arabia in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for sample preparation and gold analysis. The entire sample was crushed to a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, split using a Boyd rotary splitter, and a 1,000 g split was pulverized to a minimum of 85% passing 75 microns. Gold was analyzed by 30 g fire assay with an ICP-AES finish (Au-ICP21), while silver, copper, zinc and a suite of other major and trace elements were analyzed by four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish (ME-MS61). Samples exceeding the upper analytical limits were re-analyzed using applicable ore-grade four-acid ICP-AES methods. Multi-element and applicable ore-grade analyses were completed at ALS in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Sun Peak's internal QA/QC program included the regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples into the drill core sample stream. Approximately 10 to 15% of the samples submitted were Company-inserted QA/QC samples, comprising certified reference materials selected to monitor analytical accuracy across a range of metal concentrations, blank material to monitor potential contamination, and field duplicates to assess sampling and analytical precision. In addition to Sun Peak's internal QA/QC program, ALS maintained its own laboratory quality control procedures, including the analysis of standards, blanks, analytical duplicates and preparation duplicates.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Arron Albano, P.Geo., Exploration Manager for Sun Peak Metals Corp, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT SUN PEAK METALS CORP.

Sun Peak Metals Corp's portfolio is located within the Arabian-Nubian Shield, a highly prospective Precambrian mineral belt that hosts numerous VMS, intrusion-related and orogenic gold systems, including Jabal Sayid and Mansourah in Saudi Arabia and the Bisha Mine and Asmara Projects in Eritrea. The Company's exploration strategy is focused on systematically advancing a pipeline of projects from regional target identification through drill testing.

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Company holds 13 exploration licenses totaling 1,072 km² along established VMS and gold trends, with applications pending for two additional exploration licences covering approximately 200 km².

In Ethiopia, the Company's Shire Project comprises six exploration licences covering approximately 1,450 km².

Sun Peak's team has an unparalleled track record of multiple mine discoveries within the Arabian-Nubian Shield, supported by significant capital-markets strength and experience.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SUN PEAK METALS CORP.

Greg Davis,
President, CEO & Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Greg Davis
(T): +1 (604) 999 1099
(E): info@sunpeakmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release may be considered forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for purposes of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which reflect the expectations of management regarding its disclosure and amendments thereto. Forward-looking statements consist of information or statements that are not purely historical, including any information or statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information or statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated benefits of the potential for exploration potential in Saudia Arabia; the untapped mineral wealth of Saudi Arabia; Sun Peak being successful in acquiring additional licenses; the goal of making a significant discovery and the development of a large-scale project in Saudi Arabia or Ethiopia and identifying other potential properties and opportunities both in Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and globally. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Sun Peak will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation: These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the state of the political stability of Ethiopia and the Middle Eastern region, equity financing markets and results of future exploration activities by Sun Peak.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, Sun Peak assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about these and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties are set out in the "Risks Factors" section in the Company's Prospectus dated August 10, 2020 and the "Risks Associated with the SDC Acquisition" section in the Company's Information Circular dated November 3, 2025, both filed on SEDAR+.

SOURCE: Sun Peak Metals Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sun-peak-intersects-16.5-meters-of-2.23-zinc-25-g%2ft-silver-0.43-g%2ft-gold-and-1218496

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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