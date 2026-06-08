Intelligent Protection Management Corp. to Participate in "Architecting Tomorrow: The AI Data Center Summit" Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Thursday, June 11th at 10:30 a.m. ET

JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Intelligent Protection Management Corp. ("IPM," "we," "us," "our" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:IPM), a managed technology solutions provider focused on enterprise cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, announced today that Jason Katz, CEO, has been invited to present at the "Architecting Tomorrow: The AI Data Center Summit" presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Thursday, June 11th at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Event Overview

The explosive growth of generative AI is driving unprecedented demand for physical and digital infrastructure. In this virtual conference, Maxim Group Research Analysts sit down with A.I. company leaders at the forefront of delivering that capacity with AI data centers. Participants will discuss the evolving landscape of AI infrastructure, including the challenges of getting obtaining sufficient power at reasonable rates, obtaining GPUs, building for high cooling needs, construction sequencing, gaining quality tenants, securing financing, and the race to bring new capacity online to meet surging demand.

This conference will be hosted virtually on Maxim Digital platform. To attend, sign up to become a Maxim Digital member at: https://digital.maximgrp.com/events/architecting-tomorrow-the-ai-data-center-summit-06112026

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

About IPM

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (NASDAQ:IPM) is a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure. IPM provides dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, data storage, managed security, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients across the United States. IPM's other products include ManyCam. IPM has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 8 patents. For more information, please visit: www.ipm.com. To be added to our news distribution list, please visit: https://investors.ipm.com/alerts.

Investor Contacts

Joe Dorame, Roger Weiss

Lytham Partners, LLC

602-889-9680

Email: ipm@lythampartners.com

Website: investors.ipm.com

SOURCE: Intelligent Protection Management Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/intelligent-protection-management-corp.-to-participate-in-%22archit-1173677