Intelligent Protection Management Corp. Launches IPM GO, Your Always-Available AI Virtual Assistant

JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Intelligent Protection Management Corp. ("IPM," "we," "us," "our" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:IPM), a managed technology solutions provider focused on enterprise cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, announced today the launch of "IPM GO", a web-based AI virtual assistant for its web hosting and managed customers.

This launch aims to enhance IPM's web hosting and managed services offerings by providing clients with a no-code, always-on, AI virtual assistant that is hosted within IPM's private cloud infrastructure, enabling clients to deploy, manage and scale web-based engagement solutions related to customer sales and support interactions, while maintaining data control, security and reliability leveraging IPM's private cloud AI. IPM GO was developed as part of IPM's previously announced strategic collaboration with MASORI Therapeutics.

Through the IPM private cloud AI offering, customers will be able to instantly launch IPM GO on their website without the need for development resources, allowing for the rapid implementation of AI-based business web solutions. The platform is engineered to align with existing private cloud hosting systems, provide interoperability with commonly used web tools and hosting environments, reduce time to market and accelerate time to value.

"Launching IPM GO reflects our continued focus on driving private cloud AI-based solutions to our customers and the market at large. We believe in our strategy to offer our customers accessible and scalable private cloud AI solutions," said Jared Mills, President of IPM. "We believe the private cloud AI virtual assistant will benefit our customers by improving their engagement, time-to-market and time-to-value for their business website."

The Company has launched IPM GO and it is now available to its existing and future customers. IPM will phase onboarding to ensure seamless integration and minimize any impact on existing operations.

The solution is expected to enhance a wide range of web-based use cases for thousands of IPM's existing web hosting customers, as well as those customers who do not currently utilize IPM's web hosting services. This interoperability and ease of use for current and future customers is expected to expand IPM's market share and potential client reach, as well as drive managed services opportunities in markets not previously tapped by IPM. The offering delivers a unified dashboard where organizations can build, test and deploy an AI virtual assistant directly to their business website without the use of development resources. The solution includes a customer dashboard that provides customer engagement, lead and support capture in real time for any customer running IPM GO on their website.

About IPM

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (NASDAQ: IPM) is a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure. IPM provides dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, data storage, managed security, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients across the United States. IPM's other products include ManyCam. IPM has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 8 patents. For more information, please visit: www.ipm.com. To be added to our news distribution list, please visit: https://investors.ipm.com/alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "aim," "anticipates," "believes," "building," "continue," "could," "drive," "estimates," "expects," "extent," "focus," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "intends," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "position," "probable," "progressing," "projects," "prudent," "seeks," "should," "steady," "target," "view," "will" or "would" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, but are not limited to, the anticipated benefits of the Company's private cloud AI offering, including the potential for customer engagement, operational efficiency and time-to-value improvements; the expected ability of the Company's customers to adopt, implement, and realize efficiencies from IPM GO; the Company's ability to serve as a hosting partner for third-party AI platforms and to deliver such technology to its client base; the Company's ability to serve enterprises while protecting against evolving cyber threats; the Company's expectations regarding its procurement, professional services and subscriptions businesses contributing to the Company's overall results; the Company's potential growth opportunities; the Company's plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, and intentions; and other statements that are not statements of historical fact. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: the possibility that the Company's IPM GO offering may not perform as anticipated or may not achieve market acceptance; the possibility of security vulnerabilities, cyber-attacks and network disruptions, including breaches of data security and privacy leaks, data loss, and business interruptions; the Company's ability to operate its secure private cloud through its data centers; the intense competition in the industry in which the Company operates and its ability to effectively compete with existing competitors and new market entrants; the Company's ability to consummate favorable acquisitions and effectively integrate any companies or businesses that the Company acquires; the impact of adverse economic and market conditions, including those related to fluctuations in inflation and geopolitical conflicts; the Company's reliance on a limited number of customers for its revenues and income; the Company's ability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and sell additional services to customers; the Company's reliance on third-party technology providers and the risk that such relationships may not continue or may not deliver anticipated results; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and other events outside of the Company's control. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contacts:

Joe Dorame, Roger Weiss

Lytham Partners, LLC

602-889-9680

E: ipm@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Intelligent Protection Management Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/intelligent-protection-management-corp.-launches-ipm-go-your-alwa-1218126